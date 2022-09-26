ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WFAE

Even though Ian is no longer a hurricane, flooding is still a major problem

After roaring ashore as a powerful category 4 hurricane, Ian has been losing steam. People on Florida's Gulf coast are beginning to assess the damage from the storm. As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
Climate change makes storms like Ian more common

Hurricane Ian was just shy of a Category 5 hurricane when it barreled into Florida. The wind was strong enough to destroy homes, and relentless storm surge and rain flooded entire neighborhoods in a matter of hours. Storms like Ian are more likely because of human-caused climate change. Heat is...
Hurricane Ian weakens but is still expected to cause high winds and flooding

Hurricane Ian cut through southwest Florida early Thursday after it brought high winds, downpours and life-threatening flooding across the peninsula. The hurricane, located 55 miles south-southeast of Orlando as of 2 a.m. ET, lost strength as it made its way across Florida. It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 75 mph early Thursday morning and was expected to emerge over Atlantic waters later in the day, the National Hurricane Center said in its update.
Hurricane Ian — a major category 4 storm — has made landfall in Florida

Hurricane Ian made landfall today in southwest Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm with sustained winds at 150 miles per hour. It has since been downgraded to a Category 3 storm - still powerful. The storm has moved slowly up the state all day long, bringing with it a massive storm surge, flooding and nonstop rain. It is now losing a little strength as it continues inland, but the impacts from the storm will be felt for hours and hours in this area.
How to prepare for and stay safe during a power outage

Hurricane Ian has left large swaths of Florida underwater and in darkness, with some 2.6 million homes and businesses out of power as of midday Thursday. Three-fourths of those outages are concentrated across the seven counties closest to where the storm came ashore, with the hardest-hit coastal counties of Lee and Charlotte "basically off the grid at this point," as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis put it at a morning briefing. About 90% of the region is without power. (Read below for tips on staying safe when the power goes out — and for using portable generators safely.)
After knocking out Cuba's power grid, Hurricane Ian takes aim at Florida

Hurricane Ian has not yet made landfall on Florida's west coast, but already, some people are without power. The hurricane is now a Category 4, and it's on track to hit Florida's Gulf Coast today, with winds of 140 miles per hour. The National Hurricane Center is predicting life-threatening storm surge. Communities like Sanibel, Fort Myers and Sarasota may see a storm surge of 8 to 12 feet. And 2 1/2 million people are under evacuation orders in several Florida counties.
Adapt: Changing Climate in the Carolinas

More intense hurricanes. Floods. Rising sea levels. Extreme heat. All symptoms of climate change in the Carolinas and around the globe. It's not a question of when they might affect us, but by how much. WFAE climate reporter David Boraks hosts this one-hour special report that examines how climate change...
