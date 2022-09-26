ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

spectrumnews1.com

Darrell Brooks Jr. to represent himself in Waukesha parade trial

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks Jr. told the judge presiding over his case that he “was informed” that by waiving his right to have attorneys represent him, he would lose legal expertise and assistance for his upcoming trial. After a hearing Tuesday, and nearly two hours of...
WAUKESHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Central Massachusetts native riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. - Central Massachusetts native Steve Balestrieri now lives in Florida and is near the middle of Hurricane Ian's path. Balestrieri moved to Florida two years ago. He said he's experienced hurricanes in North and South Carolina and in Honduras as a Green Beret in the Army, but this is the hardest hitting one yet.
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

State bar announces probe of LA attorneys involved in Armenian genocide payout

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The State Bar of California announced Tuesday it is investigating well-known Los Angeles attorneys Mark Geragos and Brian Kabateck in connection with the distribution of a multimillion-dollar settlement for Armenian genocide victims from which dispersals were made in the United States and France. What You...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Exploring Ohio: The Dog Fountain

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Nestled in Mount Vernon, about 50 miles northeast of Columbus, a whimsical water feature is becoming a popular attraction. The Dog Fountain was installed in 2019 on property owned by Mount Vernon Nazarene University. It's part of the effort to restore the Downtown Historic District.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Gov. Beshear announces recovery of $15 million from Braidy Industries deal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced the recovery of a $15 million investment to build an aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky that never materialized. The deal was originally brokered under former Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration with Braidy Industries to bring jobs to the state. Beshear said that...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes

Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Tampa's Phoenix simulation anticipated Category 5 hurricane

In ominous tones, a documentary narrator describes the devastation wrought on the Tampa Bay, Fla. area by “Phoenix,” a tropical storm that grew into a Category 5 hurricane. More than 160 deaths with 30,000 missing people. Upwards of 300,000 people seeking shelter. As much as $200 billion in...
TAMPA, FL
spectrumnews1.com

Lawsuit challenges 'outdated' plans for SoCal offshore oil platforms

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An environmental rights group Wednesday sued the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for allegedly failing to review decades-old plans for offshore oil platforms near Huntington Beach. The lawsuit brought by the Center for Biological Diversity comes a year after a major oil spill linked to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Mountain lion attacks boy, 7, at Southern California park

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officers on Wednesday were tracking a mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy and prompted the closure of a sprawling Southern California park, authorities said. The child and his father were walking up stairs at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita around dusk...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

2 rock climbers found dead at Tahquitz Rock

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild following a distress call, the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter.
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

What you won't see after the end of September

As September draws to a close, it’s time to say so long to summer in Wisconsin. We have to face the facts: our hot days are officially over at this point. For those that live for shorts and sandals and summer nights out on the patio with the warm air blowing through your hair–it’s now over.
WISCONSIN STATE

