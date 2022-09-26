ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Team of the Week | Gallia Academy

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The WSAZ Team of the Week Trophy has made its way up the Ohio River. With the turning of autumn leaves, odds of earning one are dwindling if you’re not in mid-season form. A team that’s been consistent all season is Gallia Academy. Friday...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Yardbarker

Hines Ward on Steelers offensive woes: 'Players win games'

While the name Matt Canada causes some tempers to flare in Pittsburgh, former Steelers legend Hines Ward doesn’t want to make the offensive coordinator a scapegoat. He explained great performances are they key to turning the season around. “I’ve never been a component of scheme, I always think that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Columbus Dispatch

Soccer: Canal Winchester boys moving in right direction

Canal Winchester boys soccer coach Cody Thomas had two takeaways from a decisive win that kept the Indians atop the OCC-Capital Division. One was that the team still had a large amount of untapped potential, and the other was a familiar feeling he first encountered about this time last year, largely because three players scored their first goals of the season in a 4-1 win over Westerville North on Sept. 20.
PICKERINGTON, OH
Tribune-Review

Steelers rookie George Pickens a harsh critic when judging his catch against Browns

The falling, one-handed catch that made George Pickens the talk of social media last Thursday night impressed just above everyone. Well, everyone but Pickens. The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie receiver confided after practice Thursday that — even with a week of contemplation — it didn’t register in the top five catches of his career spanning high school, college at Georgia or his few months with the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy