ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Staunton Schools uphold teacher’s First Amendment rights after ‘defamatory’ email about school board candidates

A Staunton middle school teacher emailed parents via his work email to communicate about two city school board candidates. Charles Nesmith, band teacher at Shelburne Middle School, “took disturbing actions to use school resources to attack me and Mrs. Hatter, both personally and politically. Mr. Nesmith used his school email and access to their database to contact a number of Staunton parents and voters for partisan political gain,” school board candidate John Wilson said in a letter September 23 to local and state officials, including Staunton Schools Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith and members of the Staunton School Board.
STAUNTON, VA
loudounnow.com

First Ever Ombuds Hired by Loudoun County Public Schools

Loudoun County Public Schools announced it has hired Carey Williams as the division’s first ever ombuds. Williams will serve as the designated neutral resource for students, families, employees and community members. As ombuds, she will “advocate for fairness, equity and consistency to assist in the resolution of education, student...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Luray, VA
City
Community, VA
County
Page County, VA
royalexaminer.com

Skyline High students protest pending ‘anti-trans’ legislation forwarded by Governor Youngkin

Thirteen public school students gathered on the Skyline High School campus Tuesday morning to protest Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s initiative in forwarding what they termed an “anti-trans law” in Virginia. The students, aged 14 to 17, were orderly throughout as they moved from the front of the school to the football field authorized for the students’ expression of distress at what they believe would become legalized discrimination against transgender students. One of the student organizers who contacted media about the event scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to noon termed it a “Trans Rights Walkout”.
VIRGINIA STATE
loudounnow.com

Students Walkout of Several Loudoun High Schools to Protest New State Policy

Nearly 1,400 students walked out of Loudoun County high schools on Tuesday morning to protest Virginia Department of Education model policies that overturn existing protections for transgender students, according to the school division’s tally. Felicity Banner, 15, a Loudoun County High School student organized the walkout at her school...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#District 1 School Board#Pvn#The School Board#Rileyville#School Board Chair
theriver953.com

News Maker Todd Jones on Warren County events and more

Some exciting activities are coming to Warren County in October including skydiving. We spoke to Warren County’s Director of Technology Todd Jones about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Todd starts with a review of the...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Vietnam
WHSV

Shenandoah Valley Bike Coalition receives trail grant, expanding into Shenandoah County

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - A nonprofit dedicated to creating safer routes for bicyclists in the Valley just received state funding for a trail expansion in Shenandoah County. Through the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition received $240,000, to help fund the connection between Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock and the Lee District of the George Washington National Forest.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Ennis Family files $6 million wrongful death lawsuit, citing excessive force by Warren County deputies

In separate responses to the lawsuit, both deputies deny the allegations and request a dismissal of the lawsuit. Poe’s co-counsel Carlene Booth Johnson filed a memorandum in support of dismissal of the suit on September 12, writing that, “While the Complaint conclusorily [SIC] asserts that plaintiff is bringing this action in his capacity as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, the Complaint does not offer a single fact supporting that assertion. The plaintiff has not shown when, where, or how he qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, nor provided any facts or evidence showing that he properly qualified to bring this action.”
WARREN COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Early voting now underway in Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Early voting for November's election is underway. "In person voted 185 people, which was actually surprising for us," said Lauren Eddy, Albemarle County’s General Registrar. She says that this is more people than she expected on the first day of early voting, which...
VIRGINIA STATE
pagevalleynews.com

Mary Jo Presgraves-Smith

Mary Jo Presgraves-Smith, 51, of Luray, Va. passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. She was born on August 21, 1971. Services are pending, and a full obituary is not available at this time. Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray, Va.
LURAY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Winchester to conduct an emergency exercise on October 1st

WINCHESTER, VA – The City of Winchester public safety departments, various supporting agencies, and Winchester Public Schools will hold a full-scale emergency exercise on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The training exercise will be held in and around John Handley High School from approximately 8 am-12 pm. This simulated scenario...
WINCHESTER, VA
NBC 29 News

Two men treated for gunshot wounds in Charlottesville shooting

Charlottesville City Schools are once again looking at the names of schools, and discussing where they plan to make changes. Charlottesville Area Community Foundation presents open call for Community Advisory Committee. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation provides grants to organizations in the region. There are now...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy