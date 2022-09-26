Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brproud.com
Family of Allison Rice continue to honor her life, thanks community
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Allison Rice will continue to honor her life and wants to thank the community. The father of LSU student Allie Rice says his daughter was a true daddy’s girl. Paul Rice says the mission now is to keep Allie’s memory alive.
LSU Reveille
Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?
There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
Family receives widespread support since murder of Allie Rice
Since LSU student Allie Rice was killed inside her car on September 16, her aunt and godmother Susie Rice said family members have received an overwhelming amount of support.
Louisiana native to receive the 23rd Louisiana Writer award on October 29th
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –David Armand will receive the 23rd annual Louisiana Writer award. According to a press release, this award is for a contemporary Louisiana author for an outstanding contribution to Louisiana’s literary and intellectual life. Armand has published novels, including but not limited to Harlow, The Gorge, The Lord’s Acre, and The Pugilist’s Wife. He is also the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kalb.com
Fundraiser announced for family of Allison Rice
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A fundraiser is being planned to help the family of Allison Rice pay for funeral expenses. A giveback night and fundraiser will take place at the Walk On’s restaurant in Gonzales on Thursday, Oct. 6. The restaurant is located at 14569 Airline Highway in Gonzales.
NOLA.com
Letters: Prayers, additional education won't cut crime; tough judicial action might
I’m glad to see that recently Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Police Chief Murphy Paul have decided to take crime seriously. Maybe the mayor can get together with local preachers and have another prayer service. Maybe she can give more money for reading and art sessions to make the thugs give up the life of crime.
Is This Church's Chicken Sign in Lafayette Real?
Allegedly, this photo was taken at the Church's Chicken on North University Avenue in Lafayette.
brproud.com
Gonzales restaurant hosting fundraiser for Allie Rice’s family
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Gonzales is hosting a fundraiser Thursday to help Allie Rice’s family with funeral costs. The fundraiser will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Walk-On’s at 14569 Airline Highway. LSU senior...
RELATED PEOPLE
Baton Rouge native in Florida prepare to ride out Hurricane Ian
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As thousands of people evacuate Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall, one Baton Rouge native is prepared to ride it out. Chris D’Antoni and his family moved from Louisiana to St. Petersburg, Florida a few years back. He says he thought his days...
Lawsuit: Black employee at Louisiana furniture store was called a racial slur, fired after reporting it
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge furniture store is being accused of violating federal law when a Black employee was called a racial slur and then fired for reporting it. According to the lawsuit filed Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a white account manager at Affordable Home Furnishings’ Florida Boulevard […]
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 9/19 to 9/23
During the week of September 19 – September 23, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Darius White, 1940 Hill St. Alexandria, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Theft...
brproud.com
Where to find free bracelets made in honor of slain LSU student
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Bracelets made in memory of the LSU student found shot to death in her car can be picked up in the capital city and surrounding areas. The Live Like Allie project was created by Allison Rice’s parents to keep her memory alive. The free yellow bracelets say “Live Like Allie”. Bracelets were dropped off at the following locations Monday and are available starting Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Man charged in Baton Rouge policeman killing is mentally competent to stand trial, judge says
An accused cop killer battling capital murder charges in the shooting death of a Baton Rouge police officer and another man has been deemed mentally competent by two doctors. State District Judge Raymond Bigelow agreed with their reports and declared Ronnie Dewayne Kato Jr. fit to stand trial in the April 2020 slayings of police Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto Jr. and Curtis Richardson, the stepfather of Kato's girlfriend.
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: You, David Duke and LSU students shouldn’t use racial slurs
I don’t understand why we can’t go about our daily business without using derogatory words and racial slurs. These words are used at different times and for different reasons. It might be during a lighthearted moment with family or friends, or even as the family talks about something serious. It might be at a party. It might be in a locker room or during practice. It might be during a conversation or during an interview.
3 candidates are in the race to be the next mayor of Zachary
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Voters in Zachary will soon decide who will be their new mayor. And 3 candidates believe they’re the best person for the job. First is Francis Nezianya, an immigrant from Nigeria, a businessman, and a longtime councilman. He spoke publicly on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at a luncheon with candidates for other races about how he plans to run the city.
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Pastor 'couldn't hide, couldn't run from God'
The story of a defiant Old Testament prophet proved a cautionary tale for Jessie Underwood. Whereas Jonah tried to run from his calling to preach and ended up in the belly of a fish at the bottom of the sea, Underwood enthusiastically dove into the ministry waters — accepting his call about 25 years ago at age 50.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
The ‘Backpack Program’ aims to lower Louisiana’s shocking child food insecurity rate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Louisiana holds the highest food insecurity rate among children, and one program is helping students fend off hunger during the school year. Backpacks typically contain items such as binders, pencils and paper. But for some students in the Greater Baton Rouge Area, they are also used to carry meals home.
NOLA.com
Unsealed court records shed light on longtime Tangipahoa Parish politico's vote-buying scheme
Candidates who wanted to turn out votes in Tangipahoa Parish have long turned to Louis Ruffino, a seasoned political operative who once served as mayor of the town of Roseland. Ruffino offered an insider's view of the community, a deep familiarity with its players and the ability to deliver results....
Foster parents share their experience going through the foster system
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Inside the Possa home, you’ll find a unique family portrait. It shows dads Chad and Joe holding their son and daughter, but instead of smiles the faces in the watercolor painting are blank. For more than two and a half years, that was the Possa family: anonymous and living under the shadow that it could all end at a moment’s notice.
theadvocate.com
She prepared taxes for 950+ people — but she dodged $180,000 in her own taxes, feds say
A Denham Springs woman who ran a tax preparation business dodged more than $180,000 in her own taxes, federal officials said Wednesday. Lakeisha Grayer, 41, who owned and operated Genesis Tax Services in Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty to making and subscribing false tax returns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana.
Comments / 0