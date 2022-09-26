ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Crain's Detroit Business

The hits keep coming for Detroit's central business district

In the span of less than seven days, two major downtown Detroit employers demonstrated just how fragile the central business district's recovery is. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
DETROIT, MI
Instawork Economic Research

These industries are creating the most jobs in Detroit

Recent changes in the Detroit area's labor market have been among the most dramatic in the United States. Once a case study in post-industrial decline and urban decay, the region has been revitalized by a tech-driven renaissance. Big companies like Apple and Amazon have been investing in the area, sensing the potential for a tech nexus with much lower costs than Silicon Valley.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit-Based Developers Celebrate Grand Opening of Woodward West in Midtown

Detroit-led and Black-developer backed, Midtown’s latest apartment development building has a lot to celebrate its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in late September with Mayor Duggan and other city officials, including City Council President Mary Sheffield (D-5) and Councilman James Tate (D-1). “We believe that as Detroit continues its...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Michigan Strategic Fund OKs $5M loan for old Studebaker site in Detroit

The Michigan Strategic Fund approved Tuesday a $5 million state program loan for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker building in Detroit into a 161-unit apartment complex. The board also approved the City of Detroit brownfield redevelopment authority’s request for $882,821 in state brownfield tax incentive reimbursement for the project.Detroit-based...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
Instawork

How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in Detroit

As the birthplace of the automobile, Detroit is no stranger to the positive changes that innovative technology can bring. While inflation is keeping the cost of everything from groceries to gas at record highs, Detroit’s minimum wage has remained at just $9.87 per hour. Since courts recently paused a hike in the local hourly rate until at least February 2023, that rate will remain unchanged for some time.
DETROIT, MI
planetdetroit.org

Detroit’s new parks plan focuses on neighborhood access

The city’s plan aims to bring greenspace to within a 10-minute walk of more Detroiters over the next decade. City parks are an essential part of life for Cornerstone Village resident Chrysantha Norwood and her family. She often visits parks with her 7-year-old niece, Skylar, who she describes as “a park fan.”
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Resilient Neighborhoods: Delray earth upheaval incident raises concerns for SW Detroit neighborhood

Authorities were baffled by a geological incident that caused the ground itself to buckle in Detroit’s Delray neighborhood last fall. On the night of Sept. 11, 2021, the intersection of Dearborn and West Fort streets experienced a shifting of the ground that left a roughly eight-foot-high mound of earth. The upheaval disrupted gas and water service and destroyed the Stash Detroit medical marijuana dispensary.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
FORT MYERS, FL
1240 WJIM

Look At This Abandoned Detroit Area Nursing Home

It's amazing what was left in this Detroit area nursing home. It's as if they got the all-clear to evacuate the premises and left everything and moved on. The nursing home was closed due to a class action lawsuit, which may explain why almost everything was left as if they were in a hurry to leave.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Detroit Economic Club hosting Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon at MotorCity Casino

The Detroit Economic Club is hosting 2022 Michigan gubernatorial candidates Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican opponent Tudor Dixon next month. The event will be at MotorCity Casino Hotel on October 21 from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. This will be the same format used at the club during the 2018 race between Whitmer and her then-opponent Bill Schuette.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

New Belle Isle Nature Center • Detroit activist snubbed at White House • Thieves steal construction loader

WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - New exhibits and new habitats are part of the Belle Isle Nature Center's $2.5 million renovation it plans to unveil during its grand opening Wednesday. The nature center has been closed for improvements since March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Since then, it's undergone "transformative renovations" that the public will get to see for the first time Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Celebrating Fall With The Detroit Parks Coalition

Autumn is officially here, and the opportunities are endless when it comes to experiencing the magic of fall in the Great Lakes State. With nearly 10 million acres of public woods across Michigan, the vibrant reds, oranges and yellows will soon be on full display. While many families head up...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Amazon driver carjacked by gunman in ski mask on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night. On Michael Fountain's Ring camera, he and his wife received an alert from their doorbell camera - as the frantic driver pounded on their door for help "Please open the door, please open the door!" Just...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

13th District: Shri Thanedar or Martell Bivings Will Make Election History Win

With the General Election quickly approaching, Democratic candidate Shri Thanedar or Republican hopeful Martell Bivings will make history with a victory in the 13th Congressional District on Tuesday, Nov. 8. While Thanedar’s and Bivings’ reasons for running for Congress go beyond making history, nevertheless, a win by either candidate in the 13th will be a first on several fronts.
DETROIT, MI

