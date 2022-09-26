Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Local American Red Cross volunteers help Florida after Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People from this area are in Florida helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The American Red Cross of Central Virginia currently has six people in Orlando dealing with the aftermath of the storm. Twelve more volunteers are headed there as of Thursday night. “Last night,...
Evacuees of Hurricane Ian take in Tallahassee region
People who evacuated the storm are trying to make the most out of their time in the Capital City.
WCTV
Tallahassee utility crews assisting in Ian recovery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three line crews from Tallahassee Electric and Gas Utility headed down to the Orlando/Kissimmee area Thursday afternoon to assist in power restoration efforts following Hurricane Ian. Some 21 linemen and fleet support system crew are headed down to the area to help with rebuilding broken poles,...
Opinion: The hurricane problem Florida could have avoided
Stephen Strader writes that as the population of Florida has expanded, the wetlands and mangroves that once acted as natural "buffers" to the rising waters and waves that come with hurricanes have been destroyed to make way for subdivisions.
cbs19news
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) -- Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. Hours after weakening to a tropical depression while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength...
WCTV
Tallahassee church opens doors for Ian evacuees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The First Baptist Church of Tallahassee Wednesday opened their doors welcoming in a family from the Palmetto area fleeing Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 hurricane making landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida earlier Wednesday, but hundreds of miles away Ashely Juarez and her family have found shelter in the morning in downtown Tallahassee.
Casey DeSantis announces activation of Florida Disaster Fund for Hurricane Ian
First Lady Casey DeSantis has announced the activation of the Florida Disaster Fund which will support Florida communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Family Hunkers Down As Hurricane Ian Rolls In
ORLANDO, FLA (WTAQ) – A Howard family is getting an upclose look at Hurricane Ian. Jerome Allen, his wife and two children, planned a family getaway to Orlando, Florida a year ago. After flying in last Saturday they’ve had a couple of days to visit the theme parks. But...
'500-year flood': Florida begins to assess Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage
A day after in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that the storm surge that came with it was "basically a 500-year flood event." “We’ve never seen a flood event like this,” DeSantis said during a press briefing in Tallahassee. “We’ve never seen a storm surge of this magnitude.”
Fla. officials promise immediate medical, housing and financial aid after Ian
Florida officials said they promise immediate medical, financial and other aid as soon as it is safe to move into the hardest hit areas following Hurricane Ian.
cbs19news
WCTV
Evacuees from Hurricane Ian’s path hunkered down Walmart parking lot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Evacuees from all over South Florida on the run from Hurricane Ian have found themselves right here in the Capital City. The hurricane made landfall as a category four storm, knocking electricity out for over a million Floridians, and creating a catastrophic storm surge and dangerous winds.
WESH
Hurricane Ian brings flooding, strong winds to Lake Eola
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought flooding to many areas of Florida, and Lake Eola was among the areas impacted. At Lake Eola, there were strong winds and tree branches scattered across the sidewalk along with flooded waters.
DeSantis updates Florida on Hurricane Ian, says expect power outages as landfall comes
Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update on Hurricane Ian's path and progress toward Florida. The conference will be held at 5:30 in Tallahassee.
Alachua County Issues Evacuation Orders Ahead Of Hurricane Ian Impact
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuation is ordered for those residing in mobile homes, manufactured homes, recreational vehicles, and homes that may not survive the storm, along with those living in low-lying areas or those in proximity to bodies of water. Alachua County has opened
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida road, bridge closures due to Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves up through Central Florida and continues to impact local counties, we will likely see more road and bridge closures. Many cities and counties will close bridges as wind speeds pick up. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
WPBF News 25
Just how big is Hurricane Ian? Video from space station shows incredible size, scope
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Just how big is Hurricane Ian?. NASA cameras on the International Space Station show the incredible size and scope of the Category 4 storm as it made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida. The new video taken Wednesday shows dense and swirling clouds, all completely obscuring...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando power outages: How to check Florida power outages after Hurricane Ian
Officials in Florida warned that power would likely be out for several days following Hurricane Ian, The National Hurricane Center has warned that the storm would approach Florida's west coast as an "extremely dangerous major hurricane," and officials said power could be out for several days, especially in areas hardest hit by the storm.
WCTV
TLH airport officials ready with hurricane plan in wake of Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials at the Tallahassee International Airport are expecting cancellations of flights to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian, while the airport remains functioning preparing for impacts from the storm. The airport has their hurricane plan at the ready to ensure they’re prepared to support customers in the...
Residents, Business Owners Can Now Apply For Federal Assistance In Florida Post Hurricane Ian
FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ian beginning Sept. 23 and continuing. The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals
