Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
RELATED PEOPLE
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
Idaho8.com
‘Barney’ documentary exposes dark side of beloved children’s series
“Barney & Friends,” it seems, was not always a happy family behind the scenes. According to a new docuseries, “I Love You, You Hate Me,” the beloved children’s show, which launched the acting careers of Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez, was the the target of a lot of hate.
Idaho8.com
Malala intends to change the stories told by Hollywood from the inside out
Malala has long been known for her global activism, but now she’s turning her sights stateside — to Hollywood. Speaking Wednesday at Variety’s Power of Women event, Malala Yousafzai, who became an activist after being shot by the Taliban, called out Hollywood for its lack of representation for Muslims and other Asian people. She intends to change that.
Idaho8.com
Trevor Noah is leaving ‘The Daily Show’
“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah has announced he will step away from the anchor desk. In a video statement shared on Twitter Thursday, Noah said that after seven years as host of the Comedy Central satirical news program, his “time is up.”. “It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho8.com
Look of the Week: Kanye West is apparently team socks and sandals
Fashion forward to some, and a faux pas to others, wearing socks with sandals has been a sartorial boundary that many celebrities have transgressed. Recently, models Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner were spotted owning the look running errands last year, while earlier this summer, Bella Hadid was seen wearing a pair of preppy white ankle socks and black strappy sandals while in New York City.
