Family-owned Komrai Thai offers Thai food, drinks in Trophy Club
Komrai Thai opened last month in Trophy Club and serves a variety of drinks and food, such as fried rice. (Courtesy Komrai Thai) Komrai Thai is now open at 2550 Bobcat Blvd., Ste. 106, Trophy Club. The family-owned restaurant opened with seven employees last month, serving a variety of drinks such as a Peachy Blast tea or the Arctic Quad, a strawberry, pineapple, mango and kiwi slushy topped with mango jelly. It also offers spring rolls, green curry, pad thai, fried rice and panang curry. 469-209-8206. https://komraithai.godaddysites.com.
Photo studio BPP Film & Fancy opens in Lewisville
BPP Film & Fancy opened a new photo studio at Music City Mall. (Courtesy BPP Film & Fantasy) BPP Film & Fancy in Lewisville held its grand opening Sept. 24. The studio is located in Music City Mall at 2401 S. Stemmons Freeway, Ste. 1280. BPP Film & Fancy is a photo studio for cosplay, fashion, film and more. www.bppfilmfancy.com.
Friends of the Keller Library bookstore nearly doubles inventory following move
Fort Worth resident Whitney Newby (right), and her four children visited the Friends of the Keller Library bookstore on Sept. 28 in Keller. Looking at books with her are Liam (center) and Beckham (left). Behind Liam is Lanie and Bear. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact Newspaper) The Friends of the Keller Library...
Pizza Stop offers late-night pizza at new Richardson location
Pizza Stop is open until 3 a.m. serving pizzas, pastas, salads and wings at 4251 E. Renner Road in Richardson. (Courtesy Pizza Stop) Pizza Stop opened Sept. 14 in Richardson at 4251 E. Renner Road. According to its website, the pizza shop is operated by “two pizza-loving brothers” and recreates popular pizzas with a twist of western Asian flavors. Ownership said the business plans to hold a grand opening event sometime in October. Pizza Stop is open until 3 a.m. serving pizzas, pastas, salads and wings. 972-975-5555. www.pizzastoptexas.com.
City of Keller approves permit for Black Rock Coffee location
Black Rock Coffee, which offers coffee, smoothies and energy drinks, has plans to open to a location in Keller. (Courtesy Black Rock Coffee) The city of Keller approved a special-use permit from Black Rock Coffee, which will be located at 1600 N. Main St., during a City Council meeting on Sept. 20. The Oregon-based company will open a 2,077-square-foot location with indoor and outdoor seating as well as a drive-thru in the 38-acre mixed-used Center Stage Development off US 377. It is slated to open in summer 2023, officials said during the meeting. The expected hours of operations will be 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Black Rock Coffee was founded in 2008 and has locations in seven states. The coffee company’s menu includes hot and iced coffee drinks as well as teas, smoothies and energy drinks. The company also sells its own roasted coffee and coffee subscriptions. https://br.coffee.
Body Boutique Spa offers facials, makeup services in new Grapevine location
The local spa offers facial and body treatments, makeup and hair services, sugaring hair removal and more. (Courtesy Pexels) Body Boutique Spa reopened at 901 W. Wall St., Ste. 103, Grapevine, on Sept. 1, according to owner Kristen Jarvis. The spa was previously located at 2855 Exchange Blvd., Southlake. Clients can receive facial and body treatments, makeup and hair services, sugaring hair removal and more. 817-975-0735. www.bodyboutiquespa.com.
Kris Tee’s in Old Town Lewisville to relocate this fall
Kris Tee’s in Old Town Lewisville is moving to 502 E. Purnell St. in mid-October. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Kris Tee’s in Old Town Lewisville is moving to a new location in mid-October, according to a spokesperson for the store. Kris Tee’s is relocating from its location at 102 W. Main St. to 502 E. Purnell St. The clothing store sells custom T-shirts, embroidery and local sports items. 214-222-4600. www.kristees.biz.
DMH Fiber and Yarn Store near Richardson moving to new space
DMH Fiber & Yarn Store will relocate later this year to Suite 180 in the same building as its location at 7989 Belt Line Road, Dallas. (Courtesy DMH Fiber & Yarn) DMH Fiber & Yarn Store will relocate later this year to Suite 180 in the same building as its location at 7989 Belt Line Road, Dallas. The store carries a wide selection of knitting, weaving and spinning products as well as offers repair and blocking services. Guests can learn to crochet, knit, spin, weave and tat by enrolling in on-site classes. www.dmhfiberandyarn.com.
Shell Shack opening new seafood restaurant in November at Lake Highlands location
Shell Shack's menu features dishes made with crab, shrimp and crawfish. (Courtesy Shell Shack) Shell Shack is expected to open in November at 6770 Abrams Road, according to company officials. The seafood restaurant offers a menu with dishes made with crab, shrimp and crawfish in a casual dining atmosphere. The company opened its first restaurant in 2013 and now has multiple locations in Texas. This will be its second location in Dallas. 844-588-2722. www.dallas.shellshack.com.
Salad and Go location in west Frisco delays opening
Salad and Go's location in west Frisco delayed its opening. (Courtesy Salad and Go) The Salad and Go restaurant located at 355 Lebanon Road in west Frisco had its opening date pushed back, said a spokesperson for Salad and Go in an email. The location experienced delays in construction and is expected to be open by Thanksgiving. Salad and Go’s first location in Frisco opened Sept. 2 at 7310 Preston Road. The restaurant offers nine salads and wraps, hand-crafted lemonades and teas, and breakfast options that combine chef-curated recipes with fast service. www.saladandgo.com/locations.
