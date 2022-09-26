ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

Comments / 5

AP_001094.f55a7041d58c402d91f2eac2b5d62c65.0804
3d ago

Build houses next to a gavel pit and then complain about the noise and dust. That’s as bad people who bought houses near Hill Field and then complain about the jets flying overhead

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saltlakemagazine.com

Is The Utah Film Industry Getting A Second Act?

During the last legislative fight over tax incentives for Utah film productions, Kevin Costner tipped the scales by promising to shoot his forthcoming movie Horizon: An American Saga in the Beehive State if the Utah State Legislature sweetened the deal. The legislature bumped the tax incentive cap in the end, and Horizon began filming in Utah at the end of August. One can’t help but admire Costner’s play here. He’d already proved he meant business by moving production of Paramount’s Yellowstone from Utah to Montana after Yellowstone shot its first three seasons in Utah (reportedly bringing $80 million in local revenue).
UTAH STATE
gearjunkie.com

Toll for Skiers, Climbers: Utah Plans Paid-Only Access to Snowbird & Alta

The Utah Department of Transportation’s (UDOT) latest proposal in Little Cottonwood Canyon involves a toll on vehicles. This would eradicate free access to the canyon except by hike and bike. As UDOT’s gondola plan for access to Salt Lake City’s Snowbird and Alta ski resorts moves forward, the department...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Draper, UT
Business
Draper, UT
Government
Local
Utah Business
City
Draper, UT
State
Utah State
kslnewsradio.com

The plan to build an inland port/commerce hub is on hold

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Inland Port Authority says its plan to build a supply chain logistics facility in Salt Lake City is on hold. The announcement comes about a week after a state audit suggested that the Utah Inland Port Authority needs a master plan. “Our sense...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Silicon Summit announces statewide expansion

SALT LAKE CITY — Silicon Slopes’s massive tech summit starts today at the Vivint Arena. The two-day business and technology-focused event is in its sixth year. Silicon Slopes CEO Clint Betts said the summit is expanding and next year the event will boast a week’s worth of events spanning from Logan to St. George.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Delta restoration project to improve Utah Lake water quality

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Over the past 150 years, Utah’s population has grown and natural occurring ecosystems have shrunk. Which has made Utah Lake a little sick. “The water quality in Utah Lake has been damaged over the years through pollution,” Eric McCulley, project coordinator for the Provo River Delta Restoration Project said.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Linus Business#Geneva Rock#The Point Of The Mountain#Parley#Residents Of Draper
TheDailyBeast

‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Returns for a Brisk Walk Out of the Mormon Church

Oh! Feel that? There’s a nip in the air, which means it’s time to meet our friends for another wild and winding journey through the snow-capped mountains of Utah. And by “friends,” I obviously mean the housewives of Salt Lake City.Three seasons in, Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has already provided so much explosive drama that it makes the early seasons of other franchises look like a PBS Kids show. Well, except for our ladies over in Potomac. There’s something special in the water there, and I don’t mean the radioactive river.And yet, after a second season...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Father says Olympus High School Isn’t Safe

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – The parent of an Olympus High School student says the school isn’t doing enough to protect his child and he can prove it. He recorded himself walking into the school and posted it on YouTube.  J.C. said he walked through the unlocked door to prove a point.  “I could really have, […]
HOLLADAY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Park City Fire Department rescues Lola the dog

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Fire Department helped a dog named Lola out of a small drainage culvert on Tuesday. Lola found herself stuck in the culvert around 9 a.m., on Kilby Road and Crest Drive in Park City. A culvert is defined by a website named The...
PARK CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
matadornetwork.com

In Ogden, a Hilton Hotel Mash-Up Serves as the Perfect Basecamp for Adventure

Hilton’s first new brand offerings in this millennium, Tru by Hilton (founded in 2016) and Home2 Suites (founded in 2009) represent an attempt at contemporary coolness by the established hotel operator. They target people who travel often as a part of a modern lifestyle and who want well-trimmed accommodations without having to shell out a month’s worth of expendable income for it. In Ogden, Utah, Tru and Home2 come together for a co-branded approach that brings the hip business crowd of Home2 together with the millennial audience of Tru by Hilton.
OGDEN, UT
wasatchmag.com

A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine

It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah man recovering after falling 40 feet off a highway overpass

FARMINGTON, Utah (KSL TV) — A Farmington man suffered serious injuries after falling 40 feet from a highway overpass. Hayden Gurman was running on the south side of the street where you might think there could be a sidewalk on the other side of the barrier. Police believe that’s...
FARMINGTON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy