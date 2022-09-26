ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Malala intends to change the stories told by Hollywood from the inside out

Malala has long been known for her global activism, but now she’s turning her sights stateside — to Hollywood. Speaking Wednesday at Variety’s Power of Women event, Malala Yousafzai, who became an activist after being shot by the Taliban, called out Hollywood for its lack of representation for Muslims and other Asian people. She intends to change that.
Trevor Noah is leaving ‘The Daily Show’

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah has announced he will step away from the anchor desk. In a video statement shared on Twitter Thursday, Noah said that after seven years as host of the Comedy Central satirical news program, his “time is up.”. “It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s...
Look of the Week: Kanye West is apparently team socks and sandals

Fashion forward to some, and a faux pas to others, wearing socks with sandals has been a sartorial boundary that many celebrities have transgressed. Recently, models Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner were spotted owning the look running errands last year, while earlier this summer, Bella Hadid was seen wearing a pair of preppy white ankle socks and black strappy sandals while in New York City.
