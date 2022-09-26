NEW ORLEANS – On Oct. 21, the new owner of the Riverwalk Outlets will unveil a store from luxury brand Karl Lagerfeld Paris. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, was the creative director at Chanel for more than 35 years. The store that bears his name brings “Parisian chic” to America through high-end women’s and men’s fashion, accessories, shoes and bags. In May, the American clothing company G-III Apparel Group — owner of DKNY and Jessica Howard — became the sole owner of the Parisian fashion brand.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO