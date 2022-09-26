Read full article on original website
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
Monrovia residents complain local drive-thru line blocks traffic
MADISON COUNTY, ALABAMA, Ala. — Long drive-thru lines are never fun, especially when they extend out into a roadway blocking traffic. This hazard is happening among fast food restaurants in Madison County and law enforcement say it's illegal. Brent Patterson, the Public Information Officer, with Madison County Sheriff's Office...
Authorities identify woman killed in crash on Alabama 69 in Marshall County
Authorities confirm a woman died in a crash involving two vehicles in Marshall County on Thursday.
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Train, vehicle collide in Hartselle; minor injuries reported
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office confirmed first responders from Falkville and Hartselle are on the scene of a wreck on Tabernacle Road in Hartselle. The wreck involves a train and a vehicle, the sheriff's office said, though only minor injuries were reported. Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid...
Train vs. vehicle crash reported in Hartselle
Law enforcement agencies responded to a train crash in Hartselle on Wednesday afternoon.
WAAY-TV
Man arrested after missing Ohio girl found safe in Decatur
A 34-year-old man is in the Morgan County Jail charged with interfering with custody after the kidnapping of an Ohio girl. On Thursday, Decatur Police found Marceleno Vicente Solis at a home in Decatur with a missing child out of Ohio. Police say he took her from her home without...
Car hits power pole causing large power outage in Huntsville
A large portion of north Huntsville residents woke up without power Wednesday morning after a car accident caused the outage.
2 hospitalized after Florence stabbing
Two people were flown to the hospital after a stabbing in Florence on Wednesday.
2 Birmingham men accused of stealing mail in Madison County
Two Birmingham men have been indicted by a federal Grand Jury for having stolen mail in Madison County.
WAFF
Decatur man arrested for two burglary charges
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested on two warrants for burglary in the 3rd degree on Monday. On Sept. 8, 2020, a resident reported a burglary at their home on 8th Avenue SW. Nearly two years later on Feb. 23, 2022, another resident reported a burglary on the same street.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Decatur Police cancel search for missing man
UPDATE: Lonnie Laymon's body was found Tuesday afternoon. Police say they do not suspect foul play in his death. Decatur Police are asking the public's help in finding 38-year-old Lonnie Jessie Laymon of Decatur. Laymon was reported missing Monday. Police and family say they have not heard from or seen...
madisonal.gov
Madison Street Festival Road Closures
Madison Street Festival will be celebrated in Historic Downtown Madison on October 1st. Expect road and traffic delays in the area. Main Street will close at 5pm on Friday, September 30th for vendor set up and remain closed until the festival wraps. Vehicles without authorization will not be permitted to pass. Madison Police Department along with Public Works will also be shutting down roads before the Street Festival parade Saturday morning. Drivers should expect Mill Rd, Sullivan St, along with the auxiliary roads surrounding the festival to close at 8:45am. As the parade passes, officials will reopen Mill and Sullivan to through traffic. Main Street and auxiliary roads within Historic Downtown will reopen at 4pm following the end of the festival.
WAFF
Multiple fire departments respond to home fire in Toney
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - At least five fire departments responded to the scene of a fire in Toney Wednesday morning. The fire was located on Planters Rd. in Toney and neighbors reported seeing explosions on the scene but the Hazel Green Fire Department reports that it did not see any explosions.
WAFF
Motorcyclist flown to Huntsville Hospital following crash
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, a motorcyclist in Decatur was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter after a crash. According to the Decatur Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed around 4:45 p.m. on Church St. near Somerville Rd. It was a single-vehicle crash and Decatur Police determined that the motorcyclist...
WAAY-TV
What's that boom? Residents near Redstone Arsenal say loud explosions are damaging their homes
Residents near Redstone Arsenal are voicing concerns over large explosions shaking the entire neighborhood. Some residents say the explosions in the past week have started to damage their homes. "So the last two weeks, every day about 2 to 3 times a day there's a large explosion," said Mike, who...
Shoals teens get closer look at dangers of distracted driving
Hundreds of high school students from across the Shoals attended an event to learn more about safe driving on Wednesday, September 28.
WAAY-TV
Lincoln Co. utility crew volunteers to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian makes landfall on the western coast of Florida, assistance from Middle Tennessee and North Alabama is on its way. Fayetteville Public Utilities, based in Fayetteville, Tennessee, is sending crews down to Okefenokee, Georgia, early Thursday morning. The company has been sending volunteers to hurricane-struck areas for at...
Limestone County resident: New homes to overcrowd 1-lane road
ATHENS — A resident on a narrow Limestone County road worries new homes approved in the neighborhood will create traffic hazards, but a county official said options for improving Bluebird Lane are limited and under current regulations the county would not accept responsibility for substandard roads.
wdhn.com
Greyhound temporarily suspends service to Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Greyhound has temporarily ended all inter-city bus service to Huntsville. As of Monday, when attempting to purchase a ticket on the Greyhound website, Huntsville no longer shows. The closest cities to Huntsville that show as Greyhound destinations are Fort Payne, Good Hope, and Gadsden, as well as the Greyhound Terminal in Birmingham.
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops Service
The City of Huntsville announces a construction contract for its new transit transfer station, and the Greyhound Bus inter-city stops service abruptly stops without notice. Bus Leaving the StationPhoto by Сергей Велов on Pexels.
Tennessee man charged with setting mother’s Florence home on fire
A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he set part of his mother's Florence house on fire.
