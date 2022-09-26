Read full article on original website
Crain's Detroit Business
The hits keep coming for Detroit's central business district
In the span of less than seven days, two major downtown Detroit employers demonstrated just how fragile the central business district's recovery is. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
These industries are creating the most jobs in Detroit
Recent changes in the Detroit area's labor market have been among the most dramatic in the United States. Once a case study in post-industrial decline and urban decay, the region has been revitalized by a tech-driven renaissance. Big companies like Apple and Amazon have been investing in the area, sensing the potential for a tech nexus with much lower costs than Silicon Valley.
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit-Based Developers Celebrate Grand Opening of Woodward West in Midtown
Detroit-led and Black-developer backed, Midtown’s latest apartment development building has a lot to celebrate its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in late September with Mayor Duggan and other city officials, including City Council President Mary Sheffield (D-5) and Councilman James Tate (D-1). “We believe that as Detroit continues its...
Detroit News
Michigan Strategic Fund OKs $5M loan for old Studebaker site in Detroit
The Michigan Strategic Fund approved Tuesday a $5 million state program loan for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker building in Detroit into a 161-unit apartment complex. The board also approved the City of Detroit brownfield redevelopment authority’s request for $882,821 in state brownfield tax incentive reimbursement for the project.Detroit-based...
Detroit News
Developers, officials celebrate Midtown Detroit apartment-retail complex
Detroit — A decade ago, developers set out with plans to construct an office building on the corner of Woodward and Stinson in Midtown. After they scrapped those plans and pivoted to residential, Woodward West welcomed its first tenants during the summer. “I know a lot of people said,...
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in Detroit
As the birthplace of the automobile, Detroit is no stranger to the positive changes that innovative technology can bring. While inflation is keeping the cost of everything from groceries to gas at record highs, Detroit’s minimum wage has remained at just $9.87 per hour. Since courts recently paused a hike in the local hourly rate until at least February 2023, that rate will remain unchanged for some time.
planetdetroit.org
Detroit’s new parks plan focuses on neighborhood access
The city’s plan aims to bring greenspace to within a 10-minute walk of more Detroiters over the next decade. City parks are an essential part of life for Cornerstone Village resident Chrysantha Norwood and her family. She often visits parks with her 7-year-old niece, Skylar, who she describes as “a park fan.”
New housing vouchers awarded to Michigan as fair-market rent climbs
Michigan is getting a chunk of federal housing vouchers. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Michigan public housing agencies 511 vouchers valued at $4.4 million. Housing choice vouchers provide rent subsidies for people who have low-incomes and live in privately owned homes and apartments. Federal officials doled...
michiganchronicle.com
Resilient Neighborhoods: Delray earth upheaval incident raises concerns for SW Detroit neighborhood
Authorities were baffled by a geological incident that caused the ground itself to buckle in Detroit’s Delray neighborhood last fall. On the night of Sept. 11, 2021, the intersection of Dearborn and West Fort streets experienced a shifting of the ground that left a roughly eight-foot-high mound of earth. The upheaval disrupted gas and water service and destroyed the Stash Detroit medical marijuana dispensary.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Landlord, rental compliance problems in Detroit? How to get help
Are you having an issue with a bad landlord or a rental property in the city of Detroit?. Help Me Hank has been covering this issue for months, and we’ve compiled some resources for residents who need help. The first thing to do, if you think you may be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
Look At This Abandoned Detroit Area Nursing Home
It's amazing what was left in this Detroit area nursing home. It's as if they got the all-clear to evacuate the premises and left everything and moved on. The nursing home was closed due to a class action lawsuit, which may explain why almost everything was left as if they were in a hurry to leave.
Detroit News
9 bars and restaurants that opened in September in Metro Detroit, and 5 that closed
An underground cocktail bar in Detroit, a multi-use venue and pizzeria in Utica and a new dumpling and noodle joint for Westland are just some of businesses that made their debut in the food scene this month. Sadly, September saw a lot of closings, from popular media-darling spots that were...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
Is It Legal to Go Dumpster Diving in Michigan? Let’s Find Out.
It's trash day. Everyone knows - it's sort of an unwritten rule - that if you want to get rid of something, you put it on the side of the road just before garbage day, and presto! Like magic, it'll be gone within a matter of hours. An old piano...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit Economic Club hosting Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon at MotorCity Casino
The Detroit Economic Club is hosting 2022 Michigan gubernatorial candidates Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican opponent Tudor Dixon next month. The event will be at MotorCity Casino Hotel on October 21 from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. This will be the same format used at the club during the 2018 race between Whitmer and her then-opponent Bill Schuette.
fox2detroit.com
New Belle Isle Nature Center • Detroit activist snubbed at White House • Thieves steal construction loader
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - New exhibits and new habitats are part of the Belle Isle Nature Center's $2.5 million renovation it plans to unveil during its grand opening Wednesday. The nature center has been closed for improvements since March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Since then, it's undergone "transformative renovations" that the public will get to see for the first time Wednesday.
michiganchronicle.com
Celebrating Fall With The Detroit Parks Coalition
Autumn is officially here, and the opportunities are endless when it comes to experiencing the magic of fall in the Great Lakes State. With nearly 10 million acres of public woods across Michigan, the vibrant reds, oranges and yellows will soon be on full display. While many families head up...
fox2detroit.com
Amazon driver carjacked by gunman in ski mask on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night. On Michael Fountain's Ring camera, he and his wife received an alert from their doorbell camera - as the frantic driver pounded on their door for help "Please open the door, please open the door!" Just...
michiganchronicle.com
13th District: Shri Thanedar or Martell Bivings Will Make Election History Win
With the General Election quickly approaching, Democratic candidate Shri Thanedar or Republican hopeful Martell Bivings will make history with a victory in the 13th Congressional District on Tuesday, Nov. 8. While Thanedar’s and Bivings’ reasons for running for Congress go beyond making history, nevertheless, a win by either candidate in the 13th will be a first on several fronts.
