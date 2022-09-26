Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Missoula PD reports 1 in custody at Missoula VA clinic
Missoula law enforcement is on the scene of “an active and evolving situation” at the VA clinic in Missoula.
NBCMontana
Pickup crashes into tree in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crashing on Broadway Street and Cooper Street late Thursday morning. Officer Mike Kammer said for unknown reasons, a pickup drove over the curb and took out an electrical box before crashing into a tree near McDonalds.
Two People Caught Stealing Copper From a Missoula Hospital Building
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 27, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a building in the 500 block of W. Front Street for a disturbance. St. Patrick Hospital security staff found two individuals in one of their buildings. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Ivan Prindel...
Man in custody following incident at Missoula VA clinic
One person is in police custody after what police are calling a disturbance and a threat of a weapon.
Police presence at Cooper St. and Russell St. for crash in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - There is a police presence in the area of Cooper St. and Russell St. for a crash Thursday. First responders were called out just before 11:00 am and a single occupant injury is reported in the accident. Not much has been reported about the incident at this...
“You are loved,” signs stolen out of multiple Missoula yards
MISSOULA, MT- Earlier in the month, Lauren Wilson put a sign in her front yard that says, “You are Loved,” and that sign was recently taken down. Wilson has a message for those who took the sign. She bought five more. “We think it's a lovely sign with...
After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?
After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
Reserve St. traffic flowing again after crash in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department says northbound traffic is flowing normally again on North Reserve Street after an accident. It happened at the 2500 block of North Reserve near the intersection of Union Pacific Street. No additional information was immediately available.
Accident stalling traffic on Reserve Street in Missoula
Crews are on the scene of an accident that is delaying traffic on the 2500 block of North Reserve Street in Missoula.
Trap Free Montana addresses Hamilton council on rabbit issue
The Hamilton City Council was given a presentation on Tuesday, September 20th by KC York, President and Founder of Trap Free Montana. York had requested inclusion on the evening’s agenda to discuss the town’s response to the growing number of rabbits that populate many areas off Hamilton. On June 28th, the Hamilton City Council adopted a measure that used an allocation of $2000 to cooperatively trap and dispose of nuisance rabbits in town. That measure contracts with a trapper who then earns a fee per rabbit captured.
Missoula Election Center Forced to Hire More Employees
The Montana Supreme Court’s decision to allow same-day voter registration has caused the Missoula Election Center to issue a call for more employees on Election Day. KGVO News spoke to Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman who provided these details. Same Day Voter Registration is on, For Now. “We'll...
Missoula Emergency Team Sent to Help with Hurricane Ian
Missoula, MT (KGVO - AM News) - We just got an exclusive interview with the Missoula County Emergency Team as they were headed out of Atlanta to Tallahassee to help with the response to Hurricane Ian as it slams into Florida. Public Information Officer with the Missoula County All-Hazards Incident...
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Man With Sword Scares Churchgoers
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 16 new criminal complaints this week, which is significantly less than last week and closer to the weekly average. On Friday’s Talk Back show, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst provided her report. “One of those was an interpersonal violent crime involving a violation...
Reserve Street Camper With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth
On September 20th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the report of a disturbance behind a building in the 4800 block of North Reserve Street. When the officer arrived, he met with the reporting party who said that he heard a male and female arguing loudly in the woods behind the construction site where he was working.
Man Hits Juvenile With an Arrow at a Missoula Park
At approximately 7:04 p.m. on September 15, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Downtown Lions Park for a report of an incident involving a bow and arrow. The initial reports stated a male in the park was shooting a bow, an arrow came into the backyard and struck the caller, and the male was waving around a taser. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Missoula’s Metal Grotesque Burlesque Carnival of Flesh Returns
Are you ready for the most gruesome, loud, metal Halloween party in Missoula? The Grotesque Burlesque Carnival of Flesh returns!. Every Halloween the Missoula metal community comes together to throw one epic party. We're talking about the craziest, loudest local metal bands, epic costumes and so much more. The Grotesque Burlesque Carnival of Flesh has become a yearly event we all look forward to, and it's one you don't want to miss.
Missoula Police Arrest Woman for Having 3.8 Grams of Meth
At approximately 1:15 a.m. on September 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed two vehicles in the parking lot of a casino located in the 2700 block of South Reserve Street. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “A little after one in the morning, an officer on patrol...
Multi-talented artist draws inspiration for work from Montana roots
Teske moved to Billings when she was 12-years-old, but still spent summers on the farm while growing up and feels a deep connection to those roots.
Why Missoula Has “Frequent Fliers” Appearing in Court
If there is one topic that comes up more often than most when it comes to the criminal justice system, it is why the same names seem to be appearing in court accused of various crimes that are not being kept in jail. We spoke to Missoula County Attorney's Office...
Montana Grizzlies Hit the Road to Face a Familiar Foe
On Saturday, our University of Montana Grizzlies will look to remain undefeated as they face Idaho State at 1:00 p.m. This is the first Big Sky Conference road game for the Griz and the 60th all-time meeting between the two founding members of the league. The Griz are 4-0 on...
