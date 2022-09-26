Are you ready for the most gruesome, loud, metal Halloween party in Missoula? The Grotesque Burlesque Carnival of Flesh returns!. Every Halloween the Missoula metal community comes together to throw one epic party. We're talking about the craziest, loudest local metal bands, epic costumes and so much more. The Grotesque Burlesque Carnival of Flesh has become a yearly event we all look forward to, and it's one you don't want to miss.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO