crowdfundinsider.com

Berlin’s Grover Receives €270M in Funding from Asset Manager M&G

Grover, the consumer-tech subscription platform, has finalized a new €270 million debt financing facility with M&G, the international asset manager. With the fresh capital, Grover will “expand its product inventory to serve rising demand from customers in existing markets such as Germany, Spain, Netherlands, and Austria and into new European markets.”
BUSINESS
Capchase Integration with Xero to Offer SMBs Quick Access to Capital

Capchase, a provider of non-dilutive financing to SaaS companies, has announced a new integration with Xero, the global small business platform. Through this integration, UK small business customers will be able “to apply for growth capital via the Capchase app in the Xero App Store.”. Financial data will automatically...
SMALL BUSINESS
Fintech Galaxy Brings Open Finance Experience to MENA region

Fintech Galaxy, which claims to be one of the industry-leading financial innovation companies, has announced the addition of a team of global Open Banking/Finance experts “as it looks to ramp up its product offering and presence across the MENA region.”. Appointments reportedly “include Salt Edge’s former CEO and co-founder...
ECONOMY
Liberis Secures an Additional £140M from Barclays, BCI Finance to Fund SMEs

Liberis, a global embedded business finance platform, announced that they have secured £140m in financing from Barclays Bank PLC and BCI Finance in order “to help secure its global partner expansion and growth plans for the next two years.”. This brings Liberis’ total funds raised “to £350m, including...
ECONOMY
Investment Manager 7IM Enlists Bloomberg AIM to Boost Operations

7IM has selected Bloomberg AIM, an order management system, to boost the firm’s goal of an efficient target operating model to support assets under management (AUM) growth, according to the company. 71M is a young investment management platform that works with professional wealth managers, planners, advisers and private investors....
BUSINESS
Teslar Software to Enhance Quant Oak Bank’s Commercial Lending Strategy

Quaint Oak Bank and Teslar Software announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy. The $750 million-asset community bank will “leverage Teslar’s full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to improve the lending process for both lenders and borrowers.”. William Gonzalez, EVP of...
TECHNOLOGY
Cross-Border Payment Group Zepz Reaches Profitability in H1 ’22

Zepz, the group making remittance payments fair, fast and affordable by powering global cross-border remittance brands WorldRemit and Sendwave, recently announced the 2021 financial results that will be “published in its upcoming Companies House Listing Annual Report as well as an H1 ‘22 performance update, alongside the appointment of its new Group CFO, Robert Mitchell.”
MARKETS
LevelField Financial Selects Cryptoquote for Digital Asset Data, Analytics

LevelField Financial, which claims to be the premier U.S. financial services firm, uniting digital assets and traditional banking services in one “trusted” platform, announced the selection of Cryptoquote, a provider of highly available data, analytics, and research tools, “to deliver LevelField customers industry-leading, real-time digital asset insights from within the LevelField trading platform.”
SOFTWARE
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Assets: Gemini, Betterment to Bring Diversified Crypto Portfolios to Investors

The team at Gemini is pleased to announce a partnership with Betterment, which claims to be one of the largest independent digital investment advisors in the U.S., in order “to begin offering crypto investment portfolios to customers across its retail and Betterment for Advisors offerings.”. Betterment’s forthcoming crypto offering...
MARKETS
SpiderRock Selects Eventus for Trade Surveillance Solution

Eventus, a global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced that SpiderRock Technology Services, a “high-performance” algorithmic execution and risk management technology provider to institutional trading clients, as well as agency broker-dealer and market data provider, has “deployed the Validus platform for trade surveillance, initially for the firm’s client activity in futures and options on futures contracts.”
MARKETS
Personal Finance
HSBC, Nova Credit to Offer Borderless International Credit Checking

Nova Credit, which claims to be one of the world’s leading consumer-permissioned credit bureaus, announced that it has partnered with HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) in order “to provide the bank with global access to its cross-border credit data product, Credit Passport, creating more opportunities for credit access to cross-border customers across the globe.”
CREDITS & LOANS
DBS Introduces Crypto Trading Function for Accredited Wealth Clients

DBS (SGX:D05) recently announced that it has rolled out self-directed crypto trading via DBS digibank, enabling wealth clients who are accredited investors “to trade cryptocurrencies on DDEx at their convenience.”. This latest move “provides more seamless and hassle-free access to DDEx, one of the world’s first bank-backed digital exchanges.”...
MARKETS
Irish Life Chooses Stripe to Enable Smart Invest App Payments

Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, announced that the life insurance and pensions company Irish Life has chosen Stripe as “a strategic payments provider for its Smart Invest app.”. The partnership will “make it easier for Smart Invest users to initiate both one-off and top-up payments.”. Irish...
TECHNOLOGY
Chase, DoorDash, Mastercard to Launch Credit Card

Chase, which is reportedly one of the largest co-brand card issuers in the U.S., and DoorDash, the local commerce platform, announced plans “to launch the first-ever DoorDash credit card, with Mastercard as the exclusive payments network for the new card.”. The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard will “allow cardmembers to unlock...
CREDITS & LOANS
Regtech Trulioo Expands International Presence to Singapore

Trulioo, a global identity verification company, has expanded to Singapore in response to growing customer demand in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The move allows Trulioo “to directly serve its extensive and expanding enterprise-level APAC customer base.”. Steve Munford, CEO of Trulioo, said:. “As businesses in the Asia-Pacific region continue...
BUSINESS
Digital Asset Firm Nexo Acquires Stake in Chartered Bank – Summit National Bank

Nexo, a digital asset firm that describes itself as the “world’s leading regulated institution for digital assets,” has acquired an ownership stake in Hulett Bancorp (DBA Mode Eleven), the parent company of Summit National Bank. Summit National Bank is a federally chartered financial institution. Terms of the...
BUSINESS

