ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

SSM Health to open first-of-its-kind mental health treatment unit in Wisconsin

RIPON, Wis. – SSM health is set to open Wisconsin’s first-ever day stabilization unit based at its hospital in Fond du Lac County. The newly remodeled unit, a former Obstetrics unit at SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital, will cater to patients who have low-risk mental health or substance use concerns that don’t qualify for inpatient care but still need the extra help.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee, WI
Coronavirus
Milwaukee, WI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
Milwaukee, WI
Vaccines
City
Milwaukee, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin Republicans sue the city of Milwaukee, demanding information about effort to get out the vote

The Republican Party of Wisconsin is suing the city of Milwaukee's mayor and election commission, demanding they release communications from city employees about a privately-funded get-out-the-vote effort. Republican leaders claim the mobilization effort is meant to help Democrats, and argue using city resources to support the partisan campaign would be...
MILWAUKEE, WI
qudach.com

A Life-Size Poop Sculpture Of Ron Johnson Is Touring Around Milwaukee

The quality mentation of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is successful Washington, D.C., connected Thursday. But backmost home, a life-sized poop mentation of him spent the time touring Milwaukee. Activists with the progressive groups NextGen PAC and MoveOn hosted events astir the metropolis with a six-foot-tall, 80-pound “scatue” of Johnson made...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

FBI Milwaukee field office offering outreach to UWM students

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new initiative program aims to partner Milwaukee college students with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to teach a variety of subjects presented by special agents, analysts and other FBI professionals assigned to the FBI Milwaukee field office. The FBI and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee issued...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Green
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Solar energy demand is up, so are complaints: Contact 6

MILWAUKEE - Demand for solar energy is up in Wisconsin. So is the number of companies offering installation services. It’s a costly investment but one that’s supposed to pay for itself over time. One man met with Contact 6 about one year after signing his installation contract. His panels were installed but hadn’t produced one kilowatt of solar power.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Froedtert Hospital#Exemptions#Covid 19 Vaccine#Froedtert Health#The Universal Life Church#Witi Tv
NBC26

First human case of West Nile virus found in Wisconsin

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (NBC 26) — Wisconsin has its first confirmed human case of West Nile virus. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reminds people to protect themselves from mosquito bites following the first confirmed human case this year of West Nile virus in a Sheboygan County resident. Mosquito activity...
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
MARSHFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ian hits Florida, former Milwaukee resident hunkers down

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 28, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Here in Wisconsin, we're used to preparing for a very different kind of storm. FOX6 News checked in with Phil Gerbyshak, a former Milwaukee resident now living in Florida.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County Board votes to demolish Moor Mud Baths property

WAUKESHA — The County Board met Tuesday and voted 20-3 to accept the settlement with the city to allow for demolition of the Moor Mud Baths property — this was the last of five county committees to discuss the settlement. Supervisors Larry Nelson, Jeremy Walz and Tom Schellinger...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

Hospital system to pull emergency room services out of Kenosha

A hospital's move to close its emergency room in downtown Kenosha will force those who need care to travel outside of the city. The Kenosha City Council last week voted unanimously on a resolution calling on leaders at Froedtert South, which operates hospitals in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie, to reconsider its decision to consolidate its emergency departments in the Pleasant Prairie hospital. Froedtert South said the change will take effect Saturday.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Brookfield family watches Hurricane Ian hit Florida vacation home

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Brookfield man is heading to Florida to check on the damage from Hurricane Ian. His second home is on North Captiva Island, where the hurricane made landfall Wednesday. Mike Anderson said Thursday he never paid much attention to Florida hurricanes until he bought a townhouse...
BROOKFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy