NewsChannel 36
Experts Weigh in on Latest Campaign Finance Reports in PA Governor Race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - The high-profile race for Pennsylvania governor is not only attracting a lot of attention, but a lot of money as well. This week, both campaigns reported their earnings for the latest cycle from June to September. Pennsylvania Attorney General and Democratic nominee, Josh Shapiro raised over...
NewsChannel 36
Northampton County, a bellwether in Pennsylvania, will be place to watch on Election Night
It is dusk on a crisp, perfect fall evening, and at the end of the long gravel driveway, Cindy Deppe is waiting with a smile and a choice: Screen One or Screen Two. She's running the ticket booth at Becky's Drive-In, a Lehigh Valley treasure. The family-owned business for 76 years now, is a throwback and a survivor in a slice of America that is a very different place than it was when William Beck first fired up the projector on this site in 1946.
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul announces new funding for public safety
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state will be investing $50 million in funding for public safety. “When it comes to the story of our fight against gun violence here in New York, new chapters are being written every single day. And there's a lot of pain associated with it and a lot of angst, and you see horrific things out in the streets," she said.
NewsChannel 36
New York Health Department's concern for polio grows deeper
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Thursday, New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett declared polio-virus an 'imminent threat to public health' in the state. Polio-virus was previously thought to be eradicated in 1955, following its initial outbreak in the U.S. in 1952. Community health advocate, Elisabeth Benjamin has...
NewsChannel 36
More than $11 million in unemployment insurance fraud discovered
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- In August, the Department of Labor uncovered more than $11 million in unemployment insurance fraud, where individuals were earning wages while collecting state funded benefits. "These are individuals who took the opportunity to defraud the system during the pandemic when folks were getting benefits as a real...
NewsChannel 36
Sysco Workers Currently On Strike, Have Not Had a Contract Since August 20th
(WENY) - Sysco workers in New York State are currently on strike. Workers are seeking a contract, something they have not had since August 20th. Representatives say that the company doesn't want to do business fairly with workers as far as a contract is concerned. Workers went out on strike...
NewsChannel 36
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall, Florida Residents Prepare for Storm
WASHINGTON, D.C. - We’re keeping an eye on hurricane Ian which has now made landfall in Florida. Officials are warning this will be a devastating storm but they are ready to respond to help. Our Washington, D.C. Bureau correspondent Rachel Knapp’s parents live in Hillsborough County, Florida. They share their experience dealing with this hurricane.
NewsChannel 36
New York Urges Parents to Be Aware of Baby Product Safety Recalls
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - With baby safety awareness month drawing to a close, the New York State Division of Consumer Protection is reminding parents to be aware of safety recalls. Since 2019, recalled products have been linked to at least 42 infant deaths and more than 119 injury incidents. Baby...
NewsChannel 36
Showers Linger Wednesday
Low pressure just north of Lake Ontario will keep scattered showers in the forecast on Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60. Limited sunshine is also likely at times and rainfall amounts will generally be less than 0.1". High pressure will build in from the west on Thursday with early clouds expected to give way to increasing amounts of sunshine through the afternoon.
