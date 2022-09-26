ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

What needs the most attention to create a vibrant Acadiana? Acadiana Power Poll voters gave this topic the edge

There’s no disputing it: there are things that to be addressed if Lafayette and the Acadiana region want to reach that vibrant community status. What voters of the Acadiana Power Poll for September also don’t dispute: the city’s and the region’s burning platform — the one main problem that overrides all others — is keeping young talent at home.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD attempting to identify alleged Florida Blvd. robbery suspects

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a burglary suspect. Police say the individual pictured below is connected to multiple business robberies in the Florida Boulevard area. If anyone has information about this case, contact Capitol Region Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or submit a tip online.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSP looking for suspect in recent thefts at Hollywood Casino

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you recognize the person in the attached picture?. If so, the Louisiana State Police would like to hear from you. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, “On September 18, 2022, around 11:00 PM, this individual entered the Hollywood Casino and proceeded to the vessel.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Hit and Run off Highland Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Wednesday (September 28) afternoon hit and run off Highland Road. The incident occurred around 12:10 p.m. on Casa Colina Court, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. At this time, there...
BATON ROUGE, LA

