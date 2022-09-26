Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Hollywood’s Television Center readies for $600M makeover
An Art Deco studio in Hollywood that created “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Singin’ in the Rain” is poised for a $600 million makeover. The owner of the historic studio now called Television Center is filing plans...
therealdeal.com
Beverly Hills estate The Peak put on market at $65M
Hilton & Hyland agent Drew Fenton listed 1005 North Alpine Drive in Beverly Hills for $65 million recently. If it is sold for its asking price before the end of the year, it could be one of the priciest sales for 2022. Located by the green space of Coldwater Canyon...
therealdeal.com
Cannabis entrepreneur pays $55M for Four Points LAX hotel
Cobby Pourtavosi, an investor turned cannabis entrepreneur, has bought a hotel near LAX for $54.5 million. Two entities that list Pourtavosi as a manager bought the 549-key Four Points by Sheraton at LAX at 9750 Airport Boulevard earlier this month, public property records filed with L.A. County show. Axos Bank provided a $40.5 million loan in connection with Pourtavosi’s buy.
therealdeal.com
Former duck farm in Newport Beach asks $25M
What would it cost to own a former duck farm once visited by John Wayne, James Cagney and Clark Gable in Newport Beach? The ask: $25 million. The owners of the 2.5-acre ranch have listed the property at 2612 Mesa Drive, along Upper Newport Bay, the Orange County Register reported.
therealdeal.com
New LA plan seeks to protect affordable housing near USC
The loss of affordable housing around USC has spurred a new plan by the city to safeguard inventory in neighborhoods around the Exposition Park campus. Los Angeles planners have updated a South Los Angeles community plan to include new neighborhoods and rules for development, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The updated...
therealdeal.com
Hurricane Ian wreaks devastation on southwest, central Florida: Photos
Hurricane Ian pummeled southwest Florida, possibly killing hundreds of people and destroying homes, bridges and other structures in its path. The storm, which was downgraded from a Category 4 hurricane to a tropical storm on Thursday, could become a hurricane again as it leaves Florida and heads for the Carolinas. It largely bypassed South Florida, but continued to dump rain on central Florida, flooding homes and leaving other destruction in its wake.
therealdeal.com
Brookfield looks to sell DTLA’s Figueroa tower
Brookfield Properties wants to shed one of its trophy office towers in Downtown L.A., The Real Deal has learned. The investment giant has listed the 52-story office tower at 601 South Figueroa Street for sale, according to sources familiar with the matter and marketing materials reviewed by TRD. Neither Brookfield...
therealdeal.com
Another LAX hotel trades hands, this time for $49M
Another hotel near LAX has sold, marking at least the fifth deal in the last 18 months. Washington Holdings sold the 143-key Hyatt Place El Segundo hotel near LAX to El Segundo-based Welcome Group for $49 million, according to a Tuesday announcement from JLL, which brokered the deal on behalf of the seller.
therealdeal.com
Lancaster shopping center trades for $45M
A 375,500-square-foot shopping center in Lancaster has sold for $45.3 million, or $121 per square foot. The Valley Central traded hands at 44400 Valley Central Way, the San Fernando Valley Business Journal reported. The buyer and seller were not disclosed. The 35-acre retail center is part of a larger 715,000-square-foot...
therealdeal.com
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida: Photos
Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida Wednesday afternoon, creating catastrophic storm surge, flash flooding and powerful wind gusts, knocking out power to more than 1.1 million customers. After gaining strength over the Gulf of Mexico, the Category 4 hurricane made landfall at 3:05 p.m. at Cayo...
therealdeal.com
As Hurricane Ian approaches, builders secure Florida sites
Contractors started cleaning up construction job sites from Tampa to Miami late last week ahead of Hurricane Ian’s expected landfall in Florida. At one site in St. Petersburg, Coastal Construction boarded up glassless windows to secure the property. The glass shortage exacerbated by the pandemic means that the project has gaping holes that had to be tightly secured.
therealdeal.com
Starwood sues Joel Schreiber for $272M over LA building
Starwood Capital is at its wits end with Joel Schreiber. Barry Sternlicht’s firm is suing Schreiber, best known as WeWork’s first investor, for allegedly defaulting on its loan backing a Los Angeles office building and on a personal guarantee. Starwood says Schreiber now owes a cool $271.5 million.
therealdeal.com
UCLA pays $80M for former Marymount California campus
Rancho Palos Verdes may not be UCLA Bruin country. But when the landlocked university saw a chance to expand out of Westwood, it paid $80 million for a 24.5-acre campus with ocean views. The University of California bought the Marymount California University campus at 30800 Palos Verdes Drive East, the...
therealdeal.com
Seven North Texas Walmarts headed for foreclosure
More than half a dozen North Texas Walmarts are facing foreclosures. The owner, Carrollton-based investor Riba Walmart Investment LLC, has reportedly defaulted on $41.5 million in loans, according to the Dallas Morning News. The seven retail buildings — all occupied by Walmart Neighborhood Markets stores — are scheduled to be sold at foreclosure auctions early next month. However, negotiations with the borrower are still ongoing.
therealdeal.com
Eden Housing pays $31M for affordable housing complex in Azusa
Affordable housing nonprofit Eden Housing paid $31.3 million for a 120-unit apartment complex in Azusa in the San Gabriel Valley, according to property records. Eden Housing, headquartered in the East Bay city of Hayward, bought Iris Gardens Apartments located at 385 North Rockvale Avenue. The seller was Rockvale Apartments LP, which is linked to Clear Capital LLC, a real estate investment trust focused on multifamily. The deal pencils out to $260,833 per unit.
therealdeal.com
Honey, they shrunk the housing: Long Island project withers
Apartment projects on Long Island have become so difficult that a developer who sought to build 44 units in Suffolk County might instead do a handful of single-family homes — if that. Bay Shore–based MR Property Builders is trying to chart a path forward after the Babylon Town Board...
therealdeal.com
In Pasadena, houses of worship can build affordable housing
Housing in Pasadena can now be planted in “God’s backyard.”. The City Council has voted to allow churches, synagogues and mosques to develop affordable housing under a new zoning amendment, the Pasadena Star-News reported. Most religious institutions in the city are zoned for commercial use, allowing no room...
therealdeal.com
Newsom signs flurry of housing bills
Just over one year after greenlighting SB 9, arguably California’s most significant new housing law in generations, on Wednesday California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a flurry of additional pro-density housing bills that are likely to influence development in the state for decades. The most significant are AB...
therealdeal.com
In redlining case, New Jersey lender to pay $12M
The Justice Department has settled another case involving alleged redlining by real estate lenders, this time in New Jersey. Lakeland Bank came to terms with the Department of Justice on Wednesday, the New York Times reported. The New Jersey-based bank didn’t admit wrongdoing, as is often the case in settlements.
therealdeal.com
Receiver sought for LLCs tied to alleged Ponzi scheme
The U.S. Securities Exchange Commission has asked a federal judge to place hundreds of acres in North Texas into receivership pending the court proceedings over a Dallas developer’s alleged Ponzi scheme. Last week, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas drew up federal charges against Dallas firm...
