Find hearty Jamaican food at Las Vegas’ House of Dutch Pot
In September 2021, while Las Vegas was still recovering from the impacts of COVID, our Jamaican cuisine options increased when House of Dutch Pot arrived in an ever-changing Durango Drive retail center. As the name would indicate, its dishes generally center around the use of the Dutch pot, a traditional cooking vessel used to prepare a variety of stews. With this in mind, be prepared for a filling meal.
pvtimes.com
ICYMI: See photos from the 2022 Pahrump Fall Festival
Thousands attended the four-day Pahrump Fall Festival at Petrack Park from Thursday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 25. The 57th annual event featured a parade, carnival rides, a rodeo, vendors, food, a car show, live entertainment and more. It started out more than five decades ago as the Harvest Festival...
Iconic Singer Has to Cancel Las Vegas Strip Plans (for now)
Las Vegas is the live music capital of the world, and it has something for nearly all tastes. In recent years, promoters such as MGM Resorts (MGM) have made an effort to appeal to a younger clientele by booking pop acts such as Katy Perry and Lady Gaga for residencies.
vegas24seven.com
Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens Creates Fall Masterpiece with “Artfully Autumn” Display
Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens Creates. Fall Masterpiece with “Artfully Autumn” Display. Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Garden “Artfully Autumn” display welcomes guests as they embark on a feast for the senses with dramatic sculptural pieces and an abundance of fall floral, foliage and pumpkins, all while being captivated by a new custom fragrance.
Fox5 KVVU
Eatery with cereal-flavored bagels opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new eatery in the Las Vegas Valley combines two breakfast staples into one with cereal-flavored bagels. The new eatery, Bagel Nook, has opened its doors near Downtown Summerlin. The restaurant says its “grand plan” when starting out was to create the “most craziest bagels...
electronic.vegas
Prepare for this weekend’s Lost in Dream festival with map & schedule
Insomniac Events will host the second annual Lost in Dreams Festival this weekend — Fri., Sept. 30 and Sat., Oct. 1 — at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center. Lost in Dreams aims to showcase future bass, melodic dubstep, and vocal-driven dance music. The 2022 festival lineup includes...
Las Vegas PRIDE events celebrating LGBTQ communities to be held in first week of October
Las Vegas PRIDE will be chock full of events during the first week of October, from the annual PRIDE parade to a hike and a pool party.
vegas24seven.com
Tivoli Village Announces October Events
Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive Entrance. (Photo Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES OCTOBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for October, including Halloween season pop-up attractions. Night Market at Tivoli. Date: Saturday, Oct....
Fox5 KVVU
You can ride ‘Train of Terror’ in Boulder City this Halloween season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for a unique experience to celebrate Halloween? The Nevada Southern Railway is offering the “Train of Terror” this Halloween season. According to the Nevada State Railroad Museum, “the mystery of the Nevada Test Site comes to Boulder City” as part of the “Train of Terror.”
963kklz.com
Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas
It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
Thrillist
The Best Restaurant Patios in Las Vegas
As the rest of the country gears up for sweater weather, Las Vegans are celebrating a different change—it’s finally patio season! (It’s still in the 90s here, but that feels chilly to us.) But what makes a truly great restaurant patio? A great view has a lot...
whatnowvegas.com
Houston’s Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley
What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
nevadabusiness.com
Siena Italian Offers Live Music And Dancing Weekly, Special Happy Hour Menu
Siena Lounge, located adjacent to the Siena Italian Authentic Trattoria at 9500 W. Sahara, Las Vegas is offering live music and dancing Wednesdays through Saturdays. Wednesday entertainment features “Trio”, Thursday features the 5-piece band “Goodfellas” Friday features the duo of “Russine and John Anthony” and Saturday features the great sounds of “xo Band. Sunday and Monday Happy Hours are 3PM to close, Tuesday through Saturday Happy Hours are 3PM -7PM. Siena Italian features a reverse Happy Hour Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 9PM to close.
$400K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
Oh to be this lucky. On Wednesday a man playing video poker at Circa in downtown Las Vegas chose to hold one ace on the hand of Triple Double Bonus Poker. It was a decision that earned him a jackpot.
Fox5 KVVU
Post Malone announces performance at nightclub on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Post Malone has announced he will perform at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Post Malone will take over Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas for a special performance on Friday, Nov. 11. As the...
Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
businesspress.vegas
C-SUITE: Meet Heather Engle, Las Vegas Rescue Mission
Heather Engle is the CEO of Las Vegas Rescue Mission. A: “The Luckiest Girl” and “The Untethered Soul”. Q: Where do you work out, or play your favorite sport?. A: My husband built us an amazing home gym that has everything, including Pilates, so I work out at home. I love kayaking, scuba diving and traveling.
nevadacurrent.com
Las Vegas lands second in top 10 fastest cooling housing markets, study says
The housing market in Las Vegas is cooling faster than nearly every other market in the country amid rising mortgage rates, inflation, and broad economic uncertainty, according to a new report. According to an analysis by real estate broker Redfin, the housing market in Las Vegas is slowing faster than...
hotelbusiness.com
WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada
WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
nevadacurrent.com
Food bank gets 600 lbs. of tomatoes from NV farm — more to come thanks to food program
Last week, Nevada farmer Rodney Mehring delivered 600 pounds of locally grown tomatoes to Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas, the only food bank in Southern Nevada. The small family-owned farm in Lincoln County—Blue Lizard Farm—was able to provide produce to food insecure families in Las Vegas thanks to a bill passed last year that uses state funds to buy food grown and produced in Nevada for distribution to local food banks.
