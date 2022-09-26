Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Free COVID shots ending? Why you should get vaccinated/boosted now
MILWAUKEE - Time is running out for free COVID-19 vaccines. Health officials are warning the federal government is expected to stop COVID funding as early as January 2023. That means your next shot could come at a cost. This could have the biggest impact on some of the most vulnerable...
SSM Health to open first-of-its-kind mental health treatment unit in Wisconsin
RIPON, Wis. – SSM health is set to open Wisconsin’s first-ever day stabilization unit based at its hospital in Fond du Lac County. The newly remodeled unit, a former Obstetrics unit at SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital, will cater to patients who have low-risk mental health or substance use concerns that don’t qualify for inpatient care but still need the extra help.
spectrumnews1.com
'I've had nine strokes in two years': Study shows 50% of Kenoshans with disabilities live in poverty
KENOSHA, Wis. — A new report from the United Way and its research partner, United for ALICE, shows people with disabilities are living in poverty at rates far higher than federal numbers indicate. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. Households under these guidelines earn more than the...
WISN
Black Milwaukee residents significantly more likely to experience police stop and frisk, report says
MILWAUKEE — A new report on stop and frisks says Black drivers are pulled over by Milwaukee police at a rate 4.8 times higher than white drivers. The annual Collins Settlement report also found that Black residents are 18 times more likely than white residents to be subjected to a frisk-based police encounter.
CBS 58
New Berlin K-9 officer diagnosed with terminal cancer, will continue working
NEW BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Condor, a fixture of New Berlin's police force as a K-9 officer for almost a decade, has been diagnosed with terminal cancer and will undergo chemotherapy. Sgt. JJ Ament of New Berlin's K-9 unit disclosed the news to rest of New Berlin's police force...
wpr.org
Wisconsin Republicans sue the city of Milwaukee, demanding information about effort to get out the vote
The Republican Party of Wisconsin is suing the city of Milwaukee's mayor and election commission, demanding they release communications from city employees about a privately-funded get-out-the-vote effort. Republican leaders claim the mobilization effort is meant to help Democrats, and argue using city resources to support the partisan campaign would be...
qudach.com
A Life-Size Poop Sculpture Of Ron Johnson Is Touring Around Milwaukee
The quality mentation of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is successful Washington, D.C., connected Thursday. But backmost home, a life-sized poop mentation of him spent the time touring Milwaukee. Activists with the progressive groups NextGen PAC and MoveOn hosted events astir the metropolis with a six-foot-tall, 80-pound “scatue” of Johnson made...
CBS 58
FBI Milwaukee field office offering outreach to UWM students
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new initiative program aims to partner Milwaukee college students with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to teach a variety of subjects presented by special agents, analysts and other FBI professionals assigned to the FBI Milwaukee field office. The FBI and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee issued...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Ignorance and disrespect for life caused this’: Wisconsin bar closes due to violence
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One bar in Wisconsin decided to close its doors and surrender its licenses following multiple shooting incidents. Las Margaritas posted on its Facebook page that it is officially closing. The licenses were reportedly surrendered to the city. Las Margaritas said it chose to close. The...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Police Officers Endorse Ron Johnson As Mandela Barnes Criticized for Anti-Police Record
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes was criticized for his anti-police record by the Milwaukee Police Association, the union that represents rank-and-file Milwaukee police officers. The MPA announced that it was endorsing U.S. Senator Ron Johnson in the Senate race. In the press call announcing the endorsement, Johnson accused Barnes of not...
Mayor Johnson handing out free diapers Tuesday to Milwaukee families in need
Families in need can get free diapers on Tuesday thanks to a giveaway from Hayat Pharmacy and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Solar energy demand is up, so are complaints: Contact 6
MILWAUKEE - Demand for solar energy is up in Wisconsin. So is the number of companies offering installation services. It’s a costly investment but one that’s supposed to pay for itself over time. One man met with Contact 6 about one year after signing his installation contract. His panels were installed but hadn’t produced one kilowatt of solar power.
NBC26
First human case of West Nile virus found in Wisconsin
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (NBC 26) — Wisconsin has its first confirmed human case of West Nile virus. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reminds people to protect themselves from mosquito bites following the first confirmed human case this year of West Nile virus in a Sheboygan County resident. Mosquito activity...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ian hits Florida, former Milwaukee resident hunkers down
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 28, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Here in Wisconsin, we're used to preparing for a very different kind of storm. FOX6 News checked in with Phil Gerbyshak, a former Milwaukee resident now living in Florida.
CBS 58
'They deserve better:' Marquette University students, staff gather to show support for 'unfairly punished' student protesters
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "We Support Student Leaders." "Reconciliation NOT Retaliation." "Make Space For Race In This Place." These were just a handful of sayings plastered across the dozens of signs held by students and faculty at Marquette University as they marched through campus Wednesday afternoon. Hundreds gathered in front...
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County Board votes to demolish Moor Mud Baths property
WAUKESHA — The County Board met Tuesday and voted 20-3 to accept the settlement with the city to allow for demolition of the Moor Mud Baths property — this was the last of five county committees to discuss the settlement. Supervisors Larry Nelson, Jeremy Walz and Tom Schellinger...
wpr.org
Hospital system to pull emergency room services out of Kenosha
A hospital's move to close its emergency room in downtown Kenosha will force those who need care to travel outside of the city. The Kenosha City Council last week voted unanimously on a resolution calling on leaders at Froedtert South, which operates hospitals in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie, to reconsider its decision to consolidate its emergency departments in the Pleasant Prairie hospital. Froedtert South said the change will take effect Saturday.
WISN
Brookfield family watches Hurricane Ian hit Florida vacation home
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Brookfield man is heading to Florida to check on the damage from Hurricane Ian. His second home is on North Captiva Island, where the hurricane made landfall Wednesday. Mike Anderson said Thursday he never paid much attention to Florida hurricanes until he bought a townhouse...
