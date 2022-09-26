Read full article on original website
Fed up Indian lottery winner who scooped record £3m jackpot forced to go into hiding after being hounded for money by strangers
A classic rags-to-riches tale has turned sour for an Indian man who won big on his local lottery, as he has been so bombarded with demands for money from strangers that he regrets ever winning it at all. The rickshaw driver known as Anoop, from the southern state of Kerala,...
decrypt.co
MicroStrategy on Hiring Hunt for Bitcoin Lightning Network Engineer
Cloud software company MicroStrategy has advertised a new job opening for a Bitcoin Lightning Network engineer. MicroStrategy, the Virginia-based provider of software solutions known for using large amounts of company cash and debt financing to buy Bitcoin (BTC), is now seeking an engineer for Lightning Network-based products. The firm published...
JOBS・
decrypt.co
Chainlink Announces Staking Plans, Aiming to Be AWS of Web3
At SmartCon 2022, Chainlink Co-founder Sergey Nazarov unveils plans to launch staking in December, plus a new economic model for the Web3 services platform. Chainlink, which uses oracle networks to provide secure access to real-world data for Web3 apps, has unveiled that its long-awaited staking rewards are set to go live in December, together with two new programs designed to increase the economic sustainability of its services.
decrypt.co
'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief
Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
decrypt.co
Someone Just Paid $4.5M for a CryptoPunks Ethereum NFT Despite Bear Market
It’s the fourth-highest CryptoPunks sale when measured in ETH, and a surprising pickup in a time of declining NFT sales. CryptoPunks NFT #2924 sold for nearly $4.5 million worth of ETH today. All told, the Ethereum NFT collection has generated almost $2.4 billion worth of trades to date. Overall...
decrypt.co
Ernst & Young Wants to Be 'The Best on Earth at Ethereum' Says Firm's Blockchain Lead
Ernst & Young's global blockchain leader Paul Brody told Decrypt the company is "all-in" on public blockchains, particularly Ethereum. At this year’s Messari Mainnet summit, Paul Brody, the blockchain lead at Big Four accounting firm Ernst & Young (EY) told Decrypt that his company is “all in on public blockchains.”
decrypt.co
Brazil’s Securities Regulator Targets Mercado Bitcoin Over Token Sale
Latin America’s biggest crypto exchange needs to give the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission information on tokens it issued. Brazil’s securities regulator has ordered Latin America’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange Mercado Bitcoin to provide information on digital tokens it issued. Mercado Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the...
decrypt.co
How Web3 Music Platform Audius Hit 7.5 Million Monthly Users
Audius CEO and EDM fan Roneil Rumburg says he isn’t fazed by the bear market. Audius is a crypto company that doesn’t wear Web3 on its sleeve—and CEO Roneil Rumburg says that’s very much intentional. “We’ve seen growth continue through this market cycle of sorts because...
decrypt.co
Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Support to Five New Blockchains
The company also announced a Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol to streamline the movement of USDC across networks. Circle, the company behind the world’s second largest stablecoin, announced on Wednesday that it will soon be making USDC available on five additional blockchains. By early next year, USDC will be compatible with...
decrypt.co
Citadel's Ken Griffin: Investors Leaving Bitcoin, NFTs and Meme Stocks Is Good for Economy
The billionaire hedge fund manager thinks the "speculative bubble" has burst—and investors are moving on. People moving on from the “speculative bubble” that is crypto, NFTs, and meme stocks is a positive sign for the U.S. economy, according to Wall Street heavyweight Ken Griffin. Miami-based trading firm...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Merge Shows Crypto Is 'Getting Its Act Together': Eric Schmidt
Schmidt also said that if Chainlink can scale, it will be “a major contribution” to the tech industry. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt thinks Web3 is “not normal” compared to other industries—but says it’s on the right track. In a Wednesday fireside chat at...
decrypt.co
DeFi Derivatives Protocol Ribbon Finance Launches Options Exchange on Ethereum
Ribbon Finance’s exchange lets users trade Ethereum options on-chain. The launch is the latest in a suite of structured financial products. The crypto derivatives space is heating up. Ribbon Finance today launched what it touts as a “high-performance” options exchange called Aevo. Built on Ethereum, the first iteration will...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Cloud, Chainlink Launch Price Oracles for NFT Floor Pricing
Coinbase Cloud and Chainlink Labs teamed up to launch pricing feeds for the floor price of blue-chip NFTs, opening new use cases for jpegs. Coinbase will introduce NFT floor pricing feeds via its Cloud service, allowing developers to access real-time NFT prices to create new DeFi applications like NFT lending markets and NFT indexes.
decrypt.co
Facebook, Instagram Users in US Can Now Share Ethereum, Flow and Polygon NFTs
Meta is letting all U.S. users connect a crypto wallet and display owned NFTs on either social app. Meta has launched NFT collectibles support for all Facebook and Instagram users in the United States. Instagram first added NFT support in May, with Facebook following suit in June. Continuing its recent...
Brainard warns US rates to stay high, notes global impact
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Friday that U.S. interest rates will likely have to remain high for an extended period to combat inflation, capping a week of tough rhetoric by Fed officials. In remarks at a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Brainard said that international turmoil still threatens to disrupt global supplies of commodities and manufactured parts, a key factor pushing inflation higher. Additional inflationary shocks from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s COVID lockdowns, or severe weather events globally “cannot be ruled out,” she said. “Weather conditions in several areas, including China, Europe, and the United States, are exacerbating price pressures through disruptions to agriculture, shipping, and utilities,” Brainard said. Last week, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for the third straight time, a heftier increase than its usual quarter-point hike, as it fights inflation that recently reached a four-decade high. The Fed has pushed its benchmark short-term rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest since early 2008, up from nearly zero in March. That is the most rapid pace of increases in four decades.
decrypt.co
FTX US President Brett Harrison Stepping Down, Shifting to Advisory Role
FTX's US head is stepping away from the role, with plans to continue with the company in an advisory position instead. Brett Harrison, president of the United States division of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, announced today that he is stepping down from the role. He plans to shift into an advisory role over the next few months as he transfers his duties and exits his current role.
decrypt.co
Do Kwon, Luna Foundation Guard Deny Link to $62M in Bitcoin Sought by Authorities
Authorities in South Korea are reportedly seeking to freeze over $60 million in Bitcoin with ties to Do Kwon and the collapsed Terra project. The Terra saga yet adds another chapter this week. South Korean authorities are seeking to freeze more than $60 million worth of Bitcoin linked to Terra...
decrypt.co
Web3 Gets Its Signature Awards Ceremony: Decrypt Studios Launches The Crypties
The Crypties will honor Web3’s brightest and boldest innovators this November during Art Basel Miami. Crypto needs its own version of The Oscars. At least that’s the thinking behind The Crypties, a new annual awards show created by Decrypt Studios, the Web3 production studio arm of Decrypt Media.
