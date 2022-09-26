ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

ESPN

NBA training camp: Most likely landing spots for Blake Griffin, Hassan Whiteside and other veteran free agents

NBA training camps opened this week, and players from all 30 franchises are preparing to refine their skills and build chemistry with their teammates for the 2022-23 season. But a handful of serviceable players are still unsigned and not yet sure which team they will be helping this upcoming season, if any. Injuries, age and reduced minutes from previously playing on teams with deep rosters have lowered their stock as players, but several teams still have time to take a chance on these unsigned players and bring them in before the season.
NBA
ESPN

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry responds to BTS member Suga

It appears the relationship between the Golden State Warriors and K-Pop boy band sensations will continue to blossom this season. The No. 3 on the Warriors' roster typically belongs to Jordan Poole, but Suga, a member of the K-Pop band BTS, posted a photo of him holding up a custom Warriors jersey that received over a million likes. It also received a response from Stephen Curry.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

NBA Preseason Glance

Maccabi Ra'anana at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Washington at Golden State, 1 a.m. Charlotte at Boston, 1 p.m. San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m. Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Monday's Games. Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at...
NBA
ESPN

Wiseman stars as Warriors, Wizards open NBA preseason

James Wiseman, who missed last season rehabilitating a right meniscal tear, scored 20 points on Friday as the defending champion Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 to open the NBA preseason in Tokyo. Wiseman played 24 minutes, connecting on eight of 11 shots while grabbing nine rebounds. Wiseman...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

'The walls were closing in': Inside the seven days that led to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver's stunning exit

IT LOOKS FOR all the world like a glorious, carefree day at the Silverleaf Country Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The setting for the charity golf tournament benefiting Phoenix Suns stars Chris Paul's and Devin Booker's foundations -- the private, Tom Weiskopf-designed course in the canyons of the McDowell Mountains -- is Phoenix high life at its finest.
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Golden State 96, Washington 87

GOLDEN STATE (96) D.Green 1-2 2-2 4, Wiggins 1-8 2-2 5, Looney 2-7 0-0 4, Curry 1-7 3-3 6, Poole 1-10 3-4 5, Baldwin Jr. 2-4 2-2 7, J.Green 0-3 0-0 0, Kuminga 1-4 4-6 6, Williams 1-1 1-1 3, Wiseman 8-11 4-6 20, DiVincenzo 3-4 1-2 9, Moody 2-6 0-0 5, Quinones 1-1 1-2 3, Robinson 1-1 2-4 5, Rollins 1-6 6-6 8, Weatherspoon 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 29-79 31-40 96.
WASHINGTON, DC
ESPN

Why the NFL remains a popular bet in the United Kingdom

When it comes to American sports, the NFL remains the preferred choice of bettors in the United Kingdom. The NFL has enjoyed a spike in popularity with U.K. bettors in the mid-2010s. The growth has leveled off some and the betting interest is still miniscule compared to soccer, but the NFL attracts significantly more bettors and higher stakes than the NBA, Major League Baseball and the NHL, according to multiple sportsbook operators in the U.K.
NFL

