Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

Pickup crashes into tree in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crashing on Broadway Street and Cooper Street late Thursday morning. Officer Mike Kammer said for unknown reasons, a pickup drove over the curb and took out an electrical box before crashing into a tree near McDonalds.
MISSOULA, MT
K96 FM

Two People Caught Stealing Copper From a Missoula Hospital Building

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 27, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a building in the 500 block of W. Front Street for a disturbance. St. Patrick Hospital security staff found two individuals in one of their buildings. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Ivan Prindel...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Police presence at Cooper St. and Russell St. for crash in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - There is a police presence in the area of Cooper St. and Russell St. for a crash Thursday. First responders were called out just before 11:00 am and a single occupant injury is reported in the accident. Not much has been reported about the incident at this...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

“You are loved,” signs stolen out of multiple Missoula yards

MISSOULA, MT- Earlier in the month, Lauren Wilson put a sign in her front yard that says, “You are Loved,” and that sign was recently taken down. Wilson has a message for those who took the sign. She bought five more. “We think it's a lovely sign with...
96.7 KISS FM

After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?

After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Reserve St. traffic flowing again after crash in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department says northbound traffic is flowing normally again on North Reserve Street after an accident. It happened at the 2500 block of North Reserve near the intersection of Union Pacific Street. No additional information was immediately available.
MISSOULA, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Trap Free Montana addresses Hamilton council on rabbit issue

The Hamilton City Council was given a presentation on Tuesday, September 20th by KC York, President and Founder of Trap Free Montana. York had requested inclusion on the evening’s agenda to discuss the town’s response to the growing number of rabbits that populate many areas off Hamilton. On June 28th, the Hamilton City Council adopted a measure that used an allocation of $2000 to cooperatively trap and dispose of nuisance rabbits in town. That measure contracts with a trapper who then earns a fee per rabbit captured.
HAMILTON, MT
K96 FM

Missoula Election Center Forced to Hire More Employees

The Montana Supreme Court’s decision to allow same-day voter registration has caused the Missoula Election Center to issue a call for more employees on Election Day. KGVO News spoke to Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman who provided these details. Same Day Voter Registration is on, For Now. “We'll...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
K96 FM

Missoula Emergency Team Sent to Help with Hurricane Ian

Missoula, MT (KGVO - AM News) - We just got an exclusive interview with the Missoula County Emergency Team as they were headed out of Atlanta to Tallahassee to help with the response to Hurricane Ian as it slams into Florida. Public Information Officer with the Missoula County All-Hazards Incident...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
K96 FM

Reserve Street Camper With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth

On September 20th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the report of a disturbance behind a building in the 4800 block of North Reserve Street. When the officer arrived, he met with the reporting party who said that he heard a male and female arguing loudly in the woods behind the construction site where he was working.
MISSOULA, MT
K96 FM

Man Hits Juvenile With an Arrow at a Missoula Park

At approximately 7:04 p.m. on September 15, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Downtown Lions Park for a report of an incident involving a bow and arrow. The initial reports stated a male in the park was shooting a bow, an arrow came into the backyard and struck the caller, and the male was waving around a taser. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula’s Metal Grotesque Burlesque Carnival of Flesh Returns

Are you ready for the most gruesome, loud, metal Halloween party in Missoula? The Grotesque Burlesque Carnival of Flesh returns!. Every Halloween the Missoula metal community comes together to throw one epic party. We're talking about the craziest, loudest local metal bands, epic costumes and so much more. The Grotesque Burlesque Carnival of Flesh has become a yearly event we all look forward to, and it's one you don't want to miss.
MISSOULA, MT
K96 FM

Missoula Police Arrest Woman for Having 3.8 Grams of Meth

At approximately 1:15 a.m. on September 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed two vehicles in the parking lot of a casino located in the 2700 block of South Reserve Street. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “A little after one in the morning, an officer on patrol...
MISSOULA, MT
K96 FM

Montana Grizzlies Hit the Road to Face a Familiar Foe

On Saturday, our University of Montana Grizzlies will look to remain undefeated as they face Idaho State at 1:00 p.m. This is the first Big Sky Conference road game for the Griz and the 60th all-time meeting between the two founding members of the league. The Griz are 4-0 on...
MISSOULA, MT
