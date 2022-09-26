Read full article on original website
Build houses next to a gavel pit and then complain about the noise and dust. That’s as bad people who bought houses near Hill Field and then complain about the jets flying overhead
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
saltlakemagazine.com
Is The Utah Film Industry Getting A Second Act?
During the last legislative fight over tax incentives for Utah film productions, Kevin Costner tipped the scales by promising to shoot his forthcoming movie Horizon: An American Saga in the Beehive State if the Utah State Legislature sweetened the deal. The legislature bumped the tax incentive cap in the end, and Horizon began filming in Utah at the end of August. One can’t help but admire Costner’s play here. He’d already proved he meant business by moving production of Paramount’s Yellowstone from Utah to Montana after Yellowstone shot its first three seasons in Utah (reportedly bringing $80 million in local revenue).
Herald-Journal
Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval
One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
gearjunkie.com
Toll for Skiers, Climbers: Utah Plans Paid-Only Access to Snowbird & Alta
The Utah Department of Transportation’s (UDOT) latest proposal in Little Cottonwood Canyon involves a toll on vehicles. This would eradicate free access to the canyon except by hike and bike. As UDOT’s gondola plan for access to Salt Lake City’s Snowbird and Alta ski resorts moves forward, the department...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Transit Authority closes Ballpark Station due to debris on tracks
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Transit Authority announced the closure of Ballpark Station due to debris on the tracks Thursday night. Salt Lake City Police Department says a storm ripped scaffolding off a construction project. According to UTA, trains are being turned around at the Central Pointe and 900...
kslnewsradio.com
The plan to build an inland port/commerce hub is on hold
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Inland Port Authority says its plan to build a supply chain logistics facility in Salt Lake City is on hold. The announcement comes about a week after a state audit suggested that the Utah Inland Port Authority needs a master plan. “Our sense...
kslnewsradio.com
Silicon Summit announces statewide expansion
SALT LAKE CITY — Silicon Slopes’s massive tech summit starts today at the Vivint Arena. The two-day business and technology-focused event is in its sixth year. Silicon Slopes CEO Clint Betts said the summit is expanding and next year the event will boast a week’s worth of events spanning from Logan to St. George.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Woman found safe after reported abduction in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City woman has been found safe after West Valley City police were alerted by witnesses to her possible kidnapping Thursday morning. Customers at a 7-Eleven location near 3500 S. Redwood Road alerted the WVCPD to the...
KSLTV
Delta restoration project to improve Utah Lake water quality
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Over the past 150 years, Utah’s population has grown and natural occurring ecosystems have shrunk. Which has made Utah Lake a little sick. “The water quality in Utah Lake has been damaged over the years through pollution,” Eric McCulley, project coordinator for the Provo River Delta Restoration Project said.
8 activities you can do in between general conference sessions
October General Conference 2022, activities to do with your friends
‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Returns for a Brisk Walk Out of the Mormon Church
Oh! Feel that? There’s a nip in the air, which means it’s time to meet our friends for another wild and winding journey through the snow-capped mountains of Utah. And by “friends,” I obviously mean the housewives of Salt Lake City.Three seasons in, Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has already provided so much explosive drama that it makes the early seasons of other franchises look like a PBS Kids show. Well, except for our ladies over in Potomac. There’s something special in the water there, and I don’t mean the radioactive river.And yet, after a second season...
Father says Olympus High School Isn’t Safe
HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – The parent of an Olympus High School student says the school isn’t doing enough to protect his child and he can prove it. He recorded himself walking into the school and posted it on YouTube. J.C. said he walked through the unlocked door to prove a point. “I could really have, […]
kslnewsradio.com
Park City Fire Department rescues Lola the dog
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Fire Department helped a dog named Lola out of a small drainage culvert on Tuesday. Lola found herself stuck in the culvert around 9 a.m., on Kilby Road and Crest Drive in Park City. A culvert is defined by a website named The...
Strawberry Reservoir crash kills woman, critically injures man
HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman was killed and a man was flown to the hospital in serious condition after a crash near Strawberry Reservoir on Monday, Sept. 26. Officials say at about 4:34 p.m. an empty semi-tractor trailer collided with a Honda CR-V on US-40 near milepost 40. The Honda turned left off […]
matadornetwork.com
In Ogden, a Hilton Hotel Mash-Up Serves as the Perfect Basecamp for Adventure
Hilton’s first new brand offerings in this millennium, Tru by Hilton (founded in 2016) and Home2 Suites (founded in 2009) represent an attempt at contemporary coolness by the established hotel operator. They target people who travel often as a part of a modern lifestyle and who want well-trimmed accommodations without having to shell out a month’s worth of expendable income for it. In Ogden, Utah, Tru and Home2 come together for a co-branded approach that brings the hip business crowd of Home2 together with the millennial audience of Tru by Hilton.
wasatchmag.com
A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine
It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
Kennecott Copper Mines restarts underground mining after more than 100 years
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Kennecott Copper Mines located deep in Bingham Canyon is set to restart underground mining operations after more than 100 years. According to Rio Tinto, the company approved a $55 million investment to start underground mining and expand production at its Kennecott copper operations. The underground mining will initially […]
Park City Fire responds to possible hazmat spill
PARK CITY, Utah — At approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, Park City Fire District (PCFD) responded to a possible hazmat spill on Little Kate Road. The building was quickly evacuated […]
eastidahonews.com
Utah man recovering after falling 40 feet off a highway overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah (KSL TV) — A Farmington man suffered serious injuries after falling 40 feet from a highway overpass. Hayden Gurman was running on the south side of the street where you might think there could be a sidewalk on the other side of the barrier. Police believe that’s...
KSLTV
Attempted kidnapping near Utah junior high has school, police warning parents
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating an attempted abduction near Bennion Junior High School. Taylorsville Police said the subject was on foot and asked the child if they wanted to go for a ride. Taylorsville Police also seemingly contradicted this and said that no vehicle was involved. The school...
kjzz.com
Church announces all members, missionaries accounted for following Hurricane Ian
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says everyone from the Tampa and Fort Lauderdale mission, the missions most impacted, are all safe and accounted for. Missionaries were removed from harms way Monday. The Church also had supplies, materials, tools, water and shelf...