WheelHouse Garages to provide storage options for cars, RVs, boats in Southlake
The Wheelhouse Garages will be a 59-unit garage with storage for cars, motorcycle, boats or RVs in Southlake. Construction will start later this year. (Courtesy Wheelhouse Garage) The city of Southlake approved a zoning request Sept. 6 for Wheelhouse Garages to install private luxury garages for cars, boats, motorcycles and...
Peter's Barbershop offering haircut, shaving services off of Jupiter Road in Richardson
Peter's Barbershop offers haircuts, shaves, facials and color treatments for all ages, according to ownership. (Jackson King/Community Impact Newspaper) Peter’s Barbershop opened Sept. 19 at 905 N. Jupiter Road, Ste. 200, next to Lux Nails and Spa in Richardson. The barbershop offers haircuts, shaves, facials and color treatments for all ages, according to ownership. Residents can schedule an appointment over the phone. 972-530-7779.
The Canine Cookie Company to relocate in downtown McKinney
Canine Cookie Company will open in its new Downtown McKinney location on Oct. 1. (Courtesy Pexels) The Canine Cookie Company relocating its downtown retail location. The business will close at 213 E Louisiana St. on Sept. 26 and reopen its new location at 208 E. Virginia St., McKinney, on Oct. 1, according to a sign posted at the store. The new location will be roughly 200 ft. north of the old one, next door to Fontina Ristorante and still a part of Historic Downtown McKinney. The relocation comes after the owner, Stephanie Farrar, announced the closure of her current location in an online post. The Canine Cookie Company has been open nearly 20 years, and specializes in making “healthy, natural, and simplistic” dog treats, according to its website. The company also sells its products online, as well as at various McKinney retailers, including Local Yocal, Groovy Coop and Dempsey’s Market. 214-769-4886. www.thecaninecookiecompany.com.
Club Pilates to bring strength training classes to Lewisville
Club Pilates is opening a location in Lewisville. (Courtesy Club Pilates) Club Pilates is opening a location in Lewisville at 2425 FM 544, Ste. 200. The studio will offer strength training classes for people of all ages. Club Pilates is anticipated to open before the end of the year, according to the studio’s tenant. Club Pilates also has a studio in Coppell. www.clubpilates.com.
Pearle Vision offers eye care, prescription glasses, contact lenses in Frisco
Pearle Vision offers walk-in exams and digital retinal imaging as well as fittings for prescription glasses. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Pearle Vision opened its second Frisco location Aug. 8 at 5999 Custer Road, Ste. 120, office manager Ruby Aguilar said. The eye care center offers walk-in exams, digital retinal imaging, contact lens fittings and fittings for prescription glasses, according to its website. Appointments can be scheduled with Pearle Vision on its website. 214-785-7156. www.pearlevision.com.
McKinney Farmers Market to have new winter schedule, events calendar
The McKinney Farmers Market welcomes as many as 2,000 visitors each weekend, according to Chestnut Square Executive Director Jaymie Pedigo. (Courtesy Chestnut Square) The McKinney Farmers Market at Chestnut Square will open every Saturday for the upcoming fall and winter seasons for the first time in 15 years, according to a news release.
First United Bank offering financial workshops, community engagement events in Plano
First United Bank will host monthly community engagement events. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) First United Bank opened its first Plano location Sept 26. "We recognized that there was definitely a gap between the north and south [areas] of [Dallas-Fort Worth]," said D’Andre Allegra, First United Bank spend life wisely ambassador. “And with Plano being such a huge market, we recognized that there had to be a presence here.”
TruVet Pet Hospital to provide pet care options in Frisco
TruVet Pet Hospital is establishing a location in Frisco. (Maria Sbytova/Adobe Stock) TruVet Pet Hospital will open in late October at 255 W. Lebanon Road, Ste. 320, in Frisco. The hospital will have highly trained staff who aim to help Frisco pet owners take care of their pets. Services offered at TruVet Pet Hospital include advanced digital X-rays, behavior management, dental care, dermatology, emergency and urgent care, geriatric care, microchipping, parasite prevention, pain management, pharmacy, surgery, vaccinations, spaying and neutering, and more. 469-956-6900. www.truvetpethospital.com.
Lone Star Med Spa offers medical-grade skin care in Frisco
Lone Star Med Spa is integrated into Lone Star Plastic Surgery's office space. (Courtesy Lone Star Med Spa) Lone Star Med Spa, located in the same office as Lone Star Plastic Surgery, began welcoming clients on Aug. 1. The medical spa, located at 5550 Warren Parkway, Ste. 210, Frisco, curates “comprehensive treatment plans including non-surgical and surgical offerings”, owner Dr. Sean Hill said. The office offers a variety of services including facials, chemical peels, microneedling, and other forms of medical-grade skin care, Hill said. Lone Star Med Spa will host an open house event on Oct. 20, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be raffles, prizes, wine, snacks and more. 214-225-7271. www.lonestarplasticsurgery.com/med-spa.
Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery now open in Plano
Goat & Vine Restaurant Winery offers a variety of home-made pastas, steaks and wine labels for its guests. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery opened its new south Plano location Aug 13. This eatery features house-made pastas, steaks and multiple wine labels for guests to enjoy. Diners also have the opportunity to join the eatery's wine club for exclusive benefits such as wine tastings. Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery is located at 1941 Preston Road, Ste. 1040, in Plano. 945-234-4628. www.goatandvinewinery.com.
