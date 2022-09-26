Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox 59
Pair of suspects investigated for a series of robberies released from jail hours after arrested
INDIANAPOLIS – A pair of suspects being investigated for a series of strong-armed robberies in Indy are back on the streets. According to court records, the two suspects were under surveillance by IMPD’s covert robbery detectives when they snatched a woman’s purse outside a Walmart over the weekend.
Subaru gunman identified by coroner
Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello released the name of the gunman who shot one person then himself in the Subaru automotive plant parking lot Monday evening. John Jones, 57, shot Mindy Donovan, 36, in the parking lot about 4:15 p.m., then shot himself in the head after fleeing the immediate area.
WLFI.com
Justice system falls short in domestic violence cases
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An abuse awareness course and $454 made John Jones' domestic violence case go away. That proverbial slap on the wrist spiraled into tragedy Monday outside Subaru of Indiana Automotive. Police say John Jones killed himself after shooting his co-worker and ex-girlfriend, Mindy Donovan, in the...
WLFI.com
Police release identity of SIA shooting victim
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person remains in critical condition after a shooting at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette Monday. According to Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 4:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, 36-year-old Mindy L. Donovan, had been shot in the head. Mindy was transported to the hospital by ambulance and then later flown by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 28 Spokane
Deceased suspect in shooting at Indiana Subaru plant named
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A coroner has released the name of a man who fatally shot himself after shooting and critically wounding a woman outside a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello says 57-year-old John Jones’s cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide. Officers who responded Monday afternoon to a report of a shooting at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette found 36-year-old Mindy Donovan of Lafayette in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her head. She remains in critical condition an Indianapolis hospital. Officers discovered Jones dead near a retention pond on the Subaru plant’s property.
Indy man sentenced to more than 19 years for pair of August 2020 armed robberies
An Indianapolis man was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison this week after pleading guilty to two robberies and brandishing a firearm.
WLFI.com
Lafayette man identified as SIA shooting suspect
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroners' office has released the identity of the suspect in a shooting that took place at SIA. According to Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello, 57-year-old John Jones's cause of death was a gunshot wound in the manner of suicide. Final autopsy results...
Police: Woman shot in head at Subaru Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 36-year-old Lafayette woman was shot in the head at Subaru of Indiana Automotive on Monday afternoon by an armed suspect who ended up fleeing from the plant and committing suicide. A spokesman with Subaru of Indiana Automotive confirmed that officers responded to an active shooter situation at the Subaru plant in […]
RELATED PEOPLE
WLFI.com
LPD: Victim shot at SIA in critical condition
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette Monday. Police said the suspected shooter is dead and stress there is no active threat to the community. At 4:15 p.m., police were called to a report of...
WTHR
Child Recovers In Hospital After Avon Shooting
The shooting happened at a home near US 36 and State Road 267. That's not far from the Avon Library.
WISH-TV
Docs: Man threatened shooting at Gleaners after break-up
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man faces felony charges after being accused of threatening a shooting at Gleaners Food Bank. Investigators say he was upset after learning that the mother of his child was seeing a new man. Rodrigo Limon, 25, faces three felony counts of intimidation in the case....
Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home
A woman and a 4-year-old girl were found shot Wednesday afternoon inside a home in Avon, police say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLFI.com
Anthony Perez extradited to Lafayette
TIPPECNOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The man charged with killing a woman in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot is now back in Lafayette. Anthony Perez is charged with murdering Casey Marie Lewis on September 4. As we've previously reported, Perez left the area after he removed his Tippecanoe County Corrections ankle bracelet.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Rural Logansport Man Arrested for Child Molestation
On Tuesdayy, a criminal investigation by Indiana State Police Detective Wendell Beachy resulted in the arrest of Justin R Bault, 40, 2347 East Cass County Road 350 North rural Logansport. Bault was arrested during a traffic stop on State Road 25 and Cass County Road 350 North, when troopers served him with a Cass County arrest warrant alleging criminal charges for three counts of child molestation and a single count of child exploitation.
Shooting reported in Lafayette Monday morning
A single bullet flew through the front door of an apartment on the 1200 block of Cincinnati street early Monday morning. The shooting followed an argument between two residents of the apartment and a third unidentified person about 12:31 a.m. Lafayette Police Lt. Justin Hartman said. Neither of the residents...
WNDU
Woman shot, suspect dead at Subaru plant in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a woman was shot and the suspected gunman was found dead Monday at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive facility in Lafayette. According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, police were called to the plant, which is located near I-65 off of State Road 38.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charges against Logansport Batmobile shop owner dropped following raid
Prosecutors in California have dropped criminal charges against an Indiana business owner who builds replica Batmobiles whose shop was raided by sheriff's deputies.
wrtv.com
3 people, including 2 teens, sent to hospital after Boone County crash
BOONE COUNTY — Two teenage girls and an 80-year-old man were sent to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a crash at the intersection of US 52 and County Road 650 North. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, a van with six teenage volleyball players was traveling from Lafayette to Plainfield for a league match when they struck a backhoe with an 80-year-old man inside.
4 injured in crash involving dump truck on US 36
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Four people were injured after a dump-truck vs passenger vehicle crash in Parke County Wednesday. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 10:52 a.m. Wednesday along US 36 just one mile west of Rockville. The sheriff said a Ford F150, driven by a 17-year-old male […]
Court docs: Daycare shooting suspect was going to make it a ‘murder suicide’
An Indianapolis man facing charges after a deadly shooting that left a mother dead after dropping off her kids at daycare had planned to kill her, court documents detail.
Comments / 1