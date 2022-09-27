Local college notes

Around the region

• Bucknell University senior Sam Whittaker (East Lyme) was his team’s top finisher and placed 13th overall (24:22) at the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Boston last weekend.

Head coach Kevin Donner said this about Whittaker on the school’s website: “Whittaker was fantastic and put himself with the lead group right from the start. This race will establish him as a top threat in the Patriot League, and even the Mid-Atlantic Regional.”

• Sophomore forward/midfielder Kelsi Ursini (Fitch) has two goals and an assist through seven games for the University of Saint Joseph women’s soccer team.

• Junior Nora Ryan (Fitch) chipped in eight kills for Plymouth State volleyball team in a 3-1 win over Emmanuel College on Saturday.

• Junior defensive back Logan Chappell (Griswold) had a sack and four tackles in UMass Dartmouth’s 41-20 victory over Worcester State on Saturday. Senior wide receiver Winston Deleon (St. Thomas More) had two catches for seven yards.

• Also at UMass Dartmouth, freshman Tori Schweitzer (Ledyard) was the women’s cross country team’s fourth highest finisher at the school’s invitational.

• Freshman Hannah Daniewicz (Norwich Free Academy) scored the Salve Regina women’s soccer team’s only goal in the 88th minute to forge a 1-1 tie with the University of New England on Saturday. It was her team-high fourth goal of the season. She also has an assist.

• Senior outside hitter Sydney Iannantuono (East Lyme) of Simmons posted her fifth double-double of the season and third straight in a 3-2 win over Smith College on Friday. She finished with 19 kills and 20 digs.

• Junior Blane Hart (East Lyme) scored on an 11-yard run and had 24 rushing yards for the Springfield football team in Saturday’s 49-7 rout of Husson College. Junior Cam Hart (East Lyme) had three tackles and a sack.

• Tim Lynch (Fitch), a freshman midfielder, notched his first career assist for the Endicott College men’s soccer team in a 4-1 win over Keene State last week. Lynch has started all nine games.

• Senior midfielder Caroline Wallace (Old Lyme) has registered a point in four of the last six games for the Johnson & Wales women’s soccer team. She has a career-high two goals and two assists overall and leads the team with 116 kills in 11 matches.

• Wesleyan senior Nick Helbig (Fitch) leads the New England Small College Athletic Conference in sacks with five in two games.

• Senior Meg Verizzi (Lyman Memorial) chipped in seven assists for the Eastern Connecticut State University volleyball in a 3-1 win over Connecticut College on Saturday, snapping an 11-match losing streak in the series.

• Jordan Malloy (Bacon Academy), a freshman at Stonehill College, was a repeat selection for the Northeast Conference rookie of the week for women’s cross country, receiving the award on Sept. 14 after placing 23rd out of 100 runners at the Shawn M. Nassaney Invitational on Sept. 10.

“Obviously, I’m very honored and very happy to receive this award,” Malloy said on a video on the Stonehill website. “I’m just really proud of my teammates. We’ve been working hard in practice. I’m just glad the results are coming through.”

• Sophomore midfielder Owen Lindenmayer (Stonington) has appeared in five games and notched one assist for the Wentworth Institute of Technology men’s soccer team while freshman forward Liam Cook (Montville) has a goal in five appearances.

Mariners riding a wave

• Mitchell College had two runners earn the New England Collegiate Conference weekly honors. Freshman Albert Franck was named the men’s runner and rookie of the week and junior Abby Rasmussen the women’s runner of the week. Franck took seventh overall in the Elms College Invitational and Rasmussen finished ninth.

Dylan Lucey (Lyman Memorial) is the top goal scorer for the men’s soccer team, netting career-best three goals through eight games.

Tracking the Bears

• Coast Guard Academy senior Spencer McMillon, who had a school-record breaking day for the football team in a 66-28 rout of Anna Maria, received NEWMAC offensive athlete of the week honors. He set school records for carries (43) and rushing yards (285), helping the Bears put up a team record for points and first downs (36). He was also chosen as the Gold Helmet award winner for the week.

• In men’s soccer, sophomore Jude Sargent was selected as the NEWMAC defensive athlete of the week and senior John DiTommaso offensive athlete of the week. The pair propelled the Bears to two wins. DiTommaso leads the team with five goals and also has an assist. Sargent also scored two goals last week for the Bears who are off to a 6-0-1 start that includes six shutouts. They’ve outscored opponents 18-2.

Camel highlights

• Connecticut College junior Emma Wheeler had an impressive week, chipping in a team-high 36 kills and 15 blocks in four matches. The Camels are 5-3 overall, 1-3 in the NESCAC.

