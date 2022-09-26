Read full article on original website
Mary Jo Presgraves-Smith
Mary Jo Presgraves-Smith, 51, of Luray, Va. passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. She was born on August 21, 1971. Services are pending, and a full obituary is not available at this time. Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray, Va.
Mary Ella Brown Brumfield
Mary Ella Brown Brumfield, 96, of Luray, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. She was born on March 4, 1926, in Falls Church and was a daughter of the late Paul Lepps Brown and Maxie Fulwider Brown. Mary worked as a taxpayers representative for the Internal Revenue Service. On...
Larry Dwayne Viands
Larry Dwayne Viands, 57, of Luray, died on Monday, September 26, 2022. He was born on February 12, 1965, in Luray and was a son of the late Robert Lee Viands and Geraldine Maxine Harris Viands. Mr. Viands worked in maintenance for the Luray Caverns Corporation. He is survived by...
‘The Flood of 1870’ set for Oct. 29 at town museum and other news from Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Sept. 27 — Guest speaker Ellen Kaylor will lead a discussion about “The Flood of 1870 and How It Affected Shenandoah” from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Town of Shenandoah Museum and Welcome Center. The Shenandoah Council heard a report about...
Teaching family continues tradition
September 28, 1989 — Laura Gordon Semones is carrying on a family tradition. She is the third teacher in her family to teach the third grade at Springfield Elementary School and the fourth teacher in her family to teach at the school. Mrs. Semones took over this year her...
Record-setting day for Bulldogs at Chrisman Field
LURAY, Sept. 28 — Despite not winning top honors in a four-team cross country meet on Wednesday at Chrisman Field, it was still a big day for Luray. The LHS boys and girls cross country teams both saw Bulldogs post performances among the best all-time in school and course history.
Spotsylvania man arrested after barricading in Luray Avenue home with 15-year-old girl
LURAY, Sept. 26 — Luray police officers arrested a Spotsylvania County man on Monday after he barricaded himself inside a home near two local schools in town with a 15-year-old female that was reported missing. “At approximately 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 26), the Virginia State Police, Town of Luray...
