Ian has devastated Florida, he is taking aim at South Carolina and now he is threatening our region with the effects of his passing. To make it worse, we have a high pressure to our north which keeps our weather dismal throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued gale warnings, high surf advisories, small craft advisories, and more. Please stay connected and up-to-date on the latest forecast for Ocean City, MD.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO