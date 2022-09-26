Read full article on original website
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
California Nursing Home Sued After Serving Seniors Deadly Cleaner Instead of Juice
The family of a 93-year-old woman who died after nursing home workers served her a toxic chemical instead of juice are suing the facility for alleged negligence and wrongful death. Trudy Maxwell perished two “excruciating days” after she and two other elderly residents were given the poisonous cleaning liquid, which, according the nursing home, looked like cranberry juice and was accidentally served to them from a pitcher. “The toxic chemical essentially melted the lining of Trudy’s digestive tract,” the lawsuit says. Peter Schroder Jr., 93, also died after being hospitalized on Aug. 27. “Their job is to keep senior citizens safe, and they did the opposite of that. They snuffed out a life,” Maxwell family lawyer Niall McCarthy told The Washington Post. Atria Senior Living insists it was an “isolated” incident. “We take this incident very seriously,” the facility said in a statement to the Post. “We’re continuing to work with authorities and the Department of Social Services to fully review and assess the incident.”Read it at The Washington Post
US suicide rates rise following 2-year decline
Story at a glance The U.S. suicide rate had been declining in recent years. But new data show rates are increasing again and are just 1 percent shy of the 2018 peak. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among Americans aged 10 and 34. If you or someone you know is struggling or…
How opening a zero-waste store helped a college student ‘cope with climate anxiety’
Maria Vasco knew from a young age that she was going to have a career fighting the climate crisis. She fulfilled her dream, but not the way she originally imagined. As a student at the University of Massachusetts, Boston, working toward her goal of becoming an environmental lawyer, Vasco spent some time studying in Spain. It was there, in the summer of 2019, that she stumbled upon a shop specializing in environmentally sustainable goods such as bamboo toothbrushes and plastic-free shampoo refills. At the time, Boston didn’t have any zero-waste stores – retailers that eliminate unsustainable packaging and only sell products that are plastic-free – and Vasco realized that she could fill an important gap in her hometown market.
