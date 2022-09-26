ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Michael A Tidwell
3d ago

coming from China to Mexico to usa the wild Democrats sent back in Washington and eating good and laughing at everybody they're counting bodies being killed by overdose and enjoying every minute of it

FOX8 News

South Carolina man accused of nonconsensual touching, recording victims

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Simpsonville man was arrested Tuesday for nonconsensual touching and recording victims at multiple locations. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged 58-year-old Matthew Andrew Foster with two counts of second-degree assault & battery and voyeurism. According to the arrest warrants, on November 2020, Foster committed an act of nonconsensual […]
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate homeless shelter prepares for impact ahead of Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Before Hurricane Ian makes its way through the upstate, a local homeless organization is preparing for a surge of people seeking shelter. However, leaders with Miracle Hill Ministries aren’t taking any chances and are opening its extreme weather shelters. "So when it's very cold or...
Greenville, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

305 Dogs Rescued In Massive Dog Fighting Bust Across SC

YORK CO., S.C. – A historic dog fighting bust across multiple counties in South Carolina over the weekend. The U.S. District Attorney of South Carolina says the dogfighting bust is believed to be the biggest in the history of the state. More than 60 federal and state law enforcement...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

McMaster urges South Carolinians to be prepared for Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster gave an update Thursday on preparations for Hurricane Ian as the storm takes aim at the coast for a second landfall. McMaster spoke alongside other emergency management officials. You can watch it above. The governor urged everyone in the state to...
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Hurricane Ian track shows new South Carolina landfall location, timing

(On this page, you will find the latest on where Ian is, what we can expect in our area, the latest track, radar, "spaghetti" models, hurricane alerts, storm surge alerts, tropical storm advisories and the latest video from the storm's destruction.) The last Thursday night track of Hurricane Ian showed...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxb.com

South Carolina Declares A State Of Emergency Ahead of Ian

Although Ian has developed back into a tropical storm, Governor McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina. As Ian makes its way toward the Carolinas McMaster is asking residents to prepare for impact. The state’s emergency operations plan has been activated as well as The National Guard. McMaster stated although it is still too early to know exactly how Ian could affect S.C., conducting of preparation has already begun. He explained that he is not ordering mandatory evacuations or government closures at this time. However, the Grand Strand is under a Tropical Storm Warning and Horry County has also declared a state of emergency before Ian hits the coast. The county will be operating in a fully aware manner and have emergency plans put into effect.
ems1.com

Study: Flesh-eating drug 'tranq' linked to thousands of heroin, fentanyl ODs

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thousands of drug overdoses in states surrounding New York have been linked to a flesh-eating animal tranquilizer called xylazine, as the substance has inundated heroin and fentanyl supplies in Philadelphia, Delaware and Michigan, according to multiple reports. The sedative known as "tranq" is found in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WYFF4.com

Authorities in Georgia investigating after body of newborn baby discovered near creek

RINGGOLD, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after the body of a newborn baby was found near a creek. According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch on Tuesday afternoon and found the baby lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
CBS Sacramento

305 dogs rescued in raids of South Carolina dogfighting kennels

More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were rescued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. Authorities said it's believed to be the largest takedown of a dogfighting operation in the state's history. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dogfight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said in a statement.That led agents to serve 23 warrants on Sunday that were known to be places where dogs fight or are trained to fight in Clarendon, Lee, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter and York counties, investigators said.More than 20 people...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

21 people arrested in South Carolina dogfighting operation, over 300 dogs rescued

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested 21 people in multiple South Carolina counties in a dogfighting operation. Authorities say rescued 305 dogs from what they are calling the “largest dogfighting operation” in South Carolina history. Investigators say 18 people were arrested Saturday night and booked at the Alvin […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Officials: Ex inmate returns to SC prison, does doughnuts on lawn

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Video above: Tybee Island offers free sand to residents ahead of Ian's arrival. A former South Carolina prison inmate is behind bars after officials said he did. doughnuts in the grass outside of the Department of Corrections headquarters in Columbia. Department officials said Ryan P. Turner,...
COLUMBIA, SC

