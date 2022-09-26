Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Bucs’ Saylors relishing last game against Chattanooga
Jacob Saylors says he always plays with a chip on his shoulder, but he admits that chip is even bigger this week. East Tennessee State plays host to Chattanooga in a key Southern Conference football game Saturday — the game time has been moved to 3 p.m. — and the Bucs’ star tailback can’t wait for another shot at the Mocs.
Johnson City Press
Cyclones have their way offensively, top Patriots 55-27
ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton High’s offense stayed hot on Thursday night. The Cyclones rolled to a 55-27 Region 1-4A victory over Sullivan East on homecoming night inside Citizens Bank Stadium.
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers hold off Morristown East
Tyler Moon was incredibly efficient Thursday night at Tipton Stadium. The Science Hill senior turned 10 carries and one kick return into five touchdowns as the Hilltoppers held off surprisingly feisty Morristown East by a score of 35-21 in a Region 1-6A football game.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill controls match with D-B, wins 4-0
KINGSPORT — The outcome of Thursday’s Big 5 Conference girls’ soccer match between Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett at Indian Highland Park would ultimately have no bearing on the final regular-season standings. The Lady Hilltoppers (8-0-0, 12-2-1) took care of that when they clinched the regular season crown...
Johnson City Press
Wolves face struggling Blount in regional showdown
West Ridge’s football team returned to its winning ways last week with a thorough pounding of Cherokee on homecoming night in Blountville. The win snapped a three-game losing skid and got the youthful Wolves (2-3, 0-2) thinking positively again. On Friday, the Wolves will face Region 1-6A foe William Blount at home and will be in search of their first league win this season.
Johnson City Press
Dobyns-Bennett to meet Jefferson County in key Big East matchup
Another week, another showdown for Dobyns-Bennett. The Indians (5-1, 2-0), ranked No. 9 in the latest Class 6A football poll, will head to Jefferson County for a Big East Conference showdown on Friday night. It comes one week after the Indians came one point and literally one yard short on a potential game-winning conversion against Greeneville.
Johnson City Press
Crockett ready to show off new lights, field against Cherokee
It’s a light show in Jonesborough while Daniel Boone will hit the road to face a private school. David Crockett will play host to Cherokee for its first home game of the 2022 high school football season.
Johnson City Press
Blue Devils' running back among state leaders
Unicoi County's Nehemiah Edwards has been one of Tennessee's best in finding the end zone this season. The Blue Devils' senior running back has scored 21 touchdowns in six games. That total ranks him tied for No. 2 in the state with Karns standout Desean Bishop. White County's Malaki Dowell leads both the state and the nation with 27 touchdowns.
Johnson City Press
Brown runs first official practice as ETSU women’s coach
With a new head coach and nine new players, the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team is more or less starting over, and Tuesday was the day it officially all began. With new coach Brenda Mock Brown running the show, the Bucs hit the practice court for the first day of preseason practice at Brooks Gym.
Pride of the Southland band to perform free concert in Chattanooga on Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Pride of the Southland Band, one of the University of Tennessee's most iconic bands for its performances during Vols football games, will play a free concert in Chattanooga on Thursday. They will be at AT&T Field to support the Vols as they prepare to face...
Johnson City Press
Abingdon sweeps Randy Smith titles cross country titles
BRISTOL, Va. — The grounds of the 3-mile cross country course at Sugar Hollow Park have seen numerous historic days over the last 50 years. The 16th Randy Smith Classic on Thursday will go down as one of its biggest as more than 40 high schools from five states were represented and more than 1,000 runners competed. It is believed to be the largest meet ever staged at the park and in Southwest Virginia.
Johnson City Press
Prep roundup: Twin Springs volleyball defeats Burton
NICKELSVILLE — The Lady Titans tightened the volleyball race in the Cumberland District by taking a 25-20, 17-25, 28-26, 25-10 win over J.I. Burton. Twin Springs (7-6, 2-2) got 12 kills and 19 digs from Ryleigh Gillenwater, while Kaylee Keith finished with 18 assists.
Johnson City Press
Lady ’Toppers down Tennessee High on senior night
The night’s premier volleyball matchup between regular-season conference champions went the way of hosting Science Hill on Tuesday inside the Topper Palace. The Lady Hilltoppers (29-8) supplanted Three Rivers champion Tennessee High on four sets 22-25, 29-27, 25-23 and 25-19 on senior night.
Johnson City Press
Big plays spur Black Knights' comeback win over Blue Devils
ERWIN — Chuckey-Doak quarterback Cayden Tullock threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns as the Black Knights rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Unicoi County in Thursday night’s Region 1-3A football showdown at Gentry Stadium. Tullock threw a quick-out to Isaiah Treadway for a 94-yard touchdown and...
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers to face Hurricanes on Thursday night
Perhaps Science Hill didn’t want to play the Hurricanes in hurricane weather. Priorities have been the central focus this week as Science Hill’s weather-induced schedule change cost a day of preparation.
wgnsradio.com
From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall
(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
Johnson City Press
Proffitt family to promote weekly racing at Volunteer Speedway in 2023
Kentucky coal miner Barry Proffitt and his family have announced they will be promoting a weekly racing program at Volunteer Speedway in 2023. Five-time track champion driver Vic Hill is still the track operator and is working on bringing in special events to complement the weekly schedule. Profitt, 57, has 30-plus years’ experience in dirt racing starting in the early ’90s as an assistant to promoter Chris Blair.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Virginia High at West Ridge volleyball
The West Ridge volleyball team celebrated Senior Night in style on Tuesday. The Lady Wolves, who honored seniors Parker Fischer and McKensi Smith, breezed to a sweep of Virginia High in Blountville.
