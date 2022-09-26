MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Every 11 minutes, someone in the United States loses the battle against mental health and with September being National Suicide Prevention Month, Piedmont Macon and Kindred Hospice partnered for the 6th Annual Suicide Awareness and Prevention Symposium to offer a beacon of hope by highlighting warning signs that someone could be losing their fight and to provide information on where to start looking for help.

MACON, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO