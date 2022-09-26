ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

WYFF4.com

South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Below you will find the latest on school changes due to Ian impacts. Complete list of closings here. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) Greenville County:. "Greenville County Schools will have an eLearning day, Friday, September 30. Schools and office...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate homeless shelter prepares for impact ahead of Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Before Hurricane Ian makes its way through the upstate, a local homeless organization is preparing for a surge of people seeking shelter. However, leaders with Miracle Hill Ministries aren’t taking any chances and are opening its extreme weather shelters. "So when it's very cold or...
WYFF4.com

Hurricane Ian track shows new South Carolina landfall location, timing

(On this page, you will find the latest on where Ian is, what we can expect in our area, the latest track, radar, "spaghetti" models, hurricane alerts, storm surge alerts, tropical storm advisories and the latest video from the storm's destruction.) The last Thursday night track of Hurricane Ian showed...
GEORGIA STATE
Cleveland, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
WYFF4.com

Hurricane Ian begins to make landfall in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — (On this page, you will find the latest on where Ian is, what we can expect in our area, the latest track, radar, hurricane alerts, storm surge alerts, tropical storm advisories and the latest video) A revived Hurricane Ian is starting to make landfall on South...
GEORGIA STATE
Dwayne Johnson
WYFF4.com

Ian's track changes; storm's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, NC revised

Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a powerful near-Category 5 storm, is expected to slowly plow across central Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Some major changes in the storm's speed and track have revised the forecast, especially for the weekend. (Latest video forecast above)
GEORGIA STATE
WSPA 7News

Over 2k without power in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Over two thousand people are without power Thursday in Greenville County. According to Duke Energy, there are two outages in the county. The first was reported around 10:52 a.m. The outages are in the Berea area and the Overbrook area. Both outages were caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

South Carolina Declares A State Of Emergency Ahead of Ian

Although Ian has developed back into a tropical storm, Governor McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina. As Ian makes its way toward the Carolinas McMaster is asking residents to prepare for impact. The state’s emergency operations plan has been activated as well as The National Guard. McMaster stated although it is still too early to know exactly how Ian could affect S.C., conducting of preparation has already begun. He explained that he is not ordering mandatory evacuations or government closures at this time. However, the Grand Strand is under a Tropical Storm Warning and Horry County has also declared a state of emergency before Ian hits the coast. The county will be operating in a fully aware manner and have emergency plans put into effect.

