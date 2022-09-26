Read full article on original website
Related
Homeless people break into KGW news car, steal electronics and personal bags
PORTLAND, Ore. — A line of RVs and campers has formed outside a retirement community on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 143rd. It moved in a few weeks ago after the city cleared them from the Parkrose High and Middle Schools. “It’s pure hell,” said Bambi Alvey, who has lived...
kptv.com
Windows smashed in 6 Portland businesses, suspect released for lack of public defender
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple businesses in downtown Portland are facing thousands of dollars in damage after someone smashed their windows out, early Tuesday morning. Six businesses and one vehicle were damaged along Southwest Salmon Street between Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest 11th Avenue, according to police. Surveillance video shows...
KATU.com
Portland Police Bureau hires four already-trained police officers
PORTLAND, Ore. — In just two months, the Portland Police Bureau has hired four lateral police officers ready to hit the ground running. "Getting four through in a few-month period was a Herculean kind of lift by our personnel office," said Aaron Schmautz, the president of the Portland Police Association.
KATU.com
Pedestrian stuck, killed by hit-and-run driver in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Northeast Portland late Thursday night. The crash was reported at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue. First responders say they found a man dead at the scene. The medical examiner will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Portland Police stop stolen vehicle; search turns up guns, cash, rainbow fentanyl
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Officers from East Precinct stopped a stolen vehicle Tuesday night and inside was a treasure trove of weapons, cash, and drugs. Police stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Malden Street. Police say the vehicle was taken at gunpoint...
kptv.com
Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
KATU.com
Man told restaurant closed, fires through Vancouver drive-thru, police say
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police are looking for a man accused of shooting the drive-thru window of a Vancouver McDonald’s. It happened at 2:20 a.m. Thursday when the man pulled up to the McDonald’s on Northeast Andresen Road. He tried to order at the drive-thru window, but staff...
KATU.com
Man critically injured in SE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot in southeast Portland early Friday morning. The shooting was reported at about 2:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Southeast 148th Avenue. Officers learned that someone already drove the victim to the hospital, and that he had critical injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
Man attacks woman from behind, steals purse at Vancouver Mall
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman from behind and stole her purse in the parking lot of the Vancouver Mall on Wednesday morning. The attack happened at about 10:50 a.m., and surveillance video captured it. Police said the woman was on her...
Driver injured after striking Beaverton school bus
A sedan slammed into the side of a Beaverton school bus Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted.
PPB: Wanted drug dealer arrested near Cleveland High School
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A wanted man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly selling drugs to minors near Cleveland High School in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood, Portland Police Bureau announced. PPB said the arrest came after an officer responded to a report of a missing 16-year-old Cleveland High School student just before 11:15 a.m. Authorities learned […]
kptv.com
Twin charged in brother’s death at NE Portland hotel
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – US Marshals have arrested and charged a Washington man for the shooting death of his twin brother in NE Portland. According to the Portland Police Bureau, Martre Tirik Oliver, 26, was taken into custody in Renton, Washington for the murder of Martese Oliver, 26. Officers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
Man shoots into Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru after finding out location is closed
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is searching for a suspect who fired a gun into a McDonald’s. According to police, the white-colored sedan pulled up to the McDonald’s at 2814 NE Andresen Road just after 2:20 a.m. Thursday. After attempting to order food through the window and being denied, the suspect pulled out a gun, firing a shot through the drive-thru window.
Woman, 26, ID’d as victim in Portland’s Wallace Park shooting
The identity of the woman slain in Wallace Park in Northwest Portland late Friday night was released by police Tuesday.
New police officer hires provide ‘glimmer of hope’ to short-staffed PPB
Portland police are attempting to bolster their numbers after many officers have either retired or quit in the past couple of years.
Schnitzer: ‘Enough is enough’ of downtown Portland vandalism
Once again the windows of several downtown Portland businesses were smashed in the early hours of Tuesday, but this time a man was arrested and will face a felony charge.
KXL
Portland, Oregon Come For The Homeless, Stay For The Business Killing Crime
The crime train wreck that Portlandia has become grows worse every day. Bad decisions by the Mayor, City Council and DA have us on a course to a new and even higher homicide rate this year. Lame duck Governor Kate Brown releases thousands of convicted criminals back to the community.
Brothers arrested by Salem Police for alleged involvement in late August shooting
Two brothers were arrested Tuesday for a Salem shooting incident that happened in August.
kptv.com
Lake Oswego woman recovers stolen car with mysterious wedding dress
LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - A woman in Lake Oswego and local police had quite a surprise Tuesday night after the woman’s stolen car was found, but with some unusual items inside. One of those items included a wedding dress that Lake Oswego police said they are not sure...
kptv.com
Vehicle slams into apartment building in NE Portland after chase with officers
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A chase between a suspect and Portland police officers ended Sunday night with a vehicle slamming into an apartment building. According to a spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau, an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 102nd Avenue.
Comments / 0