Canal Winchester boys soccer coach Cody Thomas had two takeaways from a decisive win that kept the Indians atop the OCC-Capital Division. One was that the team still had a large amount of untapped potential, and the other was a familiar feeling he first encountered about this time last year, largely because three players scored their first goals of the season in a 4-1 win over Westerville North on Sept. 20.

PICKERINGTON, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO