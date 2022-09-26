ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

WAAY-TV

Man arrested after missing Ohio girl found safe in Decatur

A 34-year-old man is in the Morgan County Jail charged with interfering with custody after the kidnapping of an Ohio girl. On Thursday, Decatur Police found Marceleno Vicente Solis at a home in Decatur with a missing child out of Ohio. Police say he took her from her home without...
DECATUR, AL
#Decatur Police
WAFF

Decatur man arrested for two burglary charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested on two warrants for burglary in the 3rd degree on Monday. On Sept. 8, 2020, a resident reported a burglary at their home on 8th Avenue SW. Nearly two years later on Feb. 23, 2022, another resident reported a burglary on the same street.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Decatur Police cancel search for missing man

UPDATE: Lonnie Laymon's body was found Tuesday afternoon. Police say they do not suspect foul play in his death. Decatur Police are asking the public's help in finding 38-year-old Lonnie Jessie Laymon of Decatur. Laymon was reported missing Monday. Police and family say they have not heard from or seen...
DECATUR, AL
madisonal.gov

Madison Street Festival Road Closures

Madison Street Festival will be celebrated in Historic Downtown Madison on October 1st. Expect road and traffic delays in the area. Main Street will close at 5pm on Friday, September 30th for vendor set up and remain closed until the festival wraps. Vehicles without authorization will not be permitted to pass. Madison Police Department along with Public Works will also be shutting down roads before the Street Festival parade Saturday morning. Drivers should expect Mill Rd, Sullivan St, along with the auxiliary roads surrounding the festival to close at 8:45am. As the parade passes, officials will reopen Mill and Sullivan to through traffic. Main Street and auxiliary roads within Historic Downtown will reopen at 4pm following the end of the festival.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Multiple fire departments respond to home fire in Toney

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - At least five fire departments responded to the scene of a fire in Toney Wednesday morning. The fire was located on Planters Rd. in Toney and neighbors reported seeing explosions on the scene but the Hazel Green Fire Department reports that it did not see any explosions.
TONEY, AL
WAFF

Motorcyclist flown to Huntsville Hospital following crash

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, a motorcyclist in Decatur was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter after a crash. According to the Decatur Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed around 4:45 p.m. on Church St. near Somerville Rd. It was a single-vehicle crash and Decatur Police determined that the motorcyclist...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Lincoln Co. utility crew volunteers to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian makes landfall on the western coast of Florida, assistance from Middle Tennessee and North Alabama is on its way. Fayetteville Public Utilities, based in Fayetteville, Tennessee, is sending crews down to Okefenokee, Georgia, early Thursday morning. The company has been sending volunteers to hurricane-struck areas for at...
FAYETTEVILLE, TN
wdhn.com

Greyhound temporarily suspends service to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Greyhound has temporarily ended all inter-city bus service to Huntsville. As of Monday, when attempting to purchase a ticket on the Greyhound website, Huntsville no longer shows. The closest cities to Huntsville that show as Greyhound destinations are Fort Payne, Good Hope, and Gadsden, as well as the Greyhound Terminal in Birmingham.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

