Kim Kardashian Trolled For Sporting Skin-Tight Dress To Milan Fashion Week

@steph_shep/tiktok

Taking on Milan Fashion Week, one step at a time!

Even amid her long-running arsenal of show-stopping looks, including sporting Marilyn Monroe ’s dress to the Met Gala and donning a hot-pink spandex number to a Saturday Night Live after-party last October, it seems Kim Kardashian still loves a good fashion statement — even when evidently inconvenient.

On Sunday, September 25, Stephanie Shepherd , Kim’s friend and former COO of Kardashian West brands, took to TikTok with a hilarious clip depicting the SKIMS mogul struggling to climb a staircase during Milan Fashion Week while sporting a skin-tight sparkling gown and sky-high stilettos. Taking tiny steps as she ascended several staircases, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum even attempted to jump up the steps at one point.

“I’ll let you caption this,” Shepherd wrote alongside the clip, which has already garnered more than 6.3 million views.

Yet it seems Kim isn’t the only Kardashian making headlines for her antics amid Milan Fashion Week. Just days after The Kardashians' season two premiere detailed the drama surrounding Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson expecting their second child together amid the NBA star’s cheating drama, the Good American mogul was spotted getting cozy with Michele Morrone .

Over the weekend, the Italian actor, best known for his starring role in Netflix’s 365 Days , took to his Instagram Story with a photo depicting him posing with his arm around Kim’s waist.

Shortly after hitting the social media platform, the photo quickly went viral as fans speculated a potential romance between the pair.

"Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone (Massimo) is a duo I never knew I needed," wrote one Twitter user.

"You don't understand after I've seen that picture I need Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone together ," quipped another.