Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Come - O' - Round to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The YMCA's 45th Annual Corn Festival Was a Successful Fall Day Of Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
ESPN
NBA training camp: Most likely landing spots for Blake Griffin, Hassan Whiteside and other veteran free agents
NBA training camps opened this week, and players from all 30 franchises are preparing to refine their skills and build chemistry with their teammates for the 2022-23 season. But a handful of serviceable players are still unsigned and not yet sure which team they will be helping this upcoming season, if any. Injuries, age and reduced minutes from previously playing on teams with deep rosters have lowered their stock as players, but several teams still have time to take a chance on these unsigned players and bring them in before the season.
NBA・
ESPN
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry responds to BTS member Suga
It appears the relationship between the Golden State Warriors and K-Pop boy band sensations will continue to blossom this season. The No. 3 on the Warriors' roster typically belongs to Jordan Poole, but Suga, a member of the K-Pop band BTS, posted a photo of him holding up a custom Warriors jersey that received over a million likes. It also received a response from Stephen Curry.
ESPN
NBA Preseason Glance
Maccabi Ra'anana at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Washington at Golden State, 1 a.m. Charlotte at Boston, 1 p.m. San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m. Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Monday's Games. Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at...
NBA・
ESPN
Wiseman stars as Warriors, Wizards open NBA preseason
James Wiseman, who missed last season rehabilitating a right meniscal tear, scored 20 points on Friday as the defending champion Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 to open the NBA preseason in Tokyo. Wiseman played 24 minutes, connecting on eight of 11 shots while grabbing nine rebounds. Wiseman...
ESPN
Klay Thompson to sit out both Golden State Warriors' preseason games in Japan
SAITAMA, Japan -- Klay Thompson will not play in either of the Golden State Warriors' preseason games in Japan, coach Steve Kerr announced. Kerr said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution as the Warriors go through a condensed training camp. "Just feel more comfortable giving him...
ESPN
'The walls were closing in': Inside the seven days that led to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver's stunning exit
IT LOOKS FOR all the world like a glorious, carefree day at the Silverleaf Country Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The setting for the charity golf tournament benefiting Phoenix Suns stars Chris Paul's and Devin Booker's foundations -- the private, Tom Weiskopf-designed course in the canyons of the McDowell Mountains -- is Phoenix high life at its finest.
ESPN
Zion Williamson looked 'amazing' and 'dominated' team scrimmage, says New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green
METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Pelicans opened training camp on Tuesday with two practices, a morning session followed by one in the evening. By design, the morning session was lighter. The evening session had a scrimmage portion that was going to be the first intense 5-on-5 work for Zion Williamson with the team since May 2020.
ESPN
Bill Belichick makes his level of medical expertise clear, plus more quotes of the week
Bill Belichick isn't a doctor, Russell Wilson hits back against a meme, Gregg Popovich gets real honest about his motivation and more from our quotes of the week. "What do I look like? A doctor? An orthopedic surgeon? ... Day by day." New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, on being...
NFL・
ESPN
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez exits win with ankle discomfort; X-rays negative
HOUSTON -- Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez left Tuesday night's 10-2 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning with left ankle discomfort. Alvarez, who is tied for second in the American League with 37 home runs, rolled his ankle running out of the box on a single in the first inning.
ESPN
Golden State 96, Washington 87
GOLDEN STATE (96) D.Green 1-2 2-2 4, Wiggins 1-8 2-2 5, Looney 2-7 0-0 4, Curry 1-7 3-3 6, Poole 1-10 3-4 5, Baldwin Jr. 2-4 2-2 7, J.Green 0-3 0-0 0, Kuminga 1-4 4-6 6, Williams 1-1 1-1 3, Wiseman 8-11 4-6 20, DiVincenzo 3-4 1-2 9, Moody 2-6 0-0 5, Quinones 1-1 1-2 3, Robinson 1-1 2-4 5, Rollins 1-6 6-6 8, Weatherspoon 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 29-79 31-40 96.
ESPN
New York Yankees expect DJ LeMahieu back Friday; Giancarlo Stanton unlikely to be in outfield mix come postseason
TORONTO -- New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is expected to be activated off the injured list before Friday's series opener against Baltimore. LeMahieu has not played since Sept. 4 because of a sore toe on his right foot. He is batting .262 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs in 120 games.
ESPN
Why the NFL remains a popular bet in the United Kingdom
When it comes to American sports, the NFL remains the preferred choice of bettors in the United Kingdom. The NFL has enjoyed a spike in popularity with U.K. bettors in the mid-2010s. The growth has leveled off some and the betting interest is still miniscule compared to soccer, but the NFL attracts significantly more bettors and higher stakes than the NBA, Major League Baseball and the NHL, according to multiple sportsbook operators in the U.K.
NFL・
