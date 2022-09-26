Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
Bulldogs shut out Seahawks
The Hall-Dale Bulldogs improved to 3-4-1 with a 6-0 win at home over the Boothbay Region Seahawks on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Five of the six goals were scored by Mira Skehan. She also assisted on the sixth goal by Kiley Rolfe. Boothbay goalie Cass Amaral had 12 saves and Hall-Dale...
boothbayregister.com
Wildcat soccer having a ball playing in coed league
With no high school varsity soccer teams, the Boothbay Region Elementary School Wildcats are the only game in town. Boothbay has nine boys and four girls on the team playing in the Bus Line League’s coed division. Boothbay played its third game of the season Sept. 26 against Bristol, in an 8-3 loss. The Wildcats are now 1-2 after losing the season opener 4-3, and winning their second contest, 11-0.
boothbayregister.com
Dirigo takes down Boothbay
Emily Woods scored four goals and the Dirigo Cougars went on to defeat the Boothbay Region Seahawks, 6-1, on Perkins Field, BRHS on Tuesday afternoon. The teams battled to a scoreless tie after the opening 15-minute quarter but Woods scored three times in the second quarter to give the Cougars a comfortable halftime lead.
boothbayregister.com
Helen M. St. Clair
Helen Matheny St. Clair died peacefully in her Boothbay Harbor home on Sept. 6, 2022 at the age of 91. She died as she lived: lovingly cared for by her children Nancy St. Clair, James St. Clair, Susan Raye; son-in-law Steven Raye; and close family friend Matthew Eldridge. Helen was...
boothbayregister.com
‘Made in Maine’ show at Maine Art Gallery: Wicked good
I went to the opening reception of the final show of 2022 at Maine Art Gallery, “Made In Maine,” last Saturday. This gallery is set in an old brick house out on Warren Street in Wiscasset and the shows always stir both the imagination and intellect of every viewer.
hbsdealer.com
Aubuchon acquires Campbell’s True Value stores
Brent Burger, the owner and operator of four Campbell’s True Value stores in Maine, has agreed to sell his business to the Aubuchon Company. “Celebrating 50 years, Campbell’s is an independent success story that I have long admired,” said William E. Aubuchon, IV, president and CEO. The...
This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History
Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
boothbayregister.com
Maine Craft Weekend events at Watershed Center
Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts welcomes visitors to their campus during Maine Craft Weekend from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Watershed artists-in-residence and local ceramists who fire work in the Center’s kilns, enjoy an exhibition opening and artist talks, and tour Watershed’s state-of-the-art ceramics studio.
boothbayregister.com
Wide gray yonder
Remember when town committees’ night meetings let out before dark, even if it was pushing 9 p.m.? Same for monthly Wiscasset Art Walks’ conclusion at 8 p.m., and sports and other fun, work and more? It was fairly recently, but here we are again, when the days are far shorter and will be for months. I’m ready for February when Punxsutawney Phil will hopefully predict an early spring.
boothbayregister.com
Inn Along the Way Fall Harvest Open Mic Oct. 2
Open Mic celebrating music and verse continues in the big red tie out barn at Inn Along the Way’s Chapman Farm, 741 Main Street, in Damariscotta. Celebrating the sounds and spirit of the new fall season through music, song and spoken word will take place on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Do You Remember The Classic Pepsi Commercial That Was Filmed in Maine?
Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl Pretty cool. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool 70's kids get together and throw a charity car wash. All while hammering some Pepsi-Cola. Check out the price of the car wash at the beginning of the spot....only a BUCK!. Hey, it was 1973, after all. The best part of this commercial, other than it being filmed in Maine, is the 70's fashion and the throwback cars. And of course, the schmaltzy Pepsi singers and jingle. Be wary-the song will be stuck in your head all day.
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
WMTW
First Widespread Frost/Freeze Expected Inland
As the last day of September approaches, the true chill of Autumn will settle in through Friday morning. A freeze warning has been issued for parts of northern New Hampshire and the western Maine mountains. Many locations in the warning may get down into the upper 20s, with lows 30s...
mainebiz.biz
Sea Dog Brewing to open location in Scarborough
The Sea Dog Brewing Co. has upgrades and fit-up underway to open a new location at 1 Cabela Boulevard in Scarborough. The company bought the 6,115-square-foot retail building from Feldco Development Corp. for $1.5 million. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers brokered the transaction. The location formerly housed an outlet...
boothbayregister.com
Wiscasset police blotter
Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for Aug. 15-31: Aug. 18, Cordelia Leeman, 25, of Bath was summonsed for Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer and Violating Conditions of Release, by Chief Larry Hesseltine. Aug. 20, Ashley Knowlton, 28, of Milo was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault, by Officer Nathan...
nbcboston.com
Vertical Farms Popping Up in Maine City Skylines
In Maine, the skylines in at least two of its cities are rapidly changing. In Portland, high-rise buildings, like an 18-story apartment complex, are under construction downtown. Next door in Westbrook, a multi-story structure with a parking garage, apartments and a vertical farm is being built as well. "The site...
USS Zumwalt, built in Bath, makes first operational deployment
PORTLAND, Maine — The DDG 1000, the first of three "stealth" guided missile destroyers built at Bath Iron Works, left Guam last week after its first port call. The stop marked the farthest the ship had ever traveled from its home port, Naval Base San Diego, since its commissioning, the Navy said. The port of call came eight years after Bath Iron Works delivered the first-in-class Zumwalt to the Navy.
WPFO
'Maine mills are adapting:' Hopes that paper will still prosper despite Jay mill closure
JAY (WGME) -- What does the future hold for Maine's paper industry?. It's a question that's top of mind for many following the announcement that the Androscoggin Mill in Jay will close early next year. The mill's owner said the decision was made because it was no longer "economically feasible"...
beckersdental.com
Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages
Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
WMTW
Mainers caught in the path of Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA — Many Mainers take a vacation to Florida this time of year while others are attending college in the Sunshine State. WMTW NEWS 8 checked in with a couple of Maine residents who are in Florida and in the path of Hurricane Ian. Steve Boutet of Scarborough is...
