Zavala, Belton rank Top 3 nationally in pass-blocking grades
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State has produced multiple NFL defensive linemen over the years, but the guys on the other side of the trenches have been just as strong. After having its second first-round pick on the offensive line during the Dave Doeren era with Ikem Ekwonu going No. 6 to the Carolina Panthers, Anthony Belton and Chandler Zavala have held it down so far protecting Devin Leary along the left side of the line.
Clawson's Mindset mantra crucial as No. 22 Deacs travel to face No. 23 Florida State
The theme devised by Wake Forest Football coach Dave Clawson for this season is perfectly suited for the task at hand this week for the Demon Deacons. Coming off an emotional double-overtime loss in front of a sold-out crowd at Truist Field to No. 5 Clemson?. Traveling to Tallahassee to...
This team will be Jeremy Roach's, the rare upperclassman in Duke's one-and-done factory
While he'll only be a junior this season, in Duke Basketball player years Jeremy Roach might as well be a grizzled veteran. Just one other scholarship player out of the sixteen he has played with while with the program will still be playing with him - Jaylen Blakes - while the other fifteen have either declared early for the NBA, exhausted their college eligibility, or transferred out.
Preview: Duke (3-1) will battle wind, rain, and Virginia (2-2) on Saturday night
After completing the non-conference portion of the schedule with a 3-1 record, the Blue Devils return home to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium to open conference play against the Virginia Cavaliers. In what will likely be a rain soaked affair due to the lingering effects of the remnants of...
All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team
Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
[PODCAST] A preview and prediction as Virginia travels to Duke
Virginia football (2-2) will travel to Duke (3-1) hoping to bounce back from its road loss to Syracuse. The Cavaliers have won the last seven meetings between the two teams, meanwhile Blue Devils are looking to secure its first win in the ACC since their 2020 victory over the Orange.
UNC Defense Holds Players-Only Meeting
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- After North Carolina was gashed for 576 total yards and 45 points in its loss to Notre Dame, the UNC defense held a players-only meeting on Sunday before practice. "We had a defensive meeting -- just players -- and we talked about what happened, and I...
N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker, son of Aggie Hall of Famer Alan Hooker, releases book
We are a tad bit late on this but along with his brother, Hendon Hooker, N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker has launched a scripture book for athletes. It is tailored more to young athletes. Alston, is a redshirt freshman QB at his father’s (Alan Hooker - Aggie Hall of Famer...
Five predictions for Virginia's game against Duke
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia (2-2) will hit the road to face Duke (3-1) on Saturday hoping to make it eight straight wins against the Blue Devils. Wahoos247 gives five predictions for the game this weekend. 1. Virginia will establish the run. This is a big key for Virginia this weekend: UVA...
Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms
Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
