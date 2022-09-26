Read full article on original website
US home prices could plunge 20% by next summer as a housing recession kicks in, a top economist says
The US housing market is in a recession, Pantheon Macroeconomics' Ian Shepherdson said. House prices are down about 5% since May, and may slump another 20% by mid-2023, the economist said. Federal Reserve officials have indicated they want a correction in the housing market. The US housing market is in...
There are now 210 U.S. housing markets at risk of 15% to 20% home price declines, says Moody’s
We’re beyond questioning whether the housing correction will push home prices lower. Falling home prices are already here. Heading forward, there are just two big questions: How many regional housing markets will see home price declines? And how far will those markets fall?. Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi...
The Place Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Decline
A recent analysis reveals that the problem of sputtering home price increases is most acute in areas around New York City.
Warning house prices could fall by 15% as banks hike mortgage rates
House prices could fall by as much 15 per cent as mortgage providers hike interest rates to levels not seen since the financial crisis, experts have warned. As analysts began predicting the Bank of England’s base rate, currently standing at 2.25 per cent, would have to rise to as high as 6 per cent next year, some lenders began pulling their fixed-rate mortgage deals amid the uncertainty.
Mortgage Rates Are the Highest Since 2008: 3 Companies to Avoid
These three real estate stocks are highly cyclical and have seen business slow down dramatically in 2022.
CNBC
Mortgage rates will likely rise after Fed decision, but experts say housing prices will soon drop
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised federal interest rates by 75 basis points for the fifth time this year in an effort to quell record-high inflation. This comes amid the most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showing inflation increased slightly month-over-month. This sent markets plummeting as investors worry efforts from the central bank aren't working as planned.
How to Buy a Home When Mortgage Rates Are So Volatile
Homebuyers have faced a litany of challenges lately. For two years, housing prices climbed, while inventory remained at a standstill. Now the market is finally starting to cool off, making the hunt for an affordable home less of a pipe dream for priced-out buyers. But fickle mortgage rates are creating yet another hurdle.
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: September 24, 2022 | Rates increase dramatically following Fed hike
What is a fixed-rate mortgage vs. adjustable-rate mortgage?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
moneytalksnews.com
Mortgage Rates Are High, but You’ll Probably Pay Even More
Anyone looking to buy a home probably shudders every time they see mortgage rates tick higher. Unfortunately, things are likely even worse than they appear. The mortgage rates that you see quoted in the news — which in mid-September climbed to. for a 30-year loan — can sometimes be...
Stimulus update: $1,800 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
$1,800 could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus payment worth $1,800 could hit eligible Pennsylvania state residents' bank accounts. This payment somehow relieves residents who're suffering from this inflation.
Home values plunge in some U.S. cities as mortgage rates rise
Some of the largest U.S. cities in the West have seen their home values plunge this summer, a trend that economists say favors house hunters. The typical home value dipped 0.3% nationwide from July to August and 0.1% from June to July, Zillow said in a report this week. It is the largest monthly decrease since 2011. Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Francisco in California experienced some of the sharpest decreases, with each city recording a 3.2% or higher drop. Salt Lake City, Utah, and Seattle, Washington, also saw steep declines of 2.6%.
CNET
Current Mortgage Interest Rates on Sept. 27, 2022: Rates Climb
A few significant mortgage rates saw an increase today. There's been a steep gain in 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and 15-year fixed rates cruised higher as well. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also cruised higher. Mortgage rates have been increasing...
ValueWalk
Mortgage Rates Keep Climbing As More People Apply For Home Loans
Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.29% as of Sept. 22, up from last week when it averaged 6.02%. The 5-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.44%up from last week when it averaged 5.21%. And the 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 4.97%, up from last week when it averaged 4.93%.
FOXBusiness
Mortgage rates climb higher, triggering home price drops
Rates for the 30-year mortgage increased again this week, jumping to the highest level since October 2008, experts said. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 6.29% for the week ending Sept. 22, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This is up from last week when it averaged 6.02% and is significantly higher than last year when it was 2.88%.
Housing recession deepens: Homebuilder confidence falls, homes sell below list price
The August reading on the housing market shows homes are selling below listing prices, home builders are slashing prices, and confidence in the market has fallen for the ninth straight month.
Lumber falls after mortgage rates solidify their move above 6% amid hawkish Fed rate hikes
Lumber prices extended their 2-day decline to 10% after the Fed hiked interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday. The aggressive interest rate hike from the Fed helped solidify the recent surge in mortgage rates to above 6%. "The lumber market continues to be in a state of overall...
Washington Examiner
Mortgage rates soar above 7%, highest in more than two decades
Mortgage rates have raced to above 7%, the highest level since 2001, as the Federal Reserve aggressively hikes interest rates. As of Tuesday, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage popped to 7.08%, up a staggering 3.94 percentage points from a year before, according to Mortgage News Daily. That is a 1.8-point jump since just the start of August. The rate on an average 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 6.33%.
Map: How fast sellers are slashing home prices in America’s 97 biggest housing markets
The Pandemic Housing Boom saw U.S. home prices spike an unprecedented 43% in just over two years. But that’s over now: Spiked mortgage rates have pushed the U.S. housing market into a sharp slowdown that could threaten some of those gains. Some firms—including John Burns Real Estate Consulting, Zonda,...
Here’s how much near 7% mortgage rates are eating up homebuyer power
The housing market is in a much different place than it was in 2020 and 2021. Now, today’s mortgage rates are the most volatile they’ve been in over 30 years, Redfin says. Here’s how much a 6% to 7% mortgage rate means in terms of monthly mortgage payments, and how these rates, combined with high home prices, are impacting homebuyer hopefuls.
Powell Predicts Housing Market Correction As Existing Home Sales Decline For Seventh Straight Month
The hot housing market that has sent average home prices to record highs in 2022 is likely headed for a correction, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday. Whether that leads to lower purchase costs for home buyers remains an open question. Find Out: Should You Still Buy a...
