Pennsylvania State

NewsChannel 36

Experts Weigh in on Latest Campaign Finance Reports in PA Governor Race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - The high-profile race for Pennsylvania governor is not only attracting a lot of attention, but a lot of money as well. This week, both campaigns reported their earnings for the latest cycle from June to September. Pennsylvania Attorney General and Democratic nominee, Josh Shapiro raised over...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsChannel 36

Northampton County, a bellwether in Pennsylvania, will be place to watch on Election Night

It is dusk on a crisp, perfect fall evening, and at the end of the long gravel driveway, Cindy Deppe is waiting with a smile and a choice: Screen One or Screen Two. She's running the ticket booth at Becky's Drive-In, a Lehigh Valley treasure. The family-owned business for 76 years now, is a throwback and a survivor in a slice of America that is a very different place than it was when William Beck first fired up the projector on this site in 1946.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul announces new funding for public safety

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state will be investing $50 million in funding for public safety. “When it comes to the story of our fight against gun violence here in New York, new chapters are being written every single day. And there's a lot of pain associated with it and a lot of angst, and you see horrific things out in the streets," she said.
POLITICS
NewsChannel 36

New York Health Department's concern for polio grows deeper

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Thursday, New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett declared polio-virus an 'imminent threat to public health' in the state. Polio-virus was previously thought to be eradicated in 1955, following its initial outbreak in the U.S. in 1952. Community health advocate, Elisabeth Benjamin has...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

More than $11 million in unemployment insurance fraud discovered

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- In August, the Department of Labor uncovered more than $11 million in unemployment insurance fraud, where individuals were earning wages while collecting state funded benefits. "These are individuals who took the opportunity to defraud the system during the pandemic when folks were getting benefits as a real...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsChannel 36

Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall, Florida Residents Prepare for Storm

WASHINGTON, D.C. - We’re keeping an eye on hurricane Ian which has now made landfall in Florida. Officials are warning this will be a devastating storm but they are ready to respond to help. Our Washington, D.C. Bureau correspondent Rachel Knapp’s parents live in Hillsborough County, Florida. They share their experience dealing with this hurricane.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
NewsChannel 36

New York Urges Parents to Be Aware of Baby Product Safety Recalls

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - With baby safety awareness month drawing to a close, the New York State Division of Consumer Protection is reminding parents to be aware of safety recalls. Since 2019, recalled products have been linked to at least 42 infant deaths and more than 119 injury incidents. Baby...
HEALTH
NewsChannel 36

Showers Linger Wednesday

Low pressure just north of Lake Ontario will keep scattered showers in the forecast on Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60. Limited sunshine is also likely at times and rainfall amounts will generally be less than 0.1". High pressure will build in from the west on Thursday with early clouds expected to give way to increasing amounts of sunshine through the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT

