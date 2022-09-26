Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Schools uphold teacher’s First Amendment rights after ‘defamatory’ email about school board candidates
A Staunton middle school teacher emailed parents via his work email to communicate about two city school board candidates. Charles Nesmith, band teacher at Shelburne Middle School, “took disturbing actions to use school resources to attack me and Mrs. Hatter, both personally and politically. Mr. Nesmith used his school email and access to their database to contact a number of Staunton parents and voters for partisan political gain,” school board candidate John Wilson said in a letter September 23 to local and state officials, including Staunton Schools Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith and members of the Staunton School Board.
WHSV
School name change policy fails after a 3-1 vote in Rockingham County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The chance to weigh in on plans which revise the Virginia Department of Education guidelines on transgender students is now underway. The school board in Rockingham County made a big decision Monday night on a similar topic that has been debated for months. The proposed policy...
loudounnow.com
First Ever Ombuds Hired by Loudoun County Public Schools
Loudoun County Public Schools announced it has hired Carey Williams as the division’s first ever ombuds. Williams will serve as the designated neutral resource for students, families, employees and community members. As ombuds, she will “advocate for fairness, equity and consistency to assist in the resolution of education, student...
WJLA
Loudoun County schools transgender bathroom policy may be up to voters this November
ASHBURN, Va. (7News) — Two seats on the Loudoun County School Board are on the November ballot and who wins might determine how the county's board responds to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new model policy on the treatment of transgender students. On August 11, 2021, the Loudoun County School...
royalexaminer.com
Supervisors approve Outdoor Sports Facility over recommendation of County Planning Commission, add to the Short-Term Tourist Rental count
The Warren County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting September 27th, largely to process a list of nine actions that were not able to be covered during the regular meeting on September 20. The Board quickly approved two leases of county property, one for a property at 229 Stokes...
royalexaminer.com
Skyline High students protest pending ‘anti-trans’ legislation forwarded by Governor Youngkin
Thirteen public school students gathered on the Skyline High School campus Tuesday morning to protest Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s initiative in forwarding what they termed an “anti-trans law” in Virginia. The students, aged 14 to 17, were orderly throughout as they moved from the front of the school to the football field authorized for the students’ expression of distress at what they believe would become legalized discrimination against transgender students. One of the student organizers who contacted media about the event scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to noon termed it a “Trans Rights Walkout”.
WHSV
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors hold public hearing for dog breeding ordinance
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County’s Board of Supervisors held public hearings after their primary meeting on Wednesday. There were six public hearings on the agenda, but one in particular, brought out the crowd. The ordinance surrounding dog breeding has been a hot topic in the county. The...
loudounnow.com
Students Walkout of Several Loudoun High Schools to Protest New State Policy
Nearly 1,400 students walked out of Loudoun County high schools on Tuesday morning to protest Virginia Department of Education model policies that overturn existing protections for transgender students, according to the school division’s tally. Felicity Banner, 15, a Loudoun County High School student organized the walkout at her school...
Augusta Free Press
Ward C candidate Kenny Lee: ‘There should be people that look like me on City Council’
You can’t call Kenny Lee an outsider. Lee, running for the Ward C seat on Waynesboro City Council, was born and raised on Shiloh Avenue in the Port Republic Historic District. He spent 28 years in the United States Air Force and returned to the River City in early...
theriver953.com
News Maker Todd Jones on Warren County events and more
Some exciting activities are coming to Warren County in October including skydiving. We spoke to Warren County’s Director of Technology Todd Jones about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Todd starts with a review of the...
Augusta Free Press
Attention, Staunton: Do not vote for John Wilson for the Staunton School Board
A Staunton middle-school teacher got in trouble for using his school email account to tell people not to support John Wilson for an open seat on the Staunton School Board. I’ll take the ball and run with it here. Don’t vote for John Wilson for that seat on the...
NBC 29 News
CHS Students walk out of class in protest of Youngkin’s transgender policies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Wednesday, Sept. 28, some students at Charlottesville High School walked out of class, raising their voices in protest of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s newly released model policies on the treatment of transgender students in schools. They say these policies could create a dangerous environment for...
WHSV
Shenandoah Valley Bike Coalition receives trail grant, expanding into Shenandoah County
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - A nonprofit dedicated to creating safer routes for bicyclists in the Valley just received state funding for a trail expansion in Shenandoah County. Through the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition received $240,000, to help fund the connection between Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock and the Lee District of the George Washington National Forest.
schillingshow.com
Whiteout: Charlottesville High School group demands exclusive space for “students of color”
A note (full text below) posted on an entry door at Charlottesville High School (CHS) this week is making waves. Distributed by a group called “Voice for Students of Color,” (VSC) the flyer offers positions on evolving issues at CHS. Regarding the recent shooting-hoax school lockdown, the group...
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
royalexaminer.com
Ennis Family files $6 million wrongful death lawsuit, citing excessive force by Warren County deputies
In separate responses to the lawsuit, both deputies deny the allegations and request a dismissal of the lawsuit. Poe’s co-counsel Carlene Booth Johnson filed a memorandum in support of dismissal of the suit on September 12, writing that, “While the Complaint conclusorily [SIC] asserts that plaintiff is bringing this action in his capacity as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, the Complaint does not offer a single fact supporting that assertion. The plaintiff has not shown when, where, or how he qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, nor provided any facts or evidence showing that he properly qualified to bring this action.”
cbs19news
Early voting now underway in Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Early voting for November's election is underway. "In person voted 185 people, which was actually surprising for us," said Lauren Eddy, Albemarle County’s General Registrar. She says that this is more people than she expected on the first day of early voting, which...
pagevalleynews.com
Mary Jo Presgraves-Smith
Mary Jo Presgraves-Smith, 51, of Luray, Va. passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. She was born on August 21, 1971. Services are pending, and a full obituary is not available at this time. Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray, Va.
royalexaminer.com
Winchester to conduct an emergency exercise on October 1st
WINCHESTER, VA – The City of Winchester public safety departments, various supporting agencies, and Winchester Public Schools will hold a full-scale emergency exercise on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The training exercise will be held in and around John Handley High School from approximately 8 am-12 pm. This simulated scenario...
NBC 29 News
Two men treated for gunshot wounds in Charlottesville shooting
Charlottesville City Schools are once again looking at the names of schools, and discussing where they plan to make changes. Charlottesville Area Community Foundation presents open call for Community Advisory Committee. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation provides grants to organizations in the region. There are now...
