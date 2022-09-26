Read full article on original website
Structure Fire on North Garden Court Thursday Afternoon Results in Estimated $50,000 Worth of Damages
LEWISTON - A structure fire at 119 North Garden Court in Lewiston Thursday afternoon resulted in $50,000 worth of damages to the residence and the contents inside, according to the Lewiston Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to the Lewiston residence at around 3:20 p.m. where first arriving crews found smoke...
Culdesac Man Found Deceased at Scene of Kettenbach Grade Fire
CULDESAC - On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., fire and medical crews were dispatched to Kettenbach Grade in Nez Perce County for reports of a controlled burn that had gotten out of control. Once arriving on scene, deputies learned that a Culdesac man had been involved in...
Pilot of Two Engine BE-60 Plane Makes Successful Landing at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport After Experiencing Engine Troubles
LEWISTON - On the morning of Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 8:34 a.m., a pilot notified the Lewiston Airport Tower that he was having engine troubles and that he was bringing his aircraft back to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport. According to a press release from the Lewiston Fire...
Asotin County Fire Crews Quickly Knock Down Grass Fire that Ignited After Vehicle Struck Power Pole in Clarkston Tuesday Afternoon
CLARKSTON - On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at just after 12:00 p.m., firefighters with Asotin County Fire District #1 along with medical crews were dispatched to a single vehicle car crash and brush fire on 22nd Street in Clarkston. According to a release from Asotin County Fire District #1, the...
Pullman Woman Being Investigated for Impaired Driving After Colliding with Back of Semi-Truck and Running Off Road Near Colton
COLTON, WA - On the afternoon of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Whitman County deputies responded to a crash in Colton, WA after receiving reports that a vehicle had struck the rear bumper portion of a semi-truck before driving off the road and into a chain link fence. Based on initial...
Woman Air Lifted to Spokane Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Pullman-Albion Road
PULLMAN - On the afternoon of Monday, September 26, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Pullman-Albion Road, approximately one mile west of Pullman, WA. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, based on initial information investigators...
Highway work mishap kills juvenile steelhead
Part of a yearslong project that is adding 11 miles of passing lanes to U.S. Highway 95 between Culdesac and Winchester was temporarily halted last month following an incident that killed dozens of protected steelhead in Lapwai Creek. According to Idaho Transportation Department spokesperson Aubrey Spence, contractor Knife River was excavating on Aug. 29 in preparation of placing a retaining wall adjacent to Lapwai Creek. The digging caused water in...
Pullman Woman Under Investigation For Alleged Drunk Driving Crash In Colton
A 32 year old Pullman woman is under investigation for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a semi and a fence in Colton. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 195. Witnesses told deputies that the driver of a sedan was driving erratically Southbound before the crash. The driver was allegedly passing cars on the right shoulder before colliding with the back of a semi in Colton. The car then went off the highway and hit a fence injuring the driver. Whitman County Fire District 14 Volunteers out of Colton-Uniontown and a Lewiston Ambulance crew responded. 32 year old Phoebe Adams was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston with minor injuries. Adams is being investigated for the alleged drunk driving crash.
Man Injured In Crash South Of Palouse
A man was injured in a rollover crash South of Palouse Tuesday morning. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency crews from Whitman County Fire District 4 out of Palouse and the City of Pullman Fire Department responded to the scene. Deputies say the driver was heading Westbound on Clear Creek Road when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled several times off the road. The man was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies believe that speed and inattentive driving caused the crash.
Pullman Police Department seeks help identifying suspects
PULLMAN, Wash. - The City of Pullman Police Department (PPD) is seeking assistance identifying two suspects in connection to the use of credit cards stolen from a vehicle to make purchases at Walmart and Starbucks. If you recognize either suspect, PPD asks you to contact Officer Chamberlin at (509) 334-0802...
1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash Near Pullman (Pullman, WA)
Official reports state that a driver was injured on Monday afternoon in a rollover crash that took place on Pullman Albion Road. Whitman County Sheriff reported that the woman was transported by air to a Spokane hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was driving...
Thursday Last Day For Lawn Watering In Moscow This Year
Thursday is the last day that people in Moscow can water their lawns for the season. The City of Moscow’s Outdoor Irrigation Season ends on Friday. Lawn watering is only allowed in the City of Moscow during the season at night.
Body believed to be missing Moses Lake woman found, husband still unaccounted for
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says they have found a body believed to be of a missing woman from Moses Lake. The Sheriff’s Office says a farmer found the body in tall grass near Kintschi Road, which is north of Sprague. It was discovered around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. The LCSO says the body matches the...
28 Year Old WSU Student Arrested On Several Charges After Allegedly Punching A Driver In Downtown Pullman During Road Rage Incident
A 28 year old Washington State University student has been arrested on a variety of charges after he allegedly assaulted a driver during a road rage incident in downtown Pullman. Pullman Police responded to the WSU Brelsford Visitor Center for an assault report around 4:30 Friday afternoon. The alleged victim...
Local Residents Lose 'Tens of Thousands of Dollars' to Scam
CLARKSTON - The Asotin County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Monday after recently receiving several reports of scams targeting residents of Asotin County. According to police, local residents who have fallen victim to the scams have had "tens of thousands of dollars" stolen from them. The Sheriff's Office says the...
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
The Silos get a modern makeover
A primary landmark of Moscow, the silos have served as both a historical reminder of the town’s past and a guiding beacon. Originally built in 1922, these grain elevators could store over 30 million pounds of grain. However, as the downtown area of Moscow began to shift away from agriculture, other silos were built, leaving the original downtown structure standing empty, now approaching its 100 year anniversary.
Pullman High School students stage walkout after rape allegations
Pullman High School students staged a walkout and marched to downtown Pullman on Friday after the school’s response to an alleged rape of a female student. Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth said an active investigation involving a Pullman High School student existed, but was not able to provide more information under department policy.
WSU basketball guard diagnosed with cancer
PULLMAN, Wash. — Myles Rice, a guard for the Washington State men’s basketball team, has been diagnosed with cancer. Rice’s family notified the team he was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and will miss the 2022-23 basketball season. In a letter, Rice says he will beat the disease and be a positive inspiration for others. He also plans to dedicate...
29-Year-Old Sentenced to Up to 10 Years in Prison for Causing Side-by-Side Crash That Killed Bovill Man
LATAH COUNTY - The 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty to causing the side-by-side crash that killed Nolan Meece of Bovill has been sent to prison. Tyler Beyer, of Bovill, was recently sentenced to up to 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge. Two years of the sentence is fixed and Judge Judge has retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in a year. Beyer was also ordered to pay a 5,000 dollar penalty which will go to Meece’s parents.
