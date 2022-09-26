ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickaway, WV

4d ago

You got to pay attention this is new technology even if it was old you don't just let your car drive by itself and I'll pay attention

Lootpress

Two emergency responders hospitalized after incident in Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two emergency responders are hospitalized after an incident in Oak Hill. Sheriff Mike Fridley tells LOOTPRESS that a pursuit occurred, then a fight between a suspect and first responders. The suspect through a bag of unknown substances in the officer’s face. Two officers were administered multiple doses of Narcan and then transported to Plateau Medical Center for treatment.
OAK HILL, WV
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: Woman accused of assaulting Walmart employee in West Virginia

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of shoplifting and assaulting a store employee has been identified. The Summersville Police Department posted a photo and video to Facebook asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who they say shoplifted from an area Walmart and then assaulted an employee. Minutes later, Summersville PD updated the post saying […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Pickaway, WV
Lootpress

Deputies searching for missing man in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing person. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Patrick R. Baker, 33, of Oak Hill, was last seen in the early afternoon hours of September...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

