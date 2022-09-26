ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

John Stones Suffers Hamstring Injury In England v Germany

By Jake Mahon
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FbMS6_0iBFU11N00

Manchester City defender John Stones left the pitch injured in England's 3-3 draw with Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Manchester City have been handed an injury setback after John Stones was forced to leave the pitch through injury in the first half of England's 3-3 draw with Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

It appeared as if the City man suffered a hamstring injury after he made an interception in the England area and subsequently went down holding the back of his leg when he tried to run up the field.

The defender was forced to leave the pitch in the 37th minute due to the injury and was replaced by Cityzens teammate Kyle Walker .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ap5aS_0iBFU11N00

IMAGO / Sportimage

There was a sizeable City involvement in the game, with a total of four Sky Blues players getting minutes tonight.

Alongside Stones and Walker, Phil Foden also played for England and completed 66 minutes on the pitch before being replaced by Arsenal's Bukayo Saka .

Ilkay Gundogan started for The Three Lions' opponents tonight and managed to get himself on the scoresheet after netting a penalty to put his side 1-0 up.

The penalty itself was awarded after Manchester United defender Harry Maguire made an incredibly clumsy tackle in the box on Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala , which was adjudged to have been a foul upon inspection from VAR.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufbwS_0iBFU11N00

IMAGO / Schüler

Gundogan made no mistake once the spot-kick was awarded and calmly stroked his penalty Pope's bottom left corner.

England fans will be hoping that Stones can make a speedy recovery for the World Cup as a partnership between him and Fikayo Tomori looks more appealing day by day, given Maguire's torrid run of form over the last year or so.

Thankfully for Man City fans, the injury is likely to impact them to a lesser extent, with the signing of Manuel Akanji now beginning to look like a very smart piece of business indeed.

Alongside the Swiss national, The Cityzens also have Nathan Ake , Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte (believed to be close to returning from his knee injury) who can all cover for Stones.

There is still no update on the severity of Stones' injury but the England man could now be facing a race against time to return to fitness ahead of the World Cup in November.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled

The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
CELEBRITIES
FOX Sports

No respite for Bayern players with Leverkusen game looming

BERLIN (AP) — The international break provided little respite for Bayern Munich’s struggling stars ahead of the team’s high-stakes Bundesliga game against Bayer Leverkusen on Friday. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann welcomed Germany players Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry back to training...
UEFA
BBC

I﻿s stopping Haaland United's aim?

T﻿he latest episode of The Devils' Advocate podcast dropped on BBC Sounds this week, with Gaz and Joe looking ahead to Sunday's Manchester derby between City and United. W﻿ith just days to go until the game they discussed how Manchester United should try to stop City's Erling Haaland, who has 14 goals in 10 games already this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Leon Bailey
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Kyle Walker
Person
John Stones
BBC

Everton 1-0 Leicester: Toffees beat Leicester with late own goal in WSL

An own goal by goalkeeper Kirstie Levell deep in stoppage time gave Everton victory over Leicester City in the Women's Super League. The Toffees were looking to capitalise on their Merseyside derby victory over Liverpool but were frustrated by a bright Leicester side. Substitute Hanna Bennison, 19, sent fans inside...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Hamstring Injury#Alongside Stones#Arsenal#The Three Lions#Bayern Munich#Imago
SB Nation

Chelsea owners ‘in talks’ to start multi-club network with Portimonense — report

Having been knocked back by Santos in Brazil and Socheaux in France, Chelsea’s proposed multi-club network might get started with Portimonense in Portugal instead. According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea’s owners and CEO President of Business Tom Glick (who has a fair bit of experience in this sort of thing) are “in talks” with the Portuguese top division side, who were apparently recommended as a target ripe for acquisition by super-agent Jorge Mendes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Ibrahima Konaté in Contention for Brighton Game

After two and a half weeks of enforced break from action, Liverpool return to the pitch this weekend, hosting Brighton — no longer led by Graham Potter — on Saturday, and — as is always the case after an international break — the hope is that the Reds will have amended their injury situation during the interval.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Dale Vince: Forest Green owner criticises Portsmouth's pursuit of director of football

Forest Green owner Dale Vince has criticised Portsmouth for "breaching English Football League regulations" in their appointment of Richard Hughes as their new sporting director. Hughes, 34, has joined Portsmouth after four years as director of football at the Gloucestershire club. Vince also criticised Watford for going "behind their backs"...
SOCCER
BBC

Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host

Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
WORLD
NME

Eurovision 2023: Final two potential UK host cities revealed

Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, it’s been announced. The UK’s entry Sam Ryder came in at second place to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition, scoring an impressive 466 points overall with his song ‘Space Man’.
WORLD
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy