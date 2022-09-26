Read full article on original website
No. 15 Washington at UCLA top Pac-12 Football This Week
Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference:. No. 15 Washington at UCLA, Friday. The Huskies have turned things around quickly in their first season under coach Kalen DeBoer. Washington (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) has had a great pass rush so far, racking up 15 sacks, and Michael Penix Jr. has been superb now that he's healthy, throwing for an FBS-best 1,388 yards and 12 TDs. The Huskies have their first 4-0 start since 2017, but are facing their first road game in the only matchup up undefeated Pac-12 teams. The Bruins (4-0, 1-0) have a seven-game winning streak over two seasons, their longest since opening the 2005 season. They also have won 11 straight games against top-15 opponents, including Washington twice.
Eastern Washington Visits Florida Following 2 Delays
Eastern Washington (1-2, 0-1 Big Sky) at Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), Sunday, noon ET (SEC Network Plus) Series record: First meeting. Eastern Washington will get $750,000 for making the twice-delayed trip to Gainesville. The game between Florida and former coach Jim McElwain’s alma mater had initially been scheduled for 2020 but was bumped because of COVID-19 rescheduling. It landed on the slate for Saturday but got pushed a day as Hurricane Ian tore through the Sunshine State. The payday game provides much-needed revenue for a program whose annual athletics budget is about $17.5 million. The Gators, meanwhile, should get a much-needed break after an early season gauntlet that included three ranked teams: Utah, Kentucky and Tennessee.
College Football Picks: Michigan, Washington Hit the Road
For a few ranked teams, the first month of the season was all about home sweet home. No. 4 Michigan (4-0), No. 9 Oklahoma State (3-0) and No. 15 Washington (4-0) will play their first road games of the season this weekend. The Cowboys have a big one in the...
