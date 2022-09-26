Read full article on original website
The Tampa Bay region feels lucky that it didn't suffer severe damage from Ian
In Manatee County, Hurricane Ian spared residents in that part of Florida from severe devastation. The storm did knock out power to scores of people and the wind knocked down trees.
Resources to help you prepare as remnants of Hurricane Ian moves through the Carolinas
As Hurricane Ian moves over the Carolinas, WFAE has compiled this information to help you prepare. For the most up-to-date information for your specific location install these apps from FEMA and ReadyNC on your mobile phones. This Live Display is monitoring content coming from first responders, government agencies, local news...
Even though Ian is no longer a hurricane, flooding is still a major problem
After roaring ashore as a powerful category 4 hurricane, Ian has been losing steam. People on Florida's Gulf coast are beginning to assess the damage from the storm. As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
The Colorado River water shortage is forcing tough choices in 7 states
Forty million people rely on the river. ProPublica's Abrahm Lustgarten says that water scarcity in the West hasn't been recognized as the national emergency that it is.
Ian will likely hit South Carolina as a hurricane, forecasters say
Ian is exiting Florida as a tropical storm — but as it moves back over the water, it will likely regain hurricane status, drawing power from the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters are warning of a dangerous storm surge and other impacts, from Florida to North Carolina. "Ian is expected to...
Climate change makes storms like Ian more common
Hurricane Ian was just shy of a Category 5 hurricane when it barreled into Florida. The wind was strong enough to destroy homes, and relentless storm surge and rain flooded entire neighborhoods in a matter of hours. Storms like Ian are more likely because of human-caused climate change. Heat is...
Predicting Hurricane Ian's track has been difficult. An expert tells us why
The "cone of uncertainty" is the tool forecasters use to illustrate a hurricane's likely path — and that title has been particularly apt for Hurricane Ian, whose predicted track has fluctuated by hundreds of miles as it developed into a dangerous storm. The National Hurricane Center's initial track saw...
Hurricane Ian weakens but is still expected to cause high winds and flooding
Hurricane Ian cut through southwest Florida early Thursday after it brought high winds, downpours and life-threatening flooding across the peninsula. The hurricane, located 55 miles south-southeast of Orlando as of 2 a.m. ET, lost strength as it made its way across Florida. It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 75 mph early Thursday morning and was expected to emerge over Atlantic waters later in the day, the National Hurricane Center said in its update.
A Montana woman bragged about killing a wolf pup. It was actually a husky
Montana has launched a criminal investigation after a woman bragged on social media about killing a wolf. That's legal under certain circumstances, but the "wolf' turned out to be a Siberian husky.
Category 5 hurricanes are rare in the U.S. There have only been 4 in its history
Ian has come ashore on Florida's Gulf Coast with winds of 155 miles per hour, placing it just shy of a Category 5 storm — a ranking shared by only four hurricanes of that strength known to have made landfall in the continental U.S. Those Category 5 storms, with...
Encore: WWII veteran meets the man who found and returned his long-lost bracelet
A Czech hobbyist traveled halfway around the world to return a bracelet he found at a former World War II prison camp to a Colorado veteran. (Story first aired on ATC on May 15, 2022.)
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as a category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida's Lee County on Wednesday afternoon. The category 4 hurricane produced winds of 150 miles per hour and storm surge over 7 feet high in Naples before coming ashore. The National Hurricane Center predicts Ian's high winds and rain will cause intense storm surge...
Hurricane Ian — a major category 4 storm — has made landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall today in southwest Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm with sustained winds at 150 miles per hour. It has since been downgraded to a Category 3 storm - still powerful. The storm has moved slowly up the state all day long, bringing with it a massive storm surge, flooding and nonstop rain. It is now losing a little strength as it continues inland, but the impacts from the storm will be felt for hours and hours in this area.
How to prepare for and stay safe during a power outage
Hurricane Ian has left large swaths of Florida underwater and in darkness, with some 2.6 million homes and businesses out of power as of midday Thursday. Three-fourths of those outages are concentrated across the seven counties closest to where the storm came ashore, with the hardest-hit coastal counties of Lee and Charlotte "basically off the grid at this point," as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis put it at a morning briefing. About 90% of the region is without power. (Read below for tips on staying safe when the power goes out — and for using portable generators safely.)
Some don't evacuate, despite repeated hurricane warnings, because they can't
As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward Florida's west coast, both local and state officials have activated emergency plans — urging residents to evacuate from high-impact areas. But when it comes to evacuating from Ian's path, residents such as Sharon Charles told NPR that they have no choice but...
After knocking out Cuba's power grid, Hurricane Ian takes aim at Florida
Hurricane Ian has not yet made landfall on Florida's west coast, but already, some people are without power. The hurricane is now a Category 4, and it's on track to hit Florida's Gulf Coast today, with winds of 140 miles per hour. The National Hurricane Center is predicting life-threatening storm surge. Communities like Sanibel, Fort Myers and Sarasota may see a storm surge of 8 to 12 feet. And 2 1/2 million people are under evacuation orders in several Florida counties.
Florida's population has skyrocketed. That could make Hurricane Ian more destructive
No state in the eastern U.S. has grown faster in recent years than Florida, which has added nearly 3 million residents since 2010. Now, the state is yet again in the path of a major hurricane, with Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall on Florida's western coast overnight as a Category 3 or even Category 4 storm.
News brief: Hurricane Ian, Nord Stream pipeline leaks, Biden's plan to end hunger
Hurricane Ian targets Florida after hitting Cuba. Seismologists suspect explosions damaged undersea pipelines that carry Russian gas. President Biden will announce plans to try to tackle hunger.
Adapt: Changing Climate in the Carolinas
More intense hurricanes. Floods. Rising sea levels. Extreme heat. All symptoms of climate change in the Carolinas and around the globe. It's not a question of when they might affect us, but by how much. WFAE climate reporter David Boraks hosts this one-hour special report that examines how climate change...
