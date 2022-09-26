Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Sean Waltman: Billy Gunn Being Part Of DX Reunion Might Have Been More Probable Months Ago
D-Generation X will reunite on the October 10th episode of WWE RAW for the 25th-anniversary celebration. WWE is advertising Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and Sean Waltman for the celebration, but not Billy Gunn, who is currently employed by AEW. While speaking on AdFreeShows, Waltman was asked about the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Goldberg Confirms He Doesn’t Have Any Matches Left On His WWE Deal
Speaking on the September 28 episode of WWE’s The Bump, Goldberg talked about Roman Reigns. Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. The WWE Hall of Famer said he can think of one way to dethrone Reigns. “Well, I don’t have any...
ewrestlingnews.com
Goldberg On Roman Reigns: ‘I Don’t Have Any Matches Left On My Deal, But I Can Think Of One Way To Beat Him’
Speaking on the September 28 episode of WWE’s The Bump, Goldberg talked about Roman Reigns. Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. Goldberg said he can think of one way to dethrone Reigns. “Well, I don’t have any matches left on my...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Big E, Tyler Breeze, WWE NXT, Bianca Belair, The Street Profits, More
Former WWE Champion Big E and former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze will be appearing on next week’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump.’. You can check out the official announcement below:. You can check out the “Top 10 Moments” from this week’s episode of WWE NXT...
RELATED PEOPLE
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Discusses ‘Crappy’ Interaction With Jonah Hill For RAW Guest Host Period
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently took to his podcast, “Oh…You Didn’t Know?,” to discuss his experience dealing with Jonah Hill in November of 2011. He was slated to be one of RAW’s guest hosts at the time, but that was cancelled. Road Dogg said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Discusses Why He Stopped Taking Backdrops, Mick Foley Not Liking German Suplexes
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his podcast, “The Hall Of Fame,” to discuss several professional wrestling related topics. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Why he wouldn’t take backdrops after 30:. “That was just me because I always had...
ewrestlingnews.com
Notes On Changes Made To AEW Dynamite Due To Hurricane Ian
Multiple changes were made to this week’s AEW Dynamite as a result of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane is currently sweeping across Florida, where many wrestlers reside, with Tony Khan informing talent they did not need to attend Dynamite as their safety came first. According to Fightful Select, Swerve Strickland...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Rumor On When WWE Will Reveal The “White Rabbit”
One of the more interesting angles in pro wrestling right now is WWE’s “White Rabbit” mystery. Fans have seen QR codes that link to videos, all teasing the reveal of an unknown figure within the WWE Universe. The song “White Rabbit” has also played in arenas during commercial breaks, backed by special lighting. Many have speculated that this could mean the return of Bray Wyatt. A new report from Fightful sheds some light on what WWE’s plans are for the “White Rabbit” reveal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: Significant Plans Lined Up For WWE Star
The Judgment Day has been booked as a top faction since its creation with leader Edge several months ago. After Finn Balor turned heel and kicked Edge out of the group to align with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, the booking of the group hasn’t changed. WrestleVotes reported today...
ewrestlingnews.com
Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match Set For WWE Extreme Rules
A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match will take place. WWE presents the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lio Rush Confirms He Is Cleared, Will Participate In RevPro Event
It appears that Lio Rush is medically cleared to compete. The former WWE and AEW standout took to Twitter to announce an update on his medical status, which you can see below. Rush is set to appear for British wrestling promotion RevPro, and will take part in their J-Cup tournament. The Man of the Hour joins Robbie X, Connor Mills, Will Kaven, and Leon Slater as announced competitors.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ronda Rousey Talks Bray Wyatt’s Return, Debuting A New Move
The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Ronda Rousey, was streaming on her YouTube channel recently when she shared some thoughts about WWE’s “White Rabbit” mystery. Fans who have been tracking the clues left by WWE via QR codes during their shows have speculated that it could mean the return of the Fiend, Bray Wyatt. Rousey is excited about the possibility of Wyatt returning to the Fed, and that if he does come back, that he doesn’t come alone. You can read highlights (and see highlights of her YouTube stream) below:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ewrestlingnews.com
Goldberg Reveals Who His Toughest Jackhammer Was, More
During a recent appearance on WWE’s “The Bump,” WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg named The Big Show as the toughest person he’s ever hit a Jackhammer on. Goldberg says The Big Show didn’t like being upside down, which made it difficult on him. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com
A&E Working On Randy Orton Episode Of Biography, FOX/WWE Note
According to a report from Pwinsider, A&E is currently working on an episode of WWE Biography that will look at Randy Orton. New episodes of the series are set to air in January. As a reminder, FOX will be airing WWE’s Top Ten Most Extreme Moments tomorrow. It will air...
ewrestlingnews.com
Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Happy MJF Is Back With AEW
Fightful Select is reporting that several people within Warner Bros. Discovery are happy that MJF has returned to the company. One person pointed out that AEW has actually been a “consistent ratings success” for WBD. The report also adds that MJF suggesting in a recent interview that he...
ewrestlingnews.com
Naomi Promoting Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder In Recent Twitter Ad
While her status with WWE might be up in the air as of late, Naomi has kept herself in the public eye. She’s appeared with Sasha Banks during New York Fashion Week, and now she finds herself in an ad campaign for one of the largest media properties in the world.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (9/30/22)
WWE invades the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB, Canada for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet & Madcap Moss. – Hit Row (Top Dolla &...
ewrestlingnews.com
News & Notes For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling, AEW Note, More
Tonight’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV is once again listed as a rerun on several cable and satellite systems. So if you record the show, make sure to set your DVRs. The Monster’s Ball Match featuring Masha Slamovich facing off against Allie Katch will main event tonight’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV.
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya Comments On The Reaction To Her AEW Dynamite Promo
Saraya, formerly known as Paige, made her AEW debut last week on AEW Dynamite. This week, she cut her first promo where she said it was nice to have a boss that listens to her. Because of that line, she has been criticized by some fans because they viewed it...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ludwig Kaiser Refutes Claims Vince McMahon Wanted To ‘Bury’ GUNTHER
Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser has disputed claims that Vince McMahon wanted to bury reigning Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. GUNTHER was called up to WWE’s main roster earlier this year, and captured the Intercontinental Championship in June from Ricochet. It had been noted earlier this year that prior to his retirement,...
Comments / 0