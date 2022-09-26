Read full article on original website
Related
wnewsj.com
EC’s Ellis, Falcons qualified for district tournament
MIAMISBURG — For the first time since 2016, the Clinton-Massie boys golf team has qualified for next week’s Division II Southwest District golf tournament. Playing Thursday at Pipestone Golf Course in the Division II Sectional tournament, the Falcons were third in the team standings, with the top four advancing.
wnewsj.com
Falcons win big over Hurricane at Alumni Field 11-0
WILMINGTON — After stubbing their toe with a tie on Tuesday, Clinton-Massie got back on the winning track Thursday with an 11-0 victory over Wilmington at Alumni Field. The SBAAC American Division win puts Massie at 9-0-2 overall and 6-0 in the division. Wilmington is 3-10, 0-7. The Hurricane...
wnewsj.com
New-look Hurricane defeats Clinton-Massie in 3
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Wilmington defeated Clinton-Massie 25-12, 25-18, 25-13 Thursday in SBAAC American Division volleyball at Brian P. Mudd Court. Wilmington goes to 13-4 overall and 5-2 in the American Division. The Falcons drop to 4-11 overall, 0-6 in league play. The win for Wilmington is its eighth in...
wnewsj.com
Week 7 Preview: East Clinton at Mississinawa Valley
East Clinton heads to Union City Friday night to face Mississinawa Valley in a non-league game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Fayetteville-Perry was originally on the schedule but the school dropped football just prior to the start of the season, leaving all SBAAC National Division teams to find a fifth game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
East Clinton JV wins in 2 over Wilmington
WILMINGTON — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Wilmington 25-15, 25-22 Wednesday night at Fred Summers Court. For Wilmington, Aidynne Tippett had two points, six assists, an ace and five digs. Riley Gerber had two digs and Taija Walker had two kills and a block. Kyli Lambcke...
wnewsj.com
BHS boys golf season ends at Reid Park North sectional
SPRINGFIELD — The Blanchester boys golf season ended Tuesday at the Division II Sectional golf tournament at Reid Park North golf course. Evan Malott had a 117 (64-53) for the Wildcats. Andrew Osborn withdrew from the tournament because of illness, coach Aaron Lawson said. Grant Woodruff of St. Paris...
wnewsj.com
Week 7 Preview: Clinton-Massie at Western Brown
In the previous five meetings between Clinton-Massie and Western Brown, the Falcons have always been the hunted and the Broncos the hunter. And while the adage that to be the champ, you have to beat the champ still holds, it sure seems like reigning SBAAC American Division and Ohio Div. IV state champion Clinton-Massie is clearly the hunted.
wnewsj.com
Quakers rally from 0-2, oust Anderson at Raizk Arena
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit Wednesday to defeat Anderson University 19-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-13 in a non-conference match at Fred Raizk Arena. “It was a whole team win,” WC head coach Sophie Windover said. “We had some players come in and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
WHS notches SBAAC road win at Batavia
BATAVIA — The Wilmington High School volleyball train was losing traction Tuesday night against Batavia. But the Lady Hurricane maintained a calm and rallied for a 28-26, 25-17, 25-23 win in SBAAC American Division play. “Big league win on the road,” WHS head coach Stephanie Reveal said. “Girls came...
wnewsj.com
Goshen bests EC reserves, freshmen in 3-set matches
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity and freshman volleyball teams were defeated by Goshen Monday night in three-set matches at the EC gym. The freshman were defeated 11-25, 26-24, 20-25. Coach Angie Collom said her squad had a come-from-behind win in the second set, scoring the final...
wnewsj.com
Week 5 Preview: John Carroll at Wilmington College
It’s been 11 years since a Wilmington College football team defeated John Carroll University. And by long I mean … well, take a look. Final scores in the series in recent years, all in favor of the Blue Streaks, have been 50-7, 42-0, 66-19, 72-14, 67-7, 62-14, 69-0, 63-3, 34-7, 44-7, 38-17.
wnewsj.com
Hurricane picks up 4-1 win over Blanchester
BLANCHESTER — Wilmington picked up a 4-1 win over Blanchester Wednesday in non-league tennis on the BHS courts. The Hurricane, 7-10 on the year, had Jenna Pletcher earning her first varsity win at third singles. Bailey Wheeler and Cary Holliday won at first doubles, their sixth victory in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnewsj.com
Week 7 Preview: Wilmington at Goshen
Coming off two impressive wins and facing a team that has struggled to start the season, it wasn’t a surprise Wilmington came out a little flat last week against Batavia. Despite playing in front of a large Homecoming crowd, the Hurricane got off to a slow start then poured it on to the tune of 62-14.
wnewsj.com
Senior Sharma, WHS pick up wins on Senior Night
WILMINGTON — On Senior Night, Wilmington senior Chandni Sharma picked up a win to help the Hurricane defeat New Richmond 4-1 in SBAAC American Division action on the WHS courts. “Nice win for Chandni on Senior Night,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “She has been the rock on this...
wnewsj.com
Ladycats win Kick for the Cure match over Felicity
BLANCHESTER — In the program’s annual Kick for the Cure match, Blanchester defeated Felicity 7-0 Tuesday at Barbour Memorial Field. Rylan Coyle had four goals and two assists. Tori Potts, fronted by a sterling defensive effort, posted the shutout with 11 saves, coach Kristina White said. Hailey Harris...
wnewsj.com
Scott, Falcons blank Norwood at Irelan Field 2-0
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With a goal in each half, Clinton-Massie defeated Norwood 2-0 Monday in a non-league boys soccer match at Frank Irelan Field. Elias Scott made eight saves in goal and gave the Falcons their fourth shutout of the season. The win ends a three-match winless streak for...
wnewsj.com
Week 7 Preview: Williamsburg at Blanchester
The first SBAAC National Division showdown is Friday night at Barbour Memorial Field as Williamsburg visits Blanchester. WHS is 5-1 but has yet to play a division game. BHS is 4-2 with a 1-0 division record. “This game will be a four quarter slugfest,” Blanchester head coach Jon Mulvihill said....
wnewsj.com
DePauw posts 2-0 win over Wilmington College
GREENCASTLE, Ind. — DePauw University scored two goals in a three-minute span of the second half to earn a 2-0 victory Tuesday over the Wilmington College women’s soccer team at Reavis Stadium. After a first half that saw the Tigers take five shots and the Fightin’ Quakers three,...
wnewsj.com
Buckeyes’ legends up-close in newest Orange Frazer publication
WILMINGTON — In his new book — “The Legends: Ohio State Buckeyes; The Men, the Deeds, the Consequences, Volume 2” — author Mark Rea has expanded his list of legendary Ohio State Buckeye football players. Rea examines 50 additional epic Ohio State football players and...
Cincinnati Basketball: Bearcats swinging big with No. 1 prospect Isaiah Collier
Cincinnati Basketball is one of four finalists for five-star point guard, Isaiah Collier. Do the Bearcats have a real chance to land him after all?. When it comes to true point guards, Isaiah Collier has made the case for being the No. 1 guy in the 2023 recruiting class. He’s an elite traditional ball-handler, capable of setting things up for his teammates and setting the tone on offense. The 6’3 playmaker out of Marietta, Georgia has a list of four contenders, including USC, UCLA, Michigan, and Cincinnati Basketball.
Comments / 0