Michael A Tidwell
3d ago
coming from China to Mexico to usa the wild Democrats sent back in Washington and eating good and laughing at everybody they're counting bodies being killed by overdose and enjoying every minute of it
FOX Carolina
DEA warns parents about spike in colorful and fake pills laced with Fentanyl
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s now a new concern in the ongoing opioid crisis, and officials worry this one could pose a serious threat to kids. This week the DEA sent a nationwide warning about “rainbow fentanyl.”. Last year, Fentanyl was responsible for 66% of overdoses or...
newstalk941.com
South Carolina Man Arrested, 13-Year-Old Cookeville Girl Rescued In Dark Web Investigation
A South Carolina man was arrested and a 13-year-old Cookeville girl has been kept from sexual exploitation following an investigation by TBI’s Cybercrime & Digital Evidence Unit. TBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Squad began investigating a troubling advertisement on the dark web, depicting a 13-year-old girl being solicited...
South Carolina man accused of nonconsensual touching, recording victims
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Simpsonville man was arrested Tuesday for nonconsensual touching and recording victims at multiple locations. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged 58-year-old Matthew Andrew Foster with two counts of second-degree assault & battery and voyeurism. According to the arrest warrants, on November 2020, Foster committed an act of nonconsensual […]
WYFF4.com
Upstate homeless shelter prepares for impact ahead of Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Before Hurricane Ian makes its way through the upstate, a local homeless organization is preparing for a surge of people seeking shelter. However, leaders with Miracle Hill Ministries aren’t taking any chances and are opening its extreme weather shelters. "So when it's very cold or...
wccbcharlotte.com
305 Dogs Rescued In Massive Dog Fighting Bust Across SC
YORK CO., S.C. – A historic dog fighting bust across multiple counties in South Carolina over the weekend. The U.S. District Attorney of South Carolina says the dogfighting bust is believed to be the biggest in the history of the state. More than 60 federal and state law enforcement...
WYFF4.com
North Carolina man sentenced for burglary charge posted picture of stolen money on Facebook, DA says
HENDERSON, N.C. — A North Carolina man who was sentenced to prison on a burglary charge posted a picture on Facebook that showed a large sum of fanned out $100 bills, according to District Attorney Andrew Murray. According to Henderson County Sheriff’s office, Tyler Lee Anders, 19, was taken...
WYFF4.com
McMaster urges South Carolinians to be prepared for Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster gave an update Thursday on preparations for Hurricane Ian as the storm takes aim at the coast for a second landfall. McMaster spoke alongside other emergency management officials. You can watch it above. The governor urged everyone in the state to...
WYFF4.com
Hurricane Ian track shows new South Carolina landfall location, timing
(On this page, you will find the latest on where Ian is, what we can expect in our area, the latest track, radar, "spaghetti" models, hurricane alerts, storm surge alerts, tropical storm advisories and the latest video from the storm's destruction.) The last Thursday night track of Hurricane Ian showed...
wfxb.com
South Carolina Declares A State Of Emergency Ahead of Ian
Although Ian has developed back into a tropical storm, Governor McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina. As Ian makes its way toward the Carolinas McMaster is asking residents to prepare for impact. The state’s emergency operations plan has been activated as well as The National Guard. McMaster stated although it is still too early to know exactly how Ian could affect S.C., conducting of preparation has already begun. He explained that he is not ordering mandatory evacuations or government closures at this time. However, the Grand Strand is under a Tropical Storm Warning and Horry County has also declared a state of emergency before Ian hits the coast. The county will be operating in a fully aware manner and have emergency plans put into effect.
WYFF4.com
Ian to make second landfall along South Carolina coast Friday as Category 1 hurricane
GREENVILLE, S.C. — (On this page, you will find the latest on where Ian is, what we can expect in our area, the latest track, radar, "spaghetti" models, hurricane alerts, storm surge alerts, tropical storm advisories and the latest video from the storm's destruction.) Ian is expected to be...
ems1.com
Study: Flesh-eating drug 'tranq' linked to thousands of heroin, fentanyl ODs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thousands of drug overdoses in states surrounding New York have been linked to a flesh-eating animal tranquilizer called xylazine, as the substance has inundated heroin and fentanyl supplies in Philadelphia, Delaware and Michigan, according to multiple reports. The sedative known as "tranq" is found in...
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
WYFF4.com
Authorities in Georgia investigating after body of newborn baby discovered near creek
RINGGOLD, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after the body of a newborn baby was found near a creek. According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch on Tuesday afternoon and found the baby lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.
Feds break up large South Carolina dogfighting ring, rescue more than 300 dogs
Over 60 state and federal agents arrested and charged more than 20 people over the weekend for their role in what the Department of Justice said is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history.
WYFF4.com
Latest on Tropical Storm Ian's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — (On this page you will find latest on where Ian is, what we can expect in our area, latest track, radar, spaghetti models, hurricane alerts, storm surge alerts, tropical storm advisories and the latest video from the storm's destruction) Ian was downgraded Thursday to a tropical...
WYFF4.com
Special needs bus driver in South Carolina dies after driving more than 1 million miles for the district
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A bus driver in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with more than a million miles behind the wheel has died, according to Spartanburg School District One. The district announced Tuesday on Facebook the 'untimely' passing of Lynn Pittman. Pittman began driving a bus in 1978 in Spartanburg...
305 dogs rescued in raids of South Carolina dogfighting kennels
More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were rescued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. Authorities said it's believed to be the largest takedown of a dogfighting operation in the state's history. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dogfight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said in a statement.That led agents to serve 23 warrants on Sunday that were known to be places where dogs fight or are trained to fight in Clarendon, Lee, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter and York counties, investigators said.More than 20 people...
WYFF4.com
Hurricane Ian makes landfall, will impact South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia
Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida near Fort Myers as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S. The storm's eyewall center moved ashore at 3:05 p.m. and is expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula. (Latest video...
21 people arrested in South Carolina dogfighting operation, over 300 dogs rescued
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested 21 people in multiple South Carolina counties in a dogfighting operation. Authorities say rescued 305 dogs from what they are calling the “largest dogfighting operation” in South Carolina history. Investigators say 18 people were arrested Saturday night and booked at the Alvin […]
WJCL
Officials: Ex inmate returns to SC prison, does doughnuts on lawn
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Video above: Tybee Island offers free sand to residents ahead of Ian's arrival. A former South Carolina prison inmate is behind bars after officials said he did. doughnuts in the grass outside of the Department of Corrections headquarters in Columbia. Department officials said Ryan P. Turner,...
