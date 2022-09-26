Read full article on original website
Related
go955.com
Kalamazoo County Register of Deeds launches free fraud alert service for property owners
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Starting on Monday October 3, Property Fraud Alert will be offered to the public allowing them to have their name monitored within the Register’s office as a free consumer property protection alert. “I encourage everyone who owns land in the county to sign...
go955.com
Suspicion of armed student places Parchment High School on lockdown
PARCHMENT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Parchment High School went into lockdown on Wednesday, September 28 for a concern over a student with a gun. According to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department, the school went into lockdown out of an abundance of caution after suspicion arose of a photo of a gun was sent in the school.
go955.com
Suspect of stolen vehicle arrested by Kalamazoo County deputies
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County deputies arrested a suspect parked inside a stolen vehicle on Thursday, September 29. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was parked behind a business on South 9th Street in Texas Township when it was approached by deputies around 4 p.m.
go955.com
Bronson nurse sentenced to probation for fentanyl medication tampering
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A former nurse at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo sentenced by a federal grand jury for tampering with vials of fentanyl. According to court records, the U.S. District Court sentenced 46-year-old Alison Marshall, who pleaded guilty, to five years probation and a $5,000 fine for tampering with a consumer product.
Comments / 0