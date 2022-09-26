In L.O.R.D.’s riveting drama, Momma Bear (Go Get It Publishing), eighteen-year-old Glenda James’s boyfriend rejects her and their baby boys, Kevin and Cory. Determined to provide for her sons, she brings them to New Haven, Connecticut, for a job. But when her plans fall through, she must choose whether to accept a gangster’s tainted generosity or struggle to feed her hungry children on meager government aid.

