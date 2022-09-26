Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
What needs the most attention to create a vibrant Acadiana? Acadiana Power Poll voters gave this topic the edge
There’s no disputing it: there are things that to be addressed if Lafayette and the Acadiana region want to reach that vibrant community status. What voters of the Acadiana Power Poll for September also don’t dispute: the city’s and the region’s burning platform — the one main problem that overrides all others — is keeping young talent at home.
KPLC TV
Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
theadvocate.com
LSU senior killed in Government Street shooting to receive posthumous degree, university says
Allison Rice, the LSU senior shot to death as she drove home from a Government Street bar earlier this month, will be awarded a posthumous degree at what would have been her graduation ceremony this spring, the university's president announced. During a candlelight memorial for Rice held on LSU's campus...
Baton Rouge native in Florida prepare to ride out Hurricane Ian
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As thousands of people evacuate Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall, one Baton Rouge native is prepared to ride it out. Chris D’Antoni and his family moved from Louisiana to St. Petersburg, Florida a few years back. He says he thought his days...
brproud.com
BRPD attempting to identify alleged Florida Blvd. robbery suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a burglary suspect. Police say the individual pictured below is connected to multiple business robberies in the Florida Boulevard area. If anyone has information about this case, contact Capitol Region Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or submit a tip online.
brproud.com
LSP looking for suspect in recent thefts at Hollywood Casino
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you recognize the person in the attached picture?. If so, the Louisiana State Police would like to hear from you. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, “On September 18, 2022, around 11:00 PM, this individual entered the Hollywood Casino and proceeded to the vessel.”
WAFB.com
New flood gate to help with flooding in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Frank Bonifay grew up on this bayou. “I’ve been here since my childhood. My mom and dad bought me fishing here, right there where the battle lay, and I was 5-6 years old. My sisters were here with us,” he said. Neighbors have...
2 People Injured In A Car Crash In Denham Springs (Denham Springs, LA)
According to Denham Springs police, two people were injured after their driver fled police during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, driving under suspension, and [..]
Horror Again As Another Louisiana Mother Throws Child From Bridge
People all over Northwest Louisiana were in completely disbelief on September 26 of last year when we got the news that a mother had thrown two of her children from the I-220 bridge into Cross Lake. One of the two children, her ten-month-old son, was found deceased, floating in the...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Hit and Run off Highland Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Wednesday (September 28) afternoon hit and run off Highland Road. The incident occurred around 12:10 p.m. on Casa Colina Court, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. At this time, there...
theadvocate.com
As Hurricane Ian slams into Florida, here's how Louisiana is sending help.
Louisiana is sending supplies to Florida in advance of Hurricane Ian, including up to 245 members of the Louisiana National Guard, Gov. John Bel Edwards' office said Wednesday. "Louisiana knows all too well the chaos and destruction a hurricane as strong as Ian can bring, and we will do everything...
brproud.com
West Baton Rouge deputies find body in Mississippi River
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body found in the Mississippi River on Monday morning. The call came in around 7 a.m. that a tugboat had spotted a body in the river. A flotilla was...
theadvocate.com
How much would a new bridge help I-10 traffic? Enough to be worth it, state officials say.
While projections show a new bridge across the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge would only trim traffic on the Interstate 10 bridge by 19%, state leaders said that would be enough to make a big difference for motorists who go back and forth across the span. About 126,000 cars and...
brproud.com
All lanes open on I-10 West at Essen Lane after morning accident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — DOTD says all lanes are now open on I-10 West at Essen Lane, including the entrance ramp. Traffic officials said a Thursday morning accident closed I-10 West at Essen Lane at around 8:30 a.m. Congestion is at a minimum as of 9:44 a.m.
brproud.com
More high schools in Ascension Parish highlight stadium guidelines for football games
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Earlier this week, St. Amant High School publicized changes to their policies at home football games. Since then, two other high schools in Ascension Parish have spotlighted their home stadium guidelines. Dutchtown High School is hosting Carver Collegiate Academy on Friday, September 30 and...
Interstate closures planned this weekend in Baton Rouge
I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be fully closed overnight on the evening of Saturday, October 1. The closures will be alternated, and are necessary to remove some damaged signs.
