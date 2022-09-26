ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

2d ago

He wants to run for governor you know hire pr monitor. Get ahead of the press room. Go figure they all only want money.

L'Observateur

Defending Election Integrity, AG Jeff Landry Calls for Repeal of Biden Executive Order

BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is leading a 13-state coalition calling for Joe Biden to rescind his Executive Order 14019 which authorizes the executive branch to utilize all federal executive agencies’ power, resources, and reach to carry out voter registration and voter mobilization activities. The coalition’s opposition is based in law, noting that the U.S. Constitution does not provide this power to the executive branch and arguing that this responsibility falls on state legislatures.
LSU Reveille

Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?

There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana DOTD reminds political candidates about Title-18 Louisiana Election Code

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–With election season just around the corner the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development would like to remind candidates about Title 18-The Louisiana Election Code. Revised Statute Title 18-Louisiana Election Code states political campaign signs shall not be erected, displayed or posted on any publicly owner property or right of way or on […]
brproud.com

Former health clinic CEO convicted of years-long Louisiana Medicaid fraud scheme

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. was convicted of a $1.8 million scheme of defrauding Louisiana’s Medicaid program Tuesday. According to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr., court documents and evidence showed that then-CEO of the clinic, Victor Clark Kirk of Baton Rouge, fraudulently billed Iberville Parish school programs to Medicaid as “group psychotherapy” services. While under contract with the parish’s school board, St. Gabriel Health Clinic was to provide primary healthcare services to students and mental health services.
L'Observateur

Justice Department Awards Over $250,000 in Grants to State of Louisiana

U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded $253,191 collectively to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was awarded $28,412,...
The Associated Press

Noted New Orleans social services group drops racist's name

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans social services nonprofit long called the Kingsley House renamed itself Tuesday, dropping the name of a Victorian clergyman perhaps best remembered as the author of a children’s fantasy novel but who held profoundly racist views. For 126 years it was Kingsley House, named both for author and social reformer Charles Kingsley and for the founder’s son Kingsley Warner, who died as a toddler. Now the nonprofit will be called Clover. Officials knew Charles Kingsley had been a chaplain to Queen Victoria, tutor to the boy who became King George V, and had written about 20 books. “And he was quote-unquote a social reformer who helped create the settlement house movement,” said Keith Liederman, CEO of Clover, shortly before Tuesday’s announcement. The Rev. Beverly Warner of New Orleans’ Trinity Episcopal Church founded Kingsley House in 1896 as a settlement house — an inner-city institution dedicated to fighting poverty.
