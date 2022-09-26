ARLINGTON, Texas — A recruit for the Arlington Police Department died Sunday after collapsing at a training exercise, the department said in a news release Monday afternoon. Marquis Kennedy was doing defensive tactics training with his recruitment class on Friday and stopped because he wasn’t feeling well, the release states. Kennedy was removed from the exercise and was put under watch of a training staff member. A short time later, he collapsed.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO