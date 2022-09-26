ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Local
Washington Accidents
City
Pullman, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Pullman, WA
Accidents
Pullman, WA
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Highway work mishap kills juvenile steelhead

Part of a yearslong project that is adding 11 miles of passing lanes to U.S. Highway 95 between Culdesac and Winchester was temporarily halted last month following an incident that killed dozens of protected steelhead in Lapwai Creek. According to Idaho Transportation Department spokesperson Aubrey Spence, contractor Knife River was excavating on Aug. 29 in preparation of placing a retaining wall adjacent to Lapwai Creek. The digging caused water in...
WINCHESTER, ID
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Woman Under Investigation For Alleged Drunk Driving Crash In Colton

A 32 year old Pullman woman is under investigation for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a semi and a fence in Colton. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 195. Witnesses told deputies that the driver of a sedan was driving erratically Southbound before the crash. The driver was allegedly passing cars on the right shoulder before colliding with the back of a semi in Colton. The car then went off the highway and hit a fence injuring the driver. Whitman County Fire District 14 Volunteers out of Colton-Uniontown and a Lewiston Ambulance crew responded. 32 year old Phoebe Adams was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston with minor injuries. Adams is being investigated for the alleged drunk driving crash.
COLTON, WA
pullmanradio.com

Man Injured In Crash South Of Palouse

A man was injured in a rollover crash South of Palouse Tuesday morning. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency crews from Whitman County Fire District 4 out of Palouse and the City of Pullman Fire Department responded to the scene. Deputies say the driver was heading Westbound on Clear Creek Road when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled several times off the road. The man was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies believe that speed and inattentive driving caused the crash.
PALOUSE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Pullman Police Department seeks help identifying suspects

PULLMAN, Wash. - The City of Pullman Police Department (PPD) is seeking assistance identifying two suspects in connection to the use of credit cards stolen from a vehicle to make purchases at Walmart and Starbucks. If you recognize either suspect, PPD asks you to contact Officer Chamberlin at (509) 334-0802...
PULLMAN, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash Near Pullman (Pullman, WA)

Official reports state that a driver was injured on Monday afternoon in a rollover crash that took place on Pullman Albion Road. Whitman County Sheriff reported that the woman was transported by air to a Spokane hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was driving...
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Thursday Last Day For Lawn Watering In Moscow This Year

Thursday is the last day that people in Moscow can water their lawns for the season. The City of Moscow’s Outdoor Irrigation Season ends on Friday. Lawn watering is only allowed in the City of Moscow during the season at night.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall

A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
PULLMAN, WA
uiargonaut.com

The Silos get a modern makeover 

A primary landmark of Moscow, the silos have served as both a historical reminder of the town’s past and a guiding beacon. Originally built in 1922, these grain elevators could store over 30 million pounds of grain. However, as the downtown area of Moscow began to shift away from agriculture, other silos were built, leaving the original downtown structure standing empty, now approaching its 100 year anniversary.  
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Pullman High School students stage walkout after rape allegations

Pullman High School students staged a walkout and marched to downtown Pullman on Friday after the school’s response to an alleged rape of a female student. Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth said an active investigation involving a Pullman High School student existed, but was not able to provide more information under department policy.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSU basketball guard diagnosed with cancer

PULLMAN, Wash. — Myles Rice, a guard for the Washington State men’s basketball team, has been diagnosed with cancer. Rice’s family notified the team he was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and will miss the 2022-23 basketball season. In a letter, Rice says he will beat the disease and be a positive inspiration for others. He also plans to dedicate...
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

29-Year-Old Sentenced to Up to 10 Years in Prison for Causing Side-by-Side Crash That Killed Bovill Man

LATAH COUNTY - The 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty to causing the side-by-side crash that killed Nolan Meece of Bovill has been sent to prison. Tyler Beyer, of Bovill, was recently sentenced to up to 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge. Two years of the sentence is fixed and Judge Judge has retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in a year. Beyer was also ordered to pay a 5,000 dollar penalty which will go to Meece’s parents.
BOVILL, ID

