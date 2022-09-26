Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Ryan Gootee General Contractors Announces 7 Hires, 1 Promotion
NEW ORLEANS — Ryan Gootee General Contractors has hired seven people and promoted one. “This year introduced new challenges as we turned the corner on the pandemic to face a tightening economy but we continue to adapt working alongside our clients, design teams and trade partners,” said Kristian Sonnier, the company’s vice president of communications and business development. “We are currently working on several projects in retail, hospitality, healthcare and education ranging from ground-up construction to renovation work in historic and contemporary buildings.”
New Orleans Chamber of Commerce Announces Early Bird Pricing for 2023
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce has partnered with its presenting sponsor, Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R (Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized), to host its annual Power Up: Women’s Leadership Conference. The all-inclusive professional development conference, which is a collaboration of local women’s organizations and network partners, will begin at 8 a.m. on April 19, 2023 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Early bird registration is open until Jan. 13, 2023 and offers savings to members and non-members.
OnPath FCU Names Joseph DiTommaso Northshore Community President
As Northshore community president. DiTommaso is responsible for the growth and expansion of the St. Tammany parish market for OnPath as well as promoting brand awareness through community involvement and advocacy. “Joe knows just about everyone on the Northshore,” said OnPath President and CEO Jared Freeman. “And as we continue...
Port NOLA CEO Says Business is Booming but Competition is Fierce
NEW ORLEANS – On Sept. 29, Brandy D. Christian, CEO of the Port of New Orleans and the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, delivered the 2022 State of the Port address highlighting successes across the Port’s four lines of business — cruise, rail, industrial real estate and cargo — and the completion of several maritime infrastructure projects.
Ochsner to Build State-of-the-Art Neuroscience Center at Metairie’s HQ Campus￼
Ochsner announced that it will build a state-of-the art, freestanding neuroscience center on Jefferson Highway near Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans. Once complete, the 132,000 square-foot Robert J. and Debra H. Patrick Neuroscience Center will be a single and comprehensive destination of neurological care for patients that will include an Innovation Center, integrative and aquatic therapies, and a neurological rehabilitation center. This gift of support comes from long-time Ochsner champions and New Orleans entrepreneurs, Robert J. and Debra H. Patrick.
Construction Community ‘STANDS’ Against High Suicide Rates
NEW ORLEANS — Each year in September, the mission of the Construction Industry Alliance for Suicide Prevention (CIASP) is to promote suicide awareness and prevention by helping construction industry businesses and affiliates use their tools and resources as a way of integrating suicide prevention into their company culture as a Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) priority.
Loyola’s Donnelley Center Forms Advisory Board
NEW ORLEANS — The Shawn M. Donnelly Center for Nonprofit Communication, an award-winning student-run agency at Loyola University New Orleans, announced the formation and members of its advisory board for the upcoming semester. The advisory board’s mission is to support the Donnelley Center and its students as they create...
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's use of Pontalba apartment on Jackson Square questioned; group requests probe
Armed with photos of Mayor LaToya Cantrell hopping out of a city-owned SUV and claims that it has “cooperating witnesses,” a watchdog group has asked the New Orleans City Council to investigate Cantrell’s personal use of a city-owned apartment on Jackson Square. The Metropolitan Crime Commission said...
$8.5 million project in the Lower 9th Ward completed
According to city officials, 24 blocks in the Lower Ninth Ward community were reconstructed.
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Opening at Riverwalk Outlets in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS – On Oct. 21, the new owner of the Riverwalk Outlets will unveil a store from luxury brand Karl Lagerfeld Paris. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, was the creative director at Chanel for more than 35 years. The store that bears his name brings “Parisian chic” to America through high-end women’s and men’s fashion, accessories, shoes and bags. In May, the American clothing company G-III Apparel Group — owner of DKNY and Jessica Howard — became the sole owner of the Parisian fashion brand.
Catholic Charities Announces New Director of Food for Seniors
NEW ORLEANS — Renée Davenport, a 34-year employee with Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, has been promoted to director of the organization’s Food for Seniors program. This program is the sole agency of Louisiana’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides a monthly box of nutritional foods...
Watchdog group says Mayor Cantrell may be living rent free in city-owned apartment
NEW ORLEANS — The Metropolitan Crime Commission sent the New Orleans City Council a report Thursday requesting an investigation into Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s alleged use of a city-owned apartment in the French Quarter. The MCC report includes photographs of Cantrell going in and out of the apartment in...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell living in city-owned apartment, watchdog group questions if she pays rent
NEW ORLEANS — A new report from a watchdog group says that the New Orleans mayor is living in a city-owned apartment, and has been for months. According to the report by the Metropolitan Crime Commission, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been living in the Upper Pontalba apartments for several months.
Mayor's office admits to using French Quarter apartment
NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor’s Office now admits – Latoya Cantrell has been living in a city-owned apartment rent-free. A city spokesman acknowledged the mayor has been living without paying rent in the apartment in the historic Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square, but said she has every right to do so.
Oyster City headed to the Big Easy
The Oyster City Brewing Company’s parent company plans to merge with the New Orleans-based Faubourg Brewing Company, setting the stage for what the new company hopes will transform it into one of the largest craft beer producers in the United States, and the largest in the Southeast. Apalachicola’s Oyster...
Mayor Cantrell is a city employee, travel policies apply to her, City Attorney says
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Attorney has stated that the mayor is an employee of the city of New Orleans and therefore the city's travel policies apply to her. According to the memorandum written by City Attorney Donesia Turner, the city's home rule charter and the Louisiana code of ethics both state that New Orleans' elected officials are employees of the City of New Orleans.
Tulane Awarded $5M to Find Out If Recycled Glass Can Help Save Wetlands
NEW ORLEANS — From Tulane University:. For the past 12 months, Tulane University scientists and engineers have been working almost nonstop to prove that sand made from recycled glass can help prevent coastal land loss. They’ve shown that the material can grow native marsh grasses and willow trees, is non-toxic to marine life and can resist erosion better than silt.
Newell Normand: It's time for Mayor Cantrell to try honesty
“You want to know what the magic potion is? I’m going to tell you what it is. The NOLA Coalition and the recall effort by nolatoya.org,” said Newell Normand.
The Port of New Orleans hopes to have new shipping terminal in Violet by 2025
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Port of New Orleans says it hopes to have construction underway for a new $1.5 billion shipping terminal near Violet by the year 2025. Port officials are also saying 2022 should be a banner year for cruise business. They came from all aspects of the city’s...
Scoot: New cliffhanger in the saga of Mayor Cantrell!
With a long list of excuses, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has presented herself as an entitled politician who suffers from PES - politician entitlement syndrome.
