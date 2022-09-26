Read full article on original website
WMAZ
Monroe County brings affordable tiny homes to the community
A new tiny home community has arrived in Monroe County. Commissioner George Emami has worked to build these homes to help bring affordable housing to the county.
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb Health Department and Atrium Health Navicent giving flu vaccines at schools
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With flu season kicking off, the Bibb County School District is partnering with the Macon-Bibb Health Department and Atrium Health Navicent to bring flu vaccines to schools in an effort to keep the impacts on the classrooms to a minimum. Starting at Alexander II on Wednesday,...
wgxa.tv
Middle Georgia EMS schools seeing dip in enrollment amid ambulance response concerns
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Wait times aren't the only thing fluctuating when it comes to the emergency response issue in Middle Georgia. "Our average class size is about seven to eight students; we've had classes with for students, nine. Our normal classes were maybe about 12 to 15 a class," Roque said.
wgxa.tv
GSP looking for driver who left scene after causing crash
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia State Patrol Post 10 in Americus is looking for your help. The vehicle in the picture seen below was responsible for a wreck between a small vehicle and a tractor-trailer, causing a serious injury, according to a Facebook post from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
wgxa.tv
6-year-old shot in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 6-year-old girl is in the hospital after being shot on Wren Avenue. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, someone called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center saying that the girl could have possibly been grazed by a bullet. She was taken...
wgxa.tv
Baldwin County Deputies investigating possible drive-by
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in the hospital after what Baldwin County Deputies believe might have been a drive-by shooting. Just before midnight on Tuesday, Baldwin County 911 got a call about a gunshot victim in the area of Central Avenue and Second Street. When deputies got...
Macon neighbors mourn woman killed in house fire
MACON, Ga. — Neighbors on Ell Street near downtown Macon are mourning the loss of Genevia Miles. The 47-year-old died in a house fire around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department says the fire was accidental and started in the attic, caused by an electrical problem. Dianne...
Transgender Houston County sergeant denied healthcare awarded by trial jury
PERRY, Ga. — A jury settled an almost four-year discrimination battle against the Houston County Sheriff’s Office by transgender Sergeant Anna Lange Tuesday. It first started in 2017 when Lange informed Sheriff Cullen Talton she was coming out as trans and wanted the county's insurance to pay for an about-$20,000 gender reassignment surgery.
wgxa.tv
Scammers impersonate Bibb Sheriff's office
Macon, Ga---(WGXA) The Bibb Sheriff’s Office says criminals are impersonating Bibb deputies trying to steal money from innocent people. Major Brad Wolfe says while they are investigating, it's hard to tell who the scammers are going after. “I don't know how they're choosing their target victims. I don't know...
wgxa.tv
Piedmont Macon and Kindred Hospice bring Maconites together for suicide awareness
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Every 11 minutes, someone in the United States loses the battle against mental health and with September being National Suicide Prevention Month, Piedmont Macon and Kindred Hospice partnered for the 6th Annual Suicide Awareness and Prevention Symposium to offer a beacon of hope by highlighting warning signs that someone could be losing their fight and to provide information on where to start looking for help.
wgxa.tv
Public invited to tour what will become Bibb County's newest library branch
A one-acre property in north Macon that has been the site of a dentist’s office and a daycare over the decades is set to eventually become Bibb County’s newest library branch. Volunteers for the Macon-Bibb County Friends of the Library spent the past couple months at 5494 Forsyth...
Woman dead after fire in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Fire department is clearing the scene of a deadly fire on Tuesday morning. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says the call went out just 4 a.m. Tuesday morning for a fire in the 800 block of Ell Street. Firefighters found a woman inside. Miley says...
Man arrested after dragging Monroe County deputy on interstate during traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who dragged a deputy across the interstate before escaping on I-75 South at mile marker 188 Thursday. According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped the driver of a Dodge Charger. The man ran to his car to escape from the deputy, who then attempted to stop him.
41nbc.com
6-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 6-year-old girl is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot on Wren Avenue Tuesday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the incident was called in to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center just before 5:30. The caller stated the child was possibly grazed by a bullet.
Two teens arrested, charged after attempted apartment burglary
MACON, Ga. — Two teens have been arrested after a burglary in a Macon apartment complex. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened at the Autumn Trace Apartments at 1745 Rocky Creek Road around 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday. They say, deputies were...
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Ian is picking up speed once again with winds back to 70 mph....
6-year-old Georgia girl expected to survive after being shot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A young Georgia girl is recovering from being shot in Bibb County on Tuesday afternoon. 911 callers told dispatchers that a child had been grazed by a bullet on Wren Avenue. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Bibb County deputies arrived...
wgxa.tv
Two arrested at hotel in Macon on felony warrants and drug charges
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are behind bars after a tip to investigators led to them being found at Econo Lodge on Chambers Road. Bibb County Sheriff's Drug Investigators, Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force agents, and Bibb County Deputies arrived at the hotel with felony probation warrants and found 47-year-old Alvin Simmons with around two ounces of meth and a half gram of a substance that field testing revealed to be fentanyl.
41nbc.com
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘possible drive-by shooting’
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in stable condition at the hospital after a “possible drive-by shooting” Tuesday night. It happened just before midnight in the area of Central Avenue and Second Street, according to a Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies found a...
