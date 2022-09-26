Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Darrell Brooks Jr. to represent himself in Waukesha parade trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks Jr. told the judge presiding over his case that he “was informed” that by waiving his right to have attorneys represent him, he would lose legal expertise and assistance for his upcoming trial. After a hearing Tuesday, and nearly two hours of...
spectrumnews1.com
'I've had nine strokes in two years': Study shows 50% of Kenoshans with disabilities live in poverty
KENOSHA, Wis. — A new report from the United Way and its research partner, United for ALICE, shows people with disabilities are living in poverty at rates far higher than federal numbers indicate. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. Households under these guidelines earn more than the...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio police departments share insight following 'swatting' situations
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Seven Ohio schools were affected by active shooter hoaxes last week. Now, districts across the state are making sure they don’t fall prey to it next. Sept. 23 went from a typical Friday to one filled with fear for students like Jayla Bradshaw. “I was...
spectrumnews1.com
Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation founders advocating for legislative change
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s Commission on Race and Access to Opportunity met in Frankfort for the fourth time this year to discuss criminal and juvenile justice. The commission on race and access to opportunity is hearing from Kentucky’s pioneers for change and more. Dale Robinson and Amy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. Beshear delegates $180,000 to Knott County for infrastructure issues caused by flooding
KENTUCKY — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday the Knott County Fiscal Court will receive a total of $180,000 in Rural and Municipal Aid emergency funds. The money will toward two drainage projects to repair infrastructure damage caused by the July floods that affected eastern Kentucky communities. “Projects funded by...
spectrumnews1.com
Hamilton County judge extends temporary restraining order for six-week abortion ban
CINCINNATI — Abortion restrictions have been lifted for another two weeks, with a Hamilton County judge extending a temporary restraining order against the 2019 law that bars abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. But what does that mean going forward?. What You Need To...
spectrumnews1.com
Central Massachusetts native riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. - Central Massachusetts native Steve Balestrieri now lives in Florida and is near the middle of Hurricane Ian's path. Balestrieri moved to Florida two years ago. He said he's experienced hurricanes in North and South Carolina and in Honduras as a Green Beret in the Army, but this is the hardest hitting one yet.
spectrumnews1.com
State bar announces probe of LA attorneys involved in Armenian genocide payout
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The State Bar of California announced Tuesday it is investigating well-known Los Angeles attorneys Mark Geragos and Brian Kabateck in connection with the distribution of a multimillion-dollar settlement for Armenian genocide victims from which dispersals were made in the United States and France. What You...
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumnews1.com
Exploring Ohio: The Dog Fountain
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Nestled in Mount Vernon, about 50 miles northeast of Columbus, a whimsical water feature is becoming a popular attraction. The Dog Fountain was installed in 2019 on property owned by Mount Vernon Nazarene University. It's part of the effort to restore the Downtown Historic District.
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. Beshear announces recovery of $15 million from Braidy Industries deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced the recovery of a $15 million investment to build an aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky that never materialized. The deal was originally brokered under former Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration with Braidy Industries to bring jobs to the state. Beshear said that...
spectrumnews1.com
Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes
Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
spectrumnews1.com
State asking residents who see the spotted lanternfly to take a picture and report it
WORCESTER, Mass. - Central and western Massachusetts residents are being asked to be on the lookout and report sightings of the spotted lanternfly. The first known infestation in Massachusetts was in Fitchburg in 2021 and the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources cut those two trees down. The fly has been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Tampa's Phoenix simulation anticipated Category 5 hurricane
In ominous tones, a documentary narrator describes the devastation wrought on the Tampa Bay, Fla. area by “Phoenix,” a tropical storm that grew into a Category 5 hurricane. More than 160 deaths with 30,000 missing people. Upwards of 300,000 people seeking shelter. As much as $200 billion in...
spectrumnews1.com
Lawsuit challenges 'outdated' plans for SoCal offshore oil platforms
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An environmental rights group Wednesday sued the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for allegedly failing to review decades-old plans for offshore oil platforms near Huntington Beach. The lawsuit brought by the Center for Biological Diversity comes a year after a major oil spill linked to...
spectrumnews1.com
Mountain lion attacks boy, 7, at Southern California park
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officers on Wednesday were tracking a mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy and prompted the closure of a sprawling Southern California park, authorities said. The child and his father were walking up stairs at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita around dusk...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol issues Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett citation, releases new video of crash aftermath
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Newly released video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol is giving better insight into the immediate moments after the frightening car crash involving Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. What You Need To Know. The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new body camera and dash...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
2 rock climbers found dead at Tahquitz Rock
IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild following a distress call, the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter.
spectrumnews1.com
What you won't see after the end of September
As September draws to a close, it’s time to say so long to summer in Wisconsin. We have to face the facts: our hot days are officially over at this point. For those that live for shorts and sandals and summer nights out on the patio with the warm air blowing through your hair–it’s now over.
Comments / 0