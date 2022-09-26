Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Pentagon Barracks celebrating 200th anniversary -- or not?
Since the early 19th century, the Pentagon Barracks — the four-building complex on the grounds now occupied by the State Capitol and Capitol Park, have been a U.S. Army installation and arsenal and have housed everything from LSU to state lawmakers. The state historic marker fronting the Pentagon Barracks...
LSU Reveille
Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?
There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
Family receives widespread support since murder of Allie Rice
Since LSU student Allie Rice was killed inside her car on September 16, her aunt and godmother Susie Rice said family members have received an overwhelming amount of support.
KSLA
‘Blood-soaked headlines’ harming Baton Rouge’s image, criminologist says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since Sunday night, Sept. 25, at least six people have been shot in Baton Rouge. One of those shootings happened right in front of police headquarters. We’ve heard Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul blame gangs for the rise in crime, but is that all...
theadvocate.com
This UL grad is also a domestic abuse survivor who is fueling others with food and hope
Ten years ago, Kelsey Sanders was struggling with PTSD after an abusive relationship and fighting to pull up nearly failing grades at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Today, she’s an MBA graduate, local business owner and vocal advocate for survivors of domestic violence. The abuse began her sophomore...
kalb.com
Fundraiser announced for family of Allison Rice
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A fundraiser is being planned to help the family of Allison Rice pay for funeral expenses. A giveback night and fundraiser will take place at the Walk On’s restaurant in Gonzales on Thursday, Oct. 6. The restaurant is located at 14569 Airline Highway in Gonzales.
Is This Church's Chicken Sign in Lafayette Real?
Allegedly, this photo was taken at the Church's Chicken on North University Avenue in Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
Students at 'Day of Hope' say they were told to register to vote or they couldn't eat pizza
After standing in a long line on what was already a long, blazing hot, stressful day, “Jisoo” Coleman and a few friends were ready to claim the meal ticket that would entitle them to a couple of slices of Domino’s pizza. But then a man she’d never...
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
Baton Rouge native in Florida prepare to ride out Hurricane Ian
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As thousands of people evacuate Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall, one Baton Rouge native is prepared to ride it out. Chris D’Antoni and his family moved from Louisiana to St. Petersburg, Florida a few years back. He says he thought his days...
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: You, David Duke and LSU students shouldn’t use racial slurs
I don’t understand why we can’t go about our daily business without using derogatory words and racial slurs. These words are used at different times and for different reasons. It might be during a lighthearted moment with family or friends, or even as the family talks about something serious. It might be at a party. It might be in a locker room or during practice. It might be during a conversation or during an interview.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: Kiwana McClung named UL's chief diversity officer
Kiwana McClung has been named chief diversity officer at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She will oversee the Office for Campus Diversity and also lead the university’s focus on fostering diversity, equity and inclusion among students, faculty and staff. Another emphasis will be ensuring that underrepresented groups have equal access to educational opportunities and resources.
brproud.com
Where to find free bracelets made in honor of slain LSU student
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Bracelets made in memory of the LSU student found shot to death in her car can be picked up in the capital city and surrounding areas. The Live Like Allie project was created by Allison Rice’s parents to keep her memory alive. The free yellow bracelets say “Live Like Allie”. Bracelets were dropped off at the following locations Monday and are available starting Tuesday.
Lawsuit: Black employee at Louisiana furniture store was called a racial slur, fired after reporting it
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge furniture store is being accused of violating federal law when a Black employee was called a racial slur and then fired for reporting it. According to the lawsuit filed Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a white account manager at Affordable Home Furnishings’ Florida Boulevard […]
theadvocate.com
Man charged in Baton Rouge policeman killing is mentally competent to stand trial, judge says
An accused cop killer battling capital murder charges in the shooting death of a Baton Rouge police officer and another man has been deemed mentally competent by two doctors. State District Judge Raymond Bigelow agreed with their reports and declared Ronnie Dewayne Kato Jr. fit to stand trial in the April 2020 slayings of police Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto Jr. and Curtis Richardson, the stepfather of Kato's girlfriend.
theadvocate.com
Meet the finalists for Lafayette police chief at Thursday forum with NAACP, League of Women Voters
The Lafayette NAACP and League of Women Voters-Lafayette have partnered to give residents an opportunity to size up the three finalists for Lafayette police chief. The two groups are hosting a public forum at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Downtown Convention Center at 124 S. Buchanan St. The three finalists...
theadvocate.com
Trips to daiquiri shop, sno-ball stand land teacher accused of molestation back in jail
An art teacher in St. James Parish who is accused of inappropriate sexual behavior with one of her students has been ordered back in jail after she was found to have gone to a daiquiri shop, a sno-ball stand and other spots in Donaldsonville that violated the terms of her home incarceration.
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Pastor 'couldn't hide, couldn't run from God'
The story of a defiant Old Testament prophet proved a cautionary tale for Jessie Underwood. Whereas Jonah tried to run from his calling to preach and ended up in the belly of a fish at the bottom of the sea, Underwood enthusiastically dove into the ministry waters — accepting his call about 25 years ago at age 50.
theadvocate.com
Music in the park, a Saturday walk and more to do in Baton Rouge this weekend
The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge opens its fall edition of Sunday in the Park. The free outdoor concert featuring Baton Rouge bluesman Jonathon Long starts at 2 p.m. on the plaza at the Shaw Center for the Arts. artsbr.org. Walk it. The Old South Community Walk's starting point...
brproud.com
The ‘Backpack Program’ aims to lower Louisiana’s shocking child food insecurity rate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Louisiana holds the highest food insecurity rate among children, and one program is helping students fend off hunger during the school year. Backpacks typically contain items such as binders, pencils and paper. But for some students in the Greater Baton Rouge Area, they are also used to carry meals home.
