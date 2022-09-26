ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Suspicion of armed student places Parchment High School on lockdown

PARCHMENT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Parchment High School went into lockdown on Wednesday, September 28 for a concern over a student with a gun. According to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department, the school went into lockdown out of an abundance of caution after suspicion arose of a photo of a gun was sent in the school.
Suspect of stolen vehicle arrested by Kalamazoo County deputies

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County deputies arrested a suspect parked inside a stolen vehicle on Thursday, September 29. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was parked behind a business on South 9th Street in Texas Township when it was approached by deputies around 4 p.m.
Bronson nurse sentenced to probation for fentanyl medication tampering

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A former nurse at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo sentenced by a federal grand jury for tampering with vials of fentanyl. According to court records, the U.S. District Court sentenced 46-year-old Alison Marshall, who pleaded guilty, to five years probation and a $5,000 fine for tampering with a consumer product.
