2d ago
He wants to run for governor you know hire pr monitor. Get ahead of the press room. Go figure they all only want money.
L'Observateur
Defending Election Integrity, AG Jeff Landry Calls for Repeal of Biden Executive Order
BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is leading a 13-state coalition calling for Joe Biden to rescind his Executive Order 14019 which authorizes the executive branch to utilize all federal executive agencies’ power, resources, and reach to carry out voter registration and voter mobilization activities. The coalition’s opposition is based in law, noting that the U.S. Constitution does not provide this power to the executive branch and arguing that this responsibility falls on state legislatures.
NOLA.com
Letters: Why is Louisiana turning its back on proven reforms to reduce recidivism?
I was impressed by the observations of Edward S. Shihadeh, LSU professor of criminology and sociology, in his piece, “Don’t Let Criminal Justice Reform Be COVID Casualty.”. Shihadeh provides crisp historical analysis of crime waves and effective criminal justice methods to address these problems. He notes the links...
Scoot: New cliffhanger in the saga of Mayor Cantrell!
With a long list of excuses, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has presented herself as an entitled politician who suffers from PES - politician entitlement syndrome.
Cantrell: 'I do not accept' New Orleans is murder capital
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell this morning rejected the notion that the city is leading the U.S. in homicides. The mayor did not elaborate on how she thinks the numbers are incorrect.
LSU Reveille
Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?
There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
Louisiana DOTD reminds political candidates about Title-18 Louisiana Election Code
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–With election season just around the corner the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development would like to remind candidates about Title 18-The Louisiana Election Code. Revised Statute Title 18-Louisiana Election Code states political campaign signs shall not be erected, displayed or posted on any publicly owner property or right of way or on […]
WDSU
City attorney rules that Mayor Cantrell is considered an employee of the city, travel policy pertains
NEW ORLEANS — The city attorney has ruled that all elected officials, including the mayor, are deemed as city employees, and a policy of travel pertains. The policy says all employees cannot upgrade their flights to first class, even though Mayor Cantrell has admitted to doing so. If employees...
fox8live.com
Cedric Richmond, back from the White House, has thoughts on New Orleans’ crime and education
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond is back in New Orleans full time, and says he is deeply concerned about the soaring crime rate in his hometown. Richmond told Fox 8 on Tuesday (Sept. 27) that he has spoken with Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason...
WDSU
AG Jeff Landy's legal motion to terminate NOPD Consent Decree has been denied
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans mayor and the attorney general's legal motion to terminate the New Orleans police consent decree was denied on Monday. AG Jeff Landry and Mayor LaToya Cantrell had their legal motion shot down by United States District Judge Susie Morgan. In Landry's brief, he...
bossierpress.com
Louisiana Superintendent of Education speaks at Republican Women of Bossier meeting
On Tuesday, September 27, the The Republican Women of Bossier hosted Louisiana Superintendent of Education, Dr. Cade Brumley, as the speaker for their monthly meeting. The club asked Dr. Brumley to discuss matters regarding the state of education in Louisiana. In his opening remarks, Dr. Brumley discussed 2022 LEAP scores...
Scoot: Is Mayor Cantrell’s claim that anxiety is why she must fly first class real - or bogus?
I believe Mayor Cantrell’s claim that her anxiety is the legitimate reason she must fly first class is bogus. And if her anxiety claim is real - why would she continue to refuse to pay the citizens back for her misuse of funds?
theadvocate.com
As Hurricane Ian slams into Florida, here's how Louisiana is sending help.
Louisiana is sending supplies to Florida in advance of Hurricane Ian, including up to 245 members of the Louisiana National Guard, Gov. John Bel Edwards' office said Wednesday. "Louisiana knows all too well the chaos and destruction a hurricane as strong as Ian can bring, and we will do everything...
Cantrell recall leaders say they have one-fifth of needed signatures
Organizers of the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell today held a news conference to update their progress one month after officially starting the effort to gather signatures. “Right now we have garnered 20% of the signatures
brproud.com
Former health clinic CEO convicted of years-long Louisiana Medicaid fraud scheme
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. was convicted of a $1.8 million scheme of defrauding Louisiana’s Medicaid program Tuesday. According to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr., court documents and evidence showed that then-CEO of the clinic, Victor Clark Kirk of Baton Rouge, fraudulently billed Iberville Parish school programs to Medicaid as “group psychotherapy” services. While under contract with the parish’s school board, St. Gabriel Health Clinic was to provide primary healthcare services to students and mental health services.
How Hurricane Ian could impact Louisiana's insurance crisis, and what to do
NEW ORLEANS — While Hurricane Ian won’t hit Louisiana, it may make the ongoing insurance crisis in Louisiana even worse. It comes as a ninth insurance company in Louisiana announced this week that it is leaving the state. “It is truly a crisis,” Thomas Hymel, owner and producer...
theadvocate.com
Michael Darnell, New Orleans lawyer, interim judge and City Council member, dies at 72
Throughout his life, Michael Charles Darnell was a striver. He graduated from St. Augustine High School, earned undergraduate and law degrees at Yale University and made partner at one of New Orleans’ most prestigious law firms. But in 1995, Darnell left Adams & Reese to start a law firm...
L'Observateur
Justice Department Awards Over $250,000 in Grants to State of Louisiana
U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded $253,191 collectively to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was awarded $28,412,...
KTBS
Here are the Louisiana insurers that have gone broke or left the state amid deepening crisis
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana is in the middle of a property insurance crisis: As of this week, nine insurance companies that wrote homeowners policies in the state have gone belly-up since a series of hurricanes hit the state in 2020. A dozen other companies have withdrawn from the state,...
kalb.com
Convicted murderer serving life receives recommendation for sentence commutation by Board of Pardons
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - On Sept. 19, almost two years after submitting an application for a clemency hearing before the Board of Pardons, John Sheehan, 57, received news that could change the rest of his life. Sheehan is currently housed at the Louisiana State Penitentiary. In a unanimous vote,...
Noted New Orleans social services group drops racist's name
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans social services nonprofit long called the Kingsley House renamed itself Tuesday, dropping the name of a Victorian clergyman perhaps best remembered as the author of a children’s fantasy novel but who held profoundly racist views. For 126 years it was Kingsley House, named both for author and social reformer Charles Kingsley and for the founder’s son Kingsley Warner, who died as a toddler. Now the nonprofit will be called Clover. Officials knew Charles Kingsley had been a chaplain to Queen Victoria, tutor to the boy who became King George V, and had written about 20 books. “And he was quote-unquote a social reformer who helped create the settlement house movement,” said Keith Liederman, CEO of Clover, shortly before Tuesday’s announcement. The Rev. Beverly Warner of New Orleans’ Trinity Episcopal Church founded Kingsley House in 1896 as a settlement house — an inner-city institution dedicated to fighting poverty.
