Madison Street Festival will be celebrated in Historic Downtown Madison on October 1st. Expect road and traffic delays in the area. Main Street will close at 5pm on Friday, September 30th for vendor set up and remain closed until the festival wraps. Vehicles without authorization will not be permitted to pass. Madison Police Department along with Public Works will also be shutting down roads before the Street Festival parade Saturday morning. Drivers should expect Mill Rd, Sullivan St, along with the auxiliary roads surrounding the festival to close at 8:45am. As the parade passes, officials will reopen Mill and Sullivan to through traffic. Main Street and auxiliary roads within Historic Downtown will reopen at 4pm following the end of the festival.

MADISON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO