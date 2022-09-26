ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Pentagon Barracks celebrating 200th anniversary -- or not?

Since the early 19th century, the Pentagon Barracks — the four-building complex on the grounds now occupied by the State Capitol and Capitol Park, have been a U.S. Army installation and arsenal and have housed everything from LSU to state lawmakers. The state historic marker fronting the Pentagon Barracks...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?

There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
kalb.com

Fundraiser announced for family of Allison Rice

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A fundraiser is being planned to help the family of Allison Rice pay for funeral expenses. A giveback night and fundraiser will take place at the Walk On’s restaurant in Gonzales on Thursday, Oct. 6. The restaurant is located at 14569 Airline Highway in Gonzales.
Dale Brown
Leonardo Da Vinci
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: You, David Duke and LSU students shouldn’t use racial slurs

I don’t understand why we can’t go about our daily business without using derogatory words and racial slurs. These words are used at different times and for different reasons. It might be during a lighthearted moment with family or friends, or even as the family talks about something serious. It might be at a party. It might be in a locker room or during practice. It might be during a conversation or during an interview.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: Kiwana McClung named UL's chief diversity officer

Kiwana McClung has been named chief diversity officer at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She will oversee the Office for Campus Diversity and also lead the university’s focus on fostering diversity, equity and inclusion among students, faculty and staff. Another emphasis will be ensuring that underrepresented groups have equal access to educational opportunities and resources.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Where to find free bracelets made in honor of slain LSU student

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Bracelets made in memory of the LSU student found shot to death in her car can be picked up in the capital city and surrounding areas. The Live Like Allie project was created by Allison Rice’s parents to keep her memory alive. The free yellow bracelets say “Live Like Allie”. Bracelets were dropped off at the following locations Monday and are available starting Tuesday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS 42

Lawsuit: Black employee at Louisiana furniture store was called a racial slur, fired after reporting it

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge furniture store is being accused of violating federal law when a Black employee was called a racial slur and then fired for reporting it. According to the lawsuit filed Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a white account manager at Affordable Home Furnishings’ Florida Boulevard […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man charged in Baton Rouge policeman killing is mentally competent to stand trial, judge says

An accused cop killer battling capital murder charges in the shooting death of a Baton Rouge police officer and another man has been deemed mentally competent by two doctors. State District Judge Raymond Bigelow agreed with their reports and declared Ronnie Dewayne Kato Jr. fit to stand trial in the April 2020 slayings of police Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto Jr. and Curtis Richardson, the stepfather of Kato's girlfriend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Faith Matters: Pastor 'couldn't hide, couldn't run from God'

The story of a defiant Old Testament prophet proved a cautionary tale for Jessie Underwood. Whereas Jonah tried to run from his calling to preach and ended up in the belly of a fish at the bottom of the sea, Underwood enthusiastically dove into the ministry waters — accepting his call about 25 years ago at age 50.
BATON ROUGE, LA

