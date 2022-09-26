Read full article on original website
Related
The pop quizzes are over and the Akron men's soccer team looks ready for conference play
When you come from a program with a pedigree like the the University of Akron men’s soccer team, you know you’re going to get everyone’s best. Zips coach Jared Embick knows that, which is why the 10-year veteran frontloads the heck of out his schedule in preparation for the Mid-American Conference season. The past...
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Sept. 29, 2022: Allderdice looks to clinch playoff spot
Midway through the high school football season, Week 5 kicks off Thursday with City League action from Cupples Stadium. District 8 defending champion Allderdice will try to clinch a playoff berth when it faces Brashear on Thursday. The Dragons are 1-1 in the City League and sit in second place...
WSAZ
Team of the Week | Gallia Academy
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The WSAZ Team of the Week Trophy has made its way up the Ohio River. With the turning of autumn leaves, odds of earning one are dwindling if you’re not in mid-season form. A team that’s been consistent all season is Gallia Academy. Friday...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Hines Ward on Steelers offensive woes: 'Players win games'
While the name Matt Canada causes some tempers to flare in Pittsburgh, former Steelers legend Hines Ward doesn’t want to make the offensive coordinator a scapegoat. He explained great performances are they key to turning the season around. “I’ve never been a component of scheme, I always think that...
It’s Week 7 of Friday Night Touchdown! Here are key matchups
It’s Week 7 of Friday Night Touchdown in Northeast Ohio. Here are some intriguing matchups to keep a close eye on Friday night.
Soccer: Canal Winchester boys moving in right direction
Canal Winchester boys soccer coach Cody Thomas had two takeaways from a decisive win that kept the Indians atop the OCC-Capital Division. One was that the team still had a large amount of untapped potential, and the other was a familiar feeling he first encountered about this time last year, largely because three players scored their first goals of the season in a 4-1 win over Westerville North on Sept. 20.
Steelers rookie George Pickens a harsh critic when judging his catch against Browns
The falling, one-handed catch that made George Pickens the talk of social media last Thursday night impressed just above everyone. Well, everyone but Pickens. The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie receiver confided after practice Thursday that — even with a week of contemplation — it didn’t register in the top five catches of his career spanning high school, college at Georgia or his few months with the Steelers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tug Valley adds Logan to already tough 2022-23 hoop schedule
NAUGATUCK – Tug Valley's already difficult 2022-23 boys' basketball just got that much more difficult. TVHS recently added a home-and-away series with Class AAA state title contender Logan to its schedule. The Panthers are slated to host the Wildcats on Dec. 13 in Naugatuck then play the return game...
Days after birth of son, punter Jordan Berry rejoins familiar Steelers
Getting signed to an NFL roster wasn’t even the most eventful part of the past week for Jordan Berry. The veteran punter signed on to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad Tuesday. Six days prior, he and his wife, Emily, welcomed a son, Cooper, into the world. “It’s been...
Kentucky’s Chris Livingston Could See Meteoric Draft Rise
Kentucky forward Chris Livingston could be the next Wildcat in line to hear his name called early in an NBA Draft.
Prep Football: Semifinal rematch highlights night of homecomings
One of the least desirable nights for a sportswriter during the prep football season is a homecoming. The festivities usually drag on, most teams schedule an opponent that likely won’t be competitive and for those hassled by deadlines they’re pushed against them. That said Friday features one of...
Comments / 0