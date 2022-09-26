Tom Hanks is adding another title to his résumé: novelist. The actor is releasing a debut novel titled "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece" in 2023. It will be about the movie industry and the making of a "colossal, star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film and the humble comic book that inspired it," per its official synopsis. Beginning in 1947 with the story of a soldier returning home from war, it then switches focus to the soldier's nephew, who writes a comic book about his uncle in 1970. From there, it pivots to present day, when a director adapts the comic book into a superhero movie.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO