The Intention Behind Alice's Color-Coded Dresses in "Don't Worry Darling"

Arianne Phillips is the costume designer behind the wardrobe for the much-anticipated film "Don't Worry Darling," which is now out in theaters. Phillips, who was Oscar nominated for her work on "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (2019) and "Walk the Line" (2006), worked closely with director Olivia Wilde, production designer Katie Byron, and cinematographer Matthew Libatique to create the wardrobe. Phillips relied half on '50s and '60s vintage clothes sourced from private dealers and half on her own design team to achieve the intended look for a retro town called Victory, where the story takes place.
There May Be a Deeper Meaning Behind Alice's "Don't Worry Darling" Engagement Ring

A few aspects of "Don't Worry Darling" are guaranteed to leave viewers reeling: the wild plot twist, those risqué Harry Styles scenes, the haunting soundtrack, and Florence Pugh's incredible performance. But upon exiting the theater and even days later, we found ourselves daydreaming about another lesser-discussed detail: Alice Chambers's gorgeous engagement ring.
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Ashton Kutcher's First "I Love You" to Mila Kunis Involved Kenny Chesney and Tequila

For Ashton Kutcher, sweat and personal revelations apparently go hand in hand. The actor is currently hosting the "Our Future Selves" series for Peloton Tread as he trains for the upcoming New York City Marathon, and during a recent episode with Kenny Chesney, Kutcher shared the story of how he first told Mila Kunis he loved her after listening to the country singer's music.
Selena Gomez's Taupe Nails Capture That Cozy Fall Feeling

Image Source: Getty / Stefania D'Alessandro / Contributor. Selena Gomez is channeling fall with her latest manicure. The actor's go-to manicurist revealed her most recent nail look, and if this doesn't get you in the fall spirit, we don't know what will. Captioning the photo, "Taupe for fall @selenagomez 🤎💅🏼 #ManiMonday #nailsbytombachik," celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik painted Gomez's nails an earthy taupe color and filed them into a square shape for a simple manicure that perfectly complements the most popular tones of the season.
No, Hailey Bieber Did Not Start the Brown Liner and Gloss Trend

If you've been on beauty TikTok recently, then you've most likely seen Hailey Bieber's "brownie glazed lips." The technique is simple enough: Bieber lines her lips with a brown lip pencil, blending it slightly with her fingers, and tops it off with a clear glossy balm from her skin-care line. As with most of Bieber's beauty videos, the look immediately went viral — with brownie glazed lips taking TikTok by storm.
Justine Skye Wants to Make Buying Wigs a Breeze

Justine Skye is partnering with Parfait Tailored Hair Care for an exclusive collection of wigs designed by the singer. The wigs each come in five different hairstyles and are backed by Parfait's artificial-intelligence-powered hair technology, which aims to accurately assess, virtually size, and match the wig's lace to people's skin tones with ease.
From Disney to the DC: 25 Must-Watch Dwayne Johnson Movies

With an acting career spanning over two decades, it's no wonder Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has become one of the most recognizable — and highest-paid — action stars working right now. He's everywhere! He can do anything, from stunt-heavy action-adventure films to family comedies, and now, he's stepping into the superhero genre.
This TikTok-Viral "Stranger Things" Halloween Display Includes a Levitating Max

"Stranger Things" has offered Halloween inspiration since its premiere in 2016. Now, one Chicago-area couple is using a season four storyline to elevate their lawn display for the eerie holiday. "[I]t's looking strange here," Aubrey and Dave, the couple behind the account @horrorprops, wrote in a caption for a post teasing their elaborate setup, which has since gone viral on TikTok.
Tom Hanks Is Releasing a Debut Novel Inspired by His Experiences in the Movie Business

Tom Hanks is adding another title to his résumé: novelist. The actor is releasing a debut novel titled "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece" in 2023. It will be about the movie industry and the making of a "colossal, star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film and the humble comic book that inspired it," per its official synopsis. Beginning in 1947 with the story of a soldier returning home from war, it then switches focus to the soldier's nephew, who writes a comic book about his uncle in 1970. From there, it pivots to present day, when a director adapts the comic book into a superhero movie.
