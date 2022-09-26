Read full article on original website
Blood Bank calls for blood donations following Hurricane Ian
DELMARVA – The Blood Bank of Delmarva is urgently calling for blood donations following Hurricane Ian. We’re told donations are needed locally and in anticipation of humanitarian efforts that will be necessary to support our southern neighbors. These donations are essential in maintaining a stable supply of blood and platelets in impacted regions, which can help save lives and ensure that patient needs continue to be met throughout this difficult time.
Refund the Police second round of funding available
DELMARVA – 10 million dollars is being dispersed across Maryland as part of the refund the police initiative. Governor Larry Hogan says this grant funding will help communities across the state. He says with this funding local businesses and organizations will be able to create more crime prevention efforts.
Child Support Services approves return of licenses to those complying with child support obligations
Parents complying with child support payments get various licenses back from Delaware Division of Child Support Services. Most of the licenses were driver’s licenses, but the Division of Child Support Services looked at other types of licenses as well including hunting and fishing, business, and professional licenses. In total...
State retirees sue to stop Medicare Advantage plan
A group of Delaware state government retirees and pensioners has filed suit against two government officials tasked with implementing a change in their health insurance coverage. RISE Delaware, an organization formed after state officials announced a plan to transition retirees to a Medicare Advantage program, filed the lawsuit in the Delaware Superior Court. RISE hopes to stop the transition to ... Read More
“Just praying she’s okay:” 5-year-old Delaware girl battling cancer, community rallying together to support family
LAUREL, Del.- Zyairah Frisby-Winder was just your normal 5-year-old kid who loves the outdoors and a good peanut butter and jelly sandwich. As she prepared to start kindergarten that journey was interrupted as she started to complain about stomach pains. “I went to go look at her stomach and there...
Lawmakers pitch broad strategy for addressing Delaware's housing crisis at DSU town hall
State lawmakers and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer joined a town hall on Delaware’s escalating housing shortage in Dover Wednesday. The town hall, organized by the Delaware Continuum of Care, offered lawmakers a chance to rally support for a set of tenant protection bills that stalled this year, including one prohibiting landlords from turning away rental applicants solely for using Section 8 housing vouchers.
These Are The Best School Districts In Maryland, Website Says
School districts are part of our education system made to help support your children and develop a strong community. The best ones have not only awesome academic results but great teachers, staff, facilities, resources and so much more. These are the top twenty 2023 Best School Districts in Maryland, according...
Volunteer Firefighter's Association receives $1.25 million grant for recruitment
Volunteer firefighter recruitment and retention is down nationwide, but Delaware’s Volunteer Firefighters Association just received a $1.25 million grant from FEMA for recruitment and retention to rebuild its pool. And the association says it has a pitch to make. Administrative Assistant Warren Jones says volunteer firefighters can go on...
Coastal Communities in Delaware praise Marine Corps project that builds and maintains dunes and beaches
DELAWARE- With the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading up the east coast, Delaware’s Coastal towns are feeling thankful for the funding that’s been spent to build up the sand dunes and beach replenishment in the area. 5 projects are currently implemented by the US Army Corps of Engineers...
Millions Coming to Maryland to Help Create Affordable Rental Housing
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Nearly $32 million in project awards were announced Tuesday by Gov. Larry Hogan through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. Twenty-one total awards were given out, including to 12...
Delaware State Auditor Candidate Janice Lorrah discusses campaign
DOVER, Del. – Delaware attorney and Republican Janice Lorrah is running to serve as the First State’s next Auditor of Accounts. Certified in forensic accounting, Janice Lorrah has spent her 20 year legal career fighting for seniors who were disqualified from government benefits. She rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic when she sued the Carney Administration over the school mask mandate, a process that she says was eye opening and ultimately led to her running for State Auditor.
47 ABC catches up with MD Gubernatorial candidates at Tawes Crab and Clam Bake
CRISFIELD, Md. – It’s not often that you find delicious local seafood and the biggest political event of the year in one place. But, that’s exactly what happens each year at the Tawes Crab and Clam Bake in Crisfield. Just 40 days shy of Maryland’s general election, gubernatorial candidates talked policy with reporters. However, that wasn’t without taking a few shots at each other.
Eagle-Eyed Delaware Hunter Chances Upon ‘Holy Grail’ of Tree Lovers — Full-Grown American Chestnut
Deep in the woods of northern Delaware, a deer hunter with an encyclopedic knowledge of local flora found a towering old tree long thought to be extinct in the state. WHYY's Cris Barrish has more on this unlikely story. (Original air-date: 9/28/22)
Red Cross crews, supplies from Maryland already en route to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
Red Cross crews from Maryland are already en route to Florida to provide help as Hurricane Ian nears. The Red Cross said it's working night and day to set up the relief operation and ensure tens of thousands of people in the potential path of this storm have access to emergency shelter.
The National Weather Service Issues Warnings for Maryland Beaches
Ian has devastated Florida, he is taking aim at South Carolina and now he is threatening our region with the effects of his passing. To make it worse, we have a high pressure to our north which keeps our weather dismal throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued gale warnings, high surf advisories, small craft advisories, and more. Please stay connected and up-to-date on the latest forecast for Ocean City, MD.
Wicomico County Emergency Services closely monitoring Hurricane Ian,
SALISBURY, Md- The Wicomico County Office of Emergency Services is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian, which is expected to disrupt weather patterns in Delmarva this weekend. Though the hurricane will not be making a second landfall over the Delmarva Peninsula, the event is expected to bring moderate flooding and rain over a period of time throughout the day.
Maryland's Move Over Law Expansion Takes Effect This Saturday
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Starting this Saturday, Oct. 1, Maryland's move over law will law will expand to require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals. According to the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office, warning signals include:. Hazard...
Tony shows how, when remnants of Ian will impact Maryland
Ian made landfall around 3:05 p.m. as a major hurricane with 150 mph winds, bringing catastrophic impacts to southwestern Florida. Hurricane warnings are in place across parts of the state as residents are ordered to evacuate. Life-threatening storm surge will impact the Florida west coast as well as the Florida...
Emergency Sirens to be Tested Next Week in Delaware
SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The sirens will sound at around 10:45 a.m. The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek...
Md. Board of Elections releases key info for General Election
MARYLAND – The Maryland State Board of Elections has released key information for the November General Election. Mail-in ballot pockets were transmitted to requesting military and overseas voters by the federally mandated September 24th deadline and that mailing of ballot packets to other requesting voters will begin this Thursday, September 29th. The rollout of ballot packet mailings to domestic voters will be conducted by jurisdiction. Locally, the rollout will be as follows:
