Berea, OH

Browns DE Myles Garrett injured in auto crash

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago
Sep 18, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) enters the field before the game between the Browns and the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and a passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday after a single-vehicle crash.

The team confirmed that the accident occurred after Garrett, 26, left the practice facility in Berea, Ohio.

Multiple reports said Garrett's 2021 Porsche went off the road and flipped multiple times before coming to a rest.

Details of the crash that happened at about 3 p.m. local team near Wadsworth in Ohio's Medina County were still being gathered. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed there was a female passenger in the vehicle and that both occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Garrett was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and is in his sixth season with the Browns. He has recorded 61 1/2 sacks and 12 forced fumbles in 71 games (69 starts).

The next game for Cleveland (2-1) is Sunday at the Atlanta Falcons (1-2).

--Field Level Media

Chargers DE Joey Bosa to have groin surgery

Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa will undergo surgery on his groin and be placed on injured reserve. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Bosa is expected to return later this season. Bosa suffered what Staley called a "significant" groin injury in last Sunday's loss to Jacksonville.
NFL
Sunday's Chiefs-Bucs game to proceed in Tampa as planned

Sunday night's NFL game in Tampa, Fla., will take place as originally scheduled. There were concerns all week that the effects of Hurricane Ian might force the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to relocate their Week 4 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers (2-1) confirmed Thursday that Sunday's primetime clash...
TAMPA, FL
West Lafayette, IN
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

