Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

GSP looking for driver who left scene after causing crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia State Patrol Post 10 in Americus is looking for your help. The vehicle in the picture seen below was responsible for a wreck between a small vehicle and a tractor-trailer, causing a serious injury, according to a Facebook post from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
AMERICUS, GA
wgxa.tv

6-year-old shot in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 6-year-old girl is in the hospital after being shot on Wren Avenue. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, someone called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center saying that the girl could have possibly been grazed by a bullet. She was taken...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Baldwin County Deputies investigating possible drive-by

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in the hospital after what Baldwin County Deputies believe might have been a drive-by shooting. Just before midnight on Tuesday, Baldwin County 911 got a call about a gunshot victim in the area of Central Avenue and Second Street. When deputies got...
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon neighbors mourn woman killed in house fire

MACON, Ga. — Neighbors on Ell Street near downtown Macon are mourning the loss of Genevia Miles. The 47-year-old died in a house fire around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department says the fire was accidental and started in the attic, caused by an electrical problem. Dianne...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Scammers impersonate Bibb Sheriff's office

Macon, Ga---(WGXA) The Bibb Sheriff’s Office says criminals are impersonating Bibb deputies trying to steal money from innocent people. Major Brad Wolfe says while they are investigating, it's hard to tell who the scammers are going after. “I don't know how they're choosing their target victims. I don't know...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Piedmont Macon and Kindred Hospice bring Maconites together for suicide awareness

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Every 11 minutes, someone in the United States loses the battle against mental health and with September being National Suicide Prevention Month, Piedmont Macon and Kindred Hospice partnered for the 6th Annual Suicide Awareness and Prevention Symposium to offer a beacon of hope by highlighting warning signs that someone could be losing their fight and to provide information on where to start looking for help.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Woman dead after fire in Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Fire department is clearing the scene of a deadly fire on Tuesday morning. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says the call went out just 4 a.m. Tuesday morning for a fire in the 800 block of Ell Street. Firefighters found a woman inside. Miley says...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man arrested after dragging Monroe County deputy on interstate during traffic stop

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who dragged a deputy across the interstate before escaping on I-75 South at mile marker 188 Thursday. According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped the driver of a Dodge Charger. The man ran to his car to escape from the deputy, who then attempted to stop him.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

6-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 6-year-old girl is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot on Wren Avenue Tuesday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the incident was called in to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center just before 5:30. The caller stated the child was possibly grazed by a bullet.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Two teens arrested, charged after attempted apartment burglary

MACON, Ga. — Two teens have been arrested after a burglary in a Macon apartment complex. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened at the Autumn Trace Apartments at 1745 Rocky Creek Road around 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday. They say, deputies were...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Two arrested at hotel in Macon on felony warrants and drug charges

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are behind bars after a tip to investigators led to them being found at Econo Lodge on Chambers Road. Bibb County Sheriff's Drug Investigators, Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force agents, and Bibb County Deputies arrived at the hotel with felony probation warrants and found 47-year-old Alvin Simmons with around two ounces of meth and a half gram of a substance that field testing revealed to be fentanyl.
MACON, GA

