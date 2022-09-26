ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Goldberg Confirms He Doesn’t Have Any Matches Left On His WWE Deal

Speaking on the September 28 episode of WWE’s The Bump, Goldberg talked about Roman Reigns. Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. The WWE Hall of Famer said he can think of one way to dethrone Reigns. “Well, I don’t have any...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Big E, Tyler Breeze, WWE NXT, Bianca Belair, The Street Profits, More

Former WWE Champion Big E and former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze will be appearing on next week’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump.’. You can check out the official announcement below:. You can check out the “Top 10 Moments” from this week’s episode of WWE NXT...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Prinze
Person
Braun Strowman
Person
Freddie Prinze Jr.
ewrestlingnews.com

Notes On Changes Made To AEW Dynamite Due To Hurricane Ian

Multiple changes were made to this week’s AEW Dynamite as a result of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane is currently sweeping across Florida, where many wrestlers reside, with Tony Khan informing talent they did not need to attend Dynamite as their safety came first. According to Fightful Select, Swerve Strickland...
ENVIRONMENT
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Rumor On When WWE Will Reveal The “White Rabbit”

One of the more interesting angles in pro wrestling right now is WWE’s “White Rabbit” mystery. Fans have seen QR codes that link to videos, all teasing the reveal of an unknown figure within the WWE Universe. The song “White Rabbit” has also played in arenas during commercial breaks, backed by special lighting. Many have speculated that this could mean the return of Bray Wyatt. A new report from Fightful sheds some light on what WWE’s plans are for the “White Rabbit” reveal.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Nxt
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: Significant Plans Lined Up For WWE Star

The Judgment Day has been booked as a top faction since its creation with leader Edge several months ago. After Finn Balor turned heel and kicked Edge out of the group to align with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, the booking of the group hasn’t changed. WrestleVotes reported today...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Lio Rush Confirms He Is Cleared, Will Participate In RevPro Event

It appears that Lio Rush is medically cleared to compete. The former WWE and AEW standout took to Twitter to announce an update on his medical status, which you can see below. Rush is set to appear for British wrestling promotion RevPro, and will take part in their J-Cup tournament. The Man of the Hour joins Robbie X, Connor Mills, Will Kaven, and Leon Slater as announced competitors.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Ronda Rousey Talks Bray Wyatt’s Return, Debuting A New Move

The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Ronda Rousey, was streaming on her YouTube channel recently when she shared some thoughts about WWE’s “White Rabbit” mystery. Fans who have been tracking the clues left by WWE via QR codes during their shows have speculated that it could mean the return of the Fiend, Bray Wyatt. Rousey is excited about the possibility of Wyatt returning to the Fed, and that if he does come back, that he doesn’t come alone. You can read highlights (and see highlights of her YouTube stream) below:
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Goldberg Reveals Who His Toughest Jackhammer Was, More

During a recent appearance on WWE’s “The Bump,” WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg named The Big Show as the toughest person he’s ever hit a Jackhammer on. Goldberg says The Big Show didn’t like being upside down, which made it difficult on him. You can...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

A&E Working On Randy Orton Episode Of Biography, FOX/WWE Note

According to a report from Pwinsider, A&E is currently working on an episode of WWE Biography that will look at Randy Orton. New episodes of the series are set to air in January. As a reminder, FOX will be airing WWE’s Top Ten Most Extreme Moments tomorrow. It will air...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Happy MJF Is Back With AEW

Fightful Select is reporting that several people within Warner Bros. Discovery are happy that MJF has returned to the company. One person pointed out that AEW has actually been a “consistent ratings success” for WBD. The report also adds that MJF suggesting in a recent interview that he...
ENTERTAINMENT
ewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (9/30/22)

WWE invades the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB, Canada for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet & Madcap Moss. – Hit Row (Top Dolla &...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

News & Notes For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling, AEW Note, More

Tonight’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV is once again listed as a rerun on several cable and satellite systems. So if you record the show, make sure to set your DVRs. The Monster’s Ball Match featuring Masha Slamovich facing off against Allie Katch will main event tonight’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Saraya Comments On The Reaction To Her AEW Dynamite Promo

Saraya, formerly known as Paige, made her AEW debut last week on AEW Dynamite. This week, she cut her first promo where she said it was nice to have a boss that listens to her. Because of that line, she has been criticized by some fans because they viewed it...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Ludwig Kaiser Refutes Claims Vince McMahon Wanted To ‘Bury’ GUNTHER

Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser has disputed claims that Vince McMahon wanted to bury reigning Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. GUNTHER was called up to WWE’s main roster earlier this year, and captured the Intercontinental Championship in June from Ricochet. It had been noted earlier this year that prior to his retirement,...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy