KATU.com

Portland Police Bureau hires four already-trained police officers

PORTLAND, Ore. — In just two months, the Portland Police Bureau has hired four lateral police officers ready to hit the ground running. "Getting four through in a few-month period was a Herculean kind of lift by our personnel office," said Aaron Schmautz, the president of the Portland Police Association.
KATU.com

Pedestrian stuck, killed by hit-and-run driver in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Northeast Portland late Thursday night. The crash was reported at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue. First responders say they found a man dead at the scene. The medical examiner will...
kptv.com

Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
KATU.com

Man critically injured in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot in southeast Portland early Friday morning. The shooting was reported at about 2:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Southeast 148th Avenue. Officers learned that someone already drove the victim to the hospital, and that he had critical injuries.
KATU.com

Man attacks woman from behind, steals purse at Vancouver Mall

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman from behind and stole her purse in the parking lot of the Vancouver Mall on Wednesday morning. The attack happened at about 10:50 a.m., and surveillance video captured it. Police said the woman was on her...
KOIN 6 News

PPB: Wanted drug dealer arrested near Cleveland High School

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A wanted man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly selling drugs to minors near Cleveland High School in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood, Portland Police Bureau announced. PPB said the arrest came after an officer responded to a report of a missing 16-year-old Cleveland High School student just before 11:15 a.m. Authorities learned […]
kptv.com

Twin charged in brother’s death at NE Portland hotel

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – US Marshals have arrested and charged a Washington man for the shooting death of his twin brother in NE Portland. According to the Portland Police Bureau, Martre Tirik Oliver, 26, was taken into custody in Renton, Washington for the murder of Martese Oliver, 26. Officers...
kptv.com

Man shoots into Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru after finding out location is closed

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is searching for a suspect who fired a gun into a McDonald’s. According to police, the white-colored sedan pulled up to the McDonald’s at 2814 NE Andresen Road just after 2:20 a.m. Thursday. After attempting to order food through the window and being denied, the suspect pulled out a gun, firing a shot through the drive-thru window.
