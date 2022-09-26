ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

Local American Red Cross volunteers help Florida after Hurricane Ian

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People from this area are in Florida helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The American Red Cross of Central Virginia currently has six people in Orlando dealing with the aftermath of the storm. Twelve more volunteers are headed there as of Thursday night. “Last night,...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Tallahassee utility crews assisting in Ian recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three line crews from Tallahassee Electric and Gas Utility headed down to the Orlando/Kissimmee area Thursday afternoon to assist in power restoration efforts following Hurricane Ian. Some 21 linemen and fleet support system crew are headed down to the area to help with rebuilding broken poles,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Charlottesville, VA
Government
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Charity, VA
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Virginia Government
Tallahassee, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
Charlottesville, VA
Society
Tallahassee, FL
Society
City
Tallahassee, FL
Orlando, FL
Society
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
cbs19news

Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) -- Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. Hours after weakening to a tropical depression while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Tallahassee church opens doors for Ian evacuees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The First Baptist Church of Tallahassee Wednesday opened their doors welcoming in a family from the Palmetto area fleeing Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 hurricane making landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida earlier Wednesday, but hundreds of miles away Ashely Juarez and her family have found shelter in the morning in downtown Tallahassee.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtaq.com

Wisconsin Family Hunkers Down As Hurricane Ian Rolls In

ORLANDO, FLA (WTAQ) – A Howard family is getting an upclose look at Hurricane Ian. Jerome Allen, his wife and two children, planned a family getaway to Orlando, Florida a year ago. After flying in last Saturday they’ve had a couple of days to visit the theme parks. But...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#The American Red Cross
cbs19news

Local organization celebrates National Recovery Month

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- You or someone you know may have had issues with substance abuse in the past or even right now, but don't feel like you are alone. A local group took over Ix Art Park to celebrate National Recovery Month. "As a person in recovery myself,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WCTV

Evacuees from Hurricane Ian’s path hunkered down Walmart parking lot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Evacuees from all over South Florida on the run from Hurricane Ian have found themselves right here in the Capital City. The hurricane made landfall as a category four storm, knocking electricity out for over a million Floridians, and creating a catastrophic storm surge and dangerous winds.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
click orlando

Here are the Central Florida road, bridge closures due to Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves up through Central Florida and continues to impact local counties, we will likely see more road and bridge closures. Many cities and counties will close bridges as wind speeds pick up. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Orlando power outages: How to check Florida power outages after Hurricane Ian

Officials in Florida warned that power would likely be out for several days following Hurricane Ian, The National Hurricane Center has warned that the storm would approach Florida's west coast as an "extremely dangerous major hurricane," and officials said power could be out for several days, especially in areas hardest hit by the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

TLH airport officials ready with hurricane plan in wake of Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials at the Tallahassee International Airport are expecting cancellations of flights to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian, while the airport remains functioning preparing for impacts from the storm. The airport has their hurricane plan at the ready to ensure they’re prepared to support customers in the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy