Fargo man booked for murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is booked in the Cass County Jail awaiting formal charges, but details on the case remain scarce. 30-year-old Joshua Brooks was booked into jail on Sept. 27 shortly before 6 p.m. Cass County Jail records show he is being held on a violation of failing to pay a fine on a previous charge, as well as two new charges of intentional murder and criminal conspiracy.
Former employee of Boulder Taphouse charged with property damage, arson
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Dilworth man is facing two felony charges for allegedly vandalizing a restaurant in Moorhead. Chad Mitchell Peterson is charged with first degree property damage and 2nd degree arson. Court documents say Moorhead Police officers were dispatched to Boulder Taphouse just before 8:30 a.m....
West Fargo man is out $2,200 after vehicle break-in; Thief have given himself away
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A West Fargo man is out of thousands of dollars after he says his vehicle was broken into early Monday morning and the thief may have given himself away. Logan Matzke thought he was doing everything right to prevent his vehicle from being broken into...
Moorhead man arrested for child neglect during traffic stop
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While on patrol in the 2900 block of 7th St. N. Wednesday night, Fargo Police Officer Vegel observed an idling vehicle near a building that was known to be involved in previous incidents related to criminal activity. Inside the vehicle was one passenger and, as the driver entered the vehicle, Officer Vegel made a decision to verify the license plates through an in-car computer system. This process found the plates and the description of the registered car did not match— which led to a traffic stop based on the fictitious registration.
Becker County deaths ruled murder-suicide
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – The Becker County Sheriff’s has ruled the deaths of a man and woman near Detroit Lakes a murder-suicide. The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy found that Steven Stearns, 45, killed his wife, Stacy Stearns, 49, and two dogs before killing himself Tuesday morning.
Baby found unresponsive at Carrington daycare, dies at Fargo hospital
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A baby’s death is under investigation in Foster County. Carrington Ambulance and police responded to an in-home daycare for an unresponsive 5-month-old on Monday. A GoFundMe set up for the family identifies the baby as Reed Nelson. The baby was air flighted to Sanford...
Alexandria police chief believes they know who made ‘swatting’ calls
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
NW MN couple’s death ruled murder-suicide
Authorities in Becker County investigating two deaths
Two Found Dead in Home near Detroit Lakes, Tuesday
Two Injured in Semi-Involved Crash on Highway 52 Near Zumbrota
2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home
Friend says Cancer Diagnosis Prompted Murder-Suicide of Couple near Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Friends of Steven and Stacy Stearns say the couple had both been diagnosed with terminal cancer before being found dead inside their Lake View Township home from a murder-suicide on Tuesday, Sept. 27. At 9:09 a.m. deputies from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office were called...
