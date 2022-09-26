ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 2

LSU Reveille

Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?

There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana DOTD reminds political candidates about Title-18 Louisiana Election Code

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–With election season just around the corner the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development would like to remind candidates about Title 18-The Louisiana Election Code. Revised Statute Title 18-Louisiana Election Code states political campaign signs shall not be erected, displayed or posted on any publicly owner property or right of way or on […]
Person
Jeff Landry
WDSU

New Orleans petition to recall mayor reached 10,000 signatures

NEW ORLEANS — More than 10,000 people have signed a petition to recall the New Orleans mayor. Organizers held a news conference at City Hall Tuesday to announce that in one month, 10,000 signatures were secured to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The organizers said they are unhappy with the...
brproud.com

Former health clinic CEO convicted of years-long Louisiana Medicaid fraud scheme

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. was convicted of a $1.8 million scheme of defrauding Louisiana’s Medicaid program Tuesday. According to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr., court documents and evidence showed that then-CEO of the clinic, Victor Clark Kirk of Baton Rouge, fraudulently billed Iberville Parish school programs to Medicaid as “group psychotherapy” services. While under contract with the parish’s school board, St. Gabriel Health Clinic was to provide primary healthcare services to students and mental health services.
