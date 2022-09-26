Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Upstate emergency officials want you to have a plan as Hurricane Ian heads north
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Upstate emergency officials are everyone to have a plan and be prepared as Hurricane Ian heads north. "Even though we’re seeing a little bit more of an eastern trend track, we still think we’ll get some pretty heavy rain," said Billy Gibson, director of Pickens County Emergency Management.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Below you will find the latest on school changes due to Ian impacts. Complete list of closings here. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) Greenville County:. "Greenville County Schools will have an eLearning day, Friday, September 30. Schools and office...
WYFF4.com
Upstate homeless shelter prepares for impact ahead of Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Before Hurricane Ian makes its way through the upstate, a local homeless organization is preparing for a surge of people seeking shelter. However, leaders with Miracle Hill Ministries aren’t taking any chances and are opening its extreme weather shelters. "So when it's very cold or...
WYFF4.com
Hurricane Ian track shows new South Carolina landfall location, timing
(On this page, you will find the latest on where Ian is, what we can expect in our area, the latest track, radar, "spaghetti" models, hurricane alerts, storm surge alerts, tropical storm advisories and the latest video from the storm's destruction.) The last Thursday night track of Hurricane Ian showed...
WYFF4.com
Hurricane Ian begins to make landfall in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — (On this page, you will find the latest on where Ian is, what we can expect in our area, the latest track, radar, hurricane alerts, storm surge alerts, tropical storm advisories and the latest video) A revived Hurricane Ian is starting to make landfall on South...
Controversy sparks over book “Stamped” being removed from school district
Published two and a half years ago, the book "Stamped by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi is described as an "exploration of race and racism".
WYFF4.com
Event changes, cancellations in South Carolina, North Carolina due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — We are hearing about several event changes or cancellations due to the impacts of Ian. (Video above: Upstate man with Alzheimer's shares story with others after being inspired by Geoff Hart) We will continue to add to this list as we learn more. Walk to End...
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Ian is picking up speed once again with winds back to 70 mph....
Multiple rabid animals found in the Upstate
State officials say, that multiple wild animals found in South Carolina tested positive for rabies this week. DHEC says, a total of four animals tested positive, three of them were found here in the Upstate.
gsabusiness.com
Greer wants to be a destination spot — here’s how
Greer has rebranded its parks and recreation department with the addition of a tourism division to capitalize on its rising popularity and to draw more visitors. The Parks & Recreation Department is now the Parks, Recreation, & Tourism Department, and a new website — DiscoverGreer.com — serves as a one-stop shop for tourism information and for promoting Greer as a destination spot.
The Post and Courier
Greenville County rejects one Pebble Creek subdivision, approves another
The Greenville County Planning Commission rejected a subdivision application for Roberts Farm, the controversial 147-home subdivision proposed along Mountain Creek Church Road in the Pebble Creek communities in Taylors. It once again cited road safety and other concerns after listening to passionate arguments from residents who turned out en masse...
Tree falls on house in Spartanburg Co.
Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.
WYFF4.com
Ian's track changes; storm's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, NC revised
Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a powerful near-Category 5 storm, is expected to slowly plow across central Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Some major changes in the storm's speed and track have revised the forecast, especially for the weekend. (Latest video forecast above)
Over 2k without power in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Over two thousand people are without power Thursday in Greenville County. According to Duke Energy, there are two outages in the county. The first was reported around 10:52 a.m. The outages are in the Berea area and the Overbrook area. Both outages were caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging […]
WYFF4.com
Greenville County planning commission votes to approve 9 of 12 development plans
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville County is continuing to surge in development as the planning commission heard 12 different proposed plans Wednesday. One after another, the Greenville County planning commission moved to approve plans for developments that are supposed to keep up with the growth happening across the county. Of...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools, districts announce football schedule changes due to Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Football changes due to Hurricane Ian will be updated here:. Greenville County Schools have moved their remaining Week 6 high school football games that were still scheduled for Friday to Thursday night, with the option to kickoff at either 6:30 or 7 p.m. This article will continue to be updated as we work to learn kickoff times.
gsabusiness.com
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant relocating
A longtime restaurant along the Reedy River in downtown Greenville is moving to another high-profile spot in the city. After 17 years at 318 S. Main St., Larkin’s On The River — well-known for its service, steak and seafood — is making a move one block over to Camperdown Plaza, according to a news release from Larkin’s Restaurant Group.
WYFF4.com
Latest on Tropical Storm Ian's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — (On this page you will find latest on where Ian is, what we can expect in our area, latest track, radar, spaghetti models, hurricane alerts, storm surge alerts, tropical storm advisories and the latest video from the storm's destruction) Ian was downgraded Thursday to a tropical...
wfxb.com
South Carolina Declares A State Of Emergency Ahead of Ian
Although Ian has developed back into a tropical storm, Governor McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina. As Ian makes its way toward the Carolinas McMaster is asking residents to prepare for impact. The state’s emergency operations plan has been activated as well as The National Guard. McMaster stated although it is still too early to know exactly how Ian could affect S.C., conducting of preparation has already begun. He explained that he is not ordering mandatory evacuations or government closures at this time. However, the Grand Strand is under a Tropical Storm Warning and Horry County has also declared a state of emergency before Ian hits the coast. The county will be operating in a fully aware manner and have emergency plans put into effect.
my40.tv
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
